North American Allowance Results September 27

|CD, 9TH, AOC, $77,072, 3YO, 6F, 9-27.
|7—
|BANGO, c, 3, Congrats–Josaka, by Smart Strike. O-Tamaroak Partners LLC, B-Tamaroak Stable (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Florent Geroux, $45,124.
|4—
|Wild Wes, g, 3, Race Day–Tricia’s Trama, by Article of Faith. ($39,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Dundalk 5 LLC, Herek, Wes and 21 Racing LLC, B-Nossab LLC, Jan Basson & Madelein Basson (KY), $15,800.
|5—
|Mailman Money, c, 3, Goldencents–Running Debi C, by Unbridled’s Song. ($50,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $150,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-TK Stables LLC (KY), $7,900.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|WO, 8TH, ALW, $75,448, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2FT, 9-27.
|1—
|SILENT POET, g, 5, Silent Name (JPN)–Cara Bella, by Ghostzapper. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (ON), T-Nicholas Gonzalez, J-Justin Stein, $50,423.
|6—
|Real Money, g, 4, Real Solution–Money Huntress, by Mineshaft. ($32,000 ’17 KEESEP; $675,000 2018 OBSMAR; $22,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Gary Barber, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $11,205.
|4—
|Lookin to Strike, g, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Miss Bonnie, by Officer. ($22,000 ’15 KEENOV; $210,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Gary Barber, B-Fedai Kahraman (KY), $6,163.
|Winning Time: 1:14 2/5 (fm)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $72,180, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-27.
|7—
|BRICKYARD RIDE, c, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. O-Alfred Pais, B-Alfred a Pais (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Alexis Centeno, $44,460.
|1—
|Appreciated, g, 4, Acclamation–Wise Investor, by Belong to Me. O-Newfield Farm and Martin, Craig, B-Paul Newhart & Craig Martin (CA), $14,820.
|4—
|Heartfullofstars, g, 5, Astrology–Nothing But Heart, by Officer. ($30,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Sherlock, Sharon, Warren, Craig and Warren, Deanne, B-Terrazas Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 6TH, ALW, $72,057, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 9-27.
|5—
|FORESTER’S FORTUNE, g, 3, Old Forester–Nursery Song, by Beau Genius. O-Silvera, Claudia Evelyn and Lee, H Archie, B-John Carey (ON), T-L. Rodney Barrow, J-Patrick Husbands, $45,358.
|1—
|Ennis the Menace, g, 3, Frac Daddy–Kamaina Rose, by Royal Academy. (C$60,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Gus Vlahos, B-Richard Moylan (ON), $15,119.
|7—
|Prince of Thieves, c, 3, Into Mischief–Dais, by Divine Park. O-Tracy Farmer, B-Tracy Farmer (KY), $5,547.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (fm)
|SA, 5TH, AOC, $71,312, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 9-27.
|4—
|CALI CALIENTE, g, 4, Unusual Heat–Centerofattention, by Beau Genius. O-Grenier, Dennis and Norine, B-Dennis Grenier & Norine Grenier (CA), T-J. Eric Kruljac, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $44,460.
|9—
|Lane Way, c, 3, Into Mischief–Corderosa, by Aldebaran. ($550,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-MyRacehorsecom and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-GWTW Horses LLC (KY), $11,400.
|7—
|Three Ay Em, c, 4, New Year’s Day–Potenza, by Theatrical (IRE). O-Roper, James L and Ilene A, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $8,892.
|Winning Time: 1:33 (fm)
|CD, 3RD, ALW, $71,102, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-27.
|1—
|COASTAL DEFENSE, c, 4, Curlin–Trensa, by Giant’s Causeway. ($800,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Helen K Groves Revocable Trust, B-Helen K Groves Revocable Trust (KY), T-Dale L. Romans, J-Joseph Talamo, $43,972.
|4—
|Major Fed, c, 3, Ghostzapper–Bobby’s Babe, by Smart Strike. O-Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC, B-Lloyd Madison IV, LLC (KY), $15,400.
|3—
|Luna’s in Charge, g, 4, Take Charge Indy–Ciao Bella Luna, by Tribal Rule. ($45,000 ’16 KEENOV; $140,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (NY), $5,570.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|BEL, 9TH, ALW, $65,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 9-27.
|4—
|THANKFUL, f, 3, American Pharoah–Beholden, by Cat Thief. ($625,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Bass Stables, LLC, B-Profoal Partners 2, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Manuel Franco, $35,750.
