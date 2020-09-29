North American Allowance Results September 29

|PRX, 6TH, AOC, $51,340, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-29.
|4—
|I’M THE TALENT, f, 4, Talent Search–Oh Lolly Lolly, by Ecclesiastic. O-Aurora Vista LLC, B-Golden Oak Farm LLC (PA), T-Scott A. Lake, J-Angel R. Rodriguez, $34,440.
|2—
|Doctorsofmischief, m, 6, Into Mischief–True Breeze, by Yes It’s True. O-J Refugio Guerrero, B-William Hardin (KY), $8,200.
|5—
|Collegeville Girl, f, 4, Central Banker–Lifelong, by Vindication. ($18,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Brittingham, Robert, De Bunda, Salvatore M and Wire To Wire Stable, Inc, B-Andy Beadnell (NY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $41,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-29.
|9—
|SAIL AT SUNRISE, c, 3, Midshipman–Sunrise Lily, by