|2—
|Mrs. Danvers, f, 3, Tapit–Gracie Square, by Awesome Again. O-Allen Stable, Inc, B-Mr Joseph Allen LLC (KY), $13,000.
|7—
|Critical Value, f, 3, Bodemeister–See the Forest, by Forestry. O-Ten Strike Racing, B-Marshall K Gramm & Clay Sanders (NY), $7,800.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 10TH, AOC, $61,139, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 9-27.
|1—
|DREAM MAKER, c, 4, Tapit–To Dream About, by Monarchos. O-John C Oxley, B-John C Oxley (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $32,495.
|3—
|Timeskip, g, 5, Court Vision–Queen Ofthe Dawn, by Sun King. (C$27,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Wallace Standardbreds Inc, B-Anthony B Russo & Leslie L Russo (ON), $16,240.
|2—
|Faraway Kitten, c, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Far Isle, by Indian Charlie. O-Kerbel, Barry, Kerbel, Ryan Shane and Rubin, Howard, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $5,957.
|Winning Time: 1:50 (ft)
|MTH, 5TH, AOC, $60,375, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 9-27.
|1—
|LOVE IS YOUR NAME, g, 6, King Puma–Talkin About Love, by Not for Love. O-Zeppes Stable LLC, B-Kevin Sleeter & Toni Sleeter (NJ), T-Bruce F. Alexander, J-Paco Lopez, $37,500.
|2—
|Stefano, g, 3, Giant Surprise–Splendored Thing, by Langfuhr. O-Colonial Farms, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), $12,500.
|5—
|We B Jammin, g, 8, Aragorn (IRE)–Darling Bride, by Unbridled. O-Thomas Servideo, B-Red Oak Stable (NJ), $6,250.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|SA, 9TH, AOC, $58,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 9-27.
|4—
|ALTHEA GIBSON, f, 3, Grazen–Hey Cowboy, by Bertrando. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Flavien Prat, $34,200.
|8—
|Sweet Rafaela, m, 6, Thorn Song–Telling Stories, by Tale of the Cat. ($14,000 ’15 CTNAUG). O-Unruh, John G, Urbina, Thomas and Saldana, Reed, B-G W Thomas (CA), $11,400.
|5—
|Wishful, m, 5, Storm Wolf–Lake Marina, by Meadowlake. ($2,500 ’16 BESOCT). O-Victor Trujillo, B-Liberty Road Stables (CA), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (fm)
|BEL, 8TH, ALW, $55,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 9-27.
|10—
|FREEWHEELER, c, 3, City Zip–Zia Zia Zia, by Dehere. ($120,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $430,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-NK Racing, B-John Lauriello (NY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $30,250.
|8—
|Veterans Beach, g, 4, Big Brown–Sky Gazer, by Sky Mesa. O-Patricia A Generazio, B-Patricia Generazio (NY), $11,000.
|9—
|Steelersfanforlife, g, 5, Northern Afleet–Cabaniss, by Giant’s Causeway. ($17,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Zamarota Racing Stables, B-Hilltop Stables (NY), $6,600.
|Winning Time: 1:07 3/5 (fm)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $46,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 9-27.
|9—
|MO OF THE WEST, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Satulah, by Gone West. ($300,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-HRH Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud, B-Don Ming (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $28,900.
|3—
|Centsless Drama, f, 4, Big Drama–Gamecents, by Maria’s Mon. O-Hallmarc Racing LLC, B-Hallmarc Stallion LLC (FL), $9,800.
|8—
|Indicia, f, 4, Skipshot–Nice to Regal, by Henrythenavigator. O-Heather Irion, B-Heather Irion (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (gd)
|AP, 8TH, AOC, $45,540, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-26.
|9—
|UNSCATHED, g, 7, Bring the Heat–Rooney Doodle, by Lit de Justice. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Larry Rivelli & Richard Ravin (IL), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Jareth Loveberry, $27,325.
|11—
|Can’t Say No, g, 5, Regal Ransom–Carolina Moondance, by Malibu Moon. ($5,200 ’16 KEESEP). O-RSR Racing Services, LLC (Robert S Rhoads), B-T/C Stable, LLC (IL), $9,108.
|7—
|Creal Wonder, g, 4, West Ranger–Morgan Alyssa, by Private Vow. O-Campbell, D Mike and Robertson, Earl, B-Mike Campbell & Earl Robertson (IL), $5,009.
|Winning Time: 1:02 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 11TH, AOC, $43,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 9-27.
|7—
|REMARKABLE SOUL, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Precious Soul, by Distorted Humor. O-Irving M Cowan, B-Irving Cowan (KY), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $24,600.
|3—
|Lovely Luvy, f, 4, He’s Had Enough–Realgoodlookin, by Unbridled’s Song. ($32,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $70,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Sonata Stable, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $10,010.
|8—
|Bienville Street, m, 5, Street Boss–Milk Run, by Running Stag. O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-Double W Thoroughbred Racing, Inc (FL), $5,210.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (gd)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $41,700, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-27.
|4—
|YODEL E. A. WHO, g, 4, Creative Cause–Laugh n Yodel, by Speightstown. O-Isla Stables LLC, Big Frank Stable and Bassett Stable, B-Heinz H Steinmann (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Alberto Burgos, $24,600.
|6—
|Frosted Grace, c, 4, Mark Valeski–Class, by Thunder Gulch. ($10,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Branch, William, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $9,020.
|7—
|Travy Boy, g, 5, Gemologist–Bon Caro, by Bon Point (GB). ($145,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Hacienda Real Racing LLC, B-Rick Sutherland (FL), $5,210.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 5TH, AOC, $40,192, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-27.
|6—
|PREMIUM FOREST, h, 5, Forest Command–Saturday Premium, by Any Given Saturday. O-Steve Goldberg, B-Four Quarters Corp (CA), T-Isidro Tamayo, J-Francisco Monroy, $24,180.
|1—
|Harvest a Storm, g, 6, Tribal Rule–R Luck’s Lady, by Tiznow. ($17,000 ’15 BESOCT). O-Steve Moger, B-Kehner Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), $8,060.
|3—
|Bottle of Smoke, g, 3, Northern Indy–Wee Highland Lass, by Include. O-Highland Yard LLC, B-Highland Yard, LLC (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 9TH, AOC, $39,554, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-26.
|4—
|NO LONGER SILENT, g, 3, Ministers Wild Cat–Silent Stalk, by Petionville. O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Evin A. Roman, $24,960.
|1—
|Passionate Reward, g, 5, Congrats–Great Passion, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Michael Demoulin, B-Diamond A Racing Corp (KY), $6,400.
|2—
|El Chavo Del Ocho, g, 5, Tannersmyman–My Sis Liz, by Artax. ($4,000 ’16 CTNAUG). O-Abel Lizardi, B-Joseph A Duffel & Woodbridge Farm (CA), $4,992.
|Winning Time: 1:02 (ft)
|RP, 2ND, ALW, $38,250, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-27.
|3—
|DONT TELL NOOBODY, g, 3, Cyber Secret–Yucca, by Cactus Ridge. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Al J Horton (OK), T-Federico Villafranco, J-Sophie Doyle, $22,023.
|5—
|Tonaltalitarian, g, 3, Tonalist–Naples Gold, by Langfuhr. O-Cimarron TTT Farms LLC, B-Cimarron TTT Farms, LLC (OK), $8,441.
|4—
|Georgia Deputy, g, 4, Notional–Georgia Ok, by Hickory Ridge. ($9,000 ’17 FTKFEB; $37,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $52,000 2018 TEXAPR). O-Elliott, William and Petalino, Joseph, B-Robert H Zoellner (OK), $4,931.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|RP, 5TH, ALW, $33,017, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 9-26.
|5—
|ELLE’S TOWN, f, 4, Speightstown–Irish Presence, by Midnight Lute. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP; $77,000 2019 FTKHRA; $240,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Jerry Namy, B-Forging Oaks Farm, LLC (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-David Cabrera, $18,096.
|1—
|Lil Footnotes, m, 5, Read the Footnotes–Tethras Lil Mimi, by Tethra. O-J F Stewart, B-J F Stewart (OK), $8,548.
|4—
|Lillie Dell, f, 3, Maclean’s Music–Valid Lil, by Valid Expectations. O-Dream Walkin Farms, Inc, B-Dream Walkin’ Farm, Inc (KY), $3,318.
|Winning Time: :55 2/5 (fm)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $29,915, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 9-26.
|2—
|FRED’STWIRLINCANDY, g, 5, Twirling Candy–Daphne Angela, by Wimbledon. O-Stephen L Fidel, B-E Fred Currie (KY), T-Austin Gustafson, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $17,643.
|7—
|Carlea’s Dream, g, 3, Lea–Beat the Street, by Corinthian. ($100,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-Time Will Tell LLC (LA), $5,881.
|12—
|Tapsolution, g, 3, City Zip–Tapalite, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $3,235.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
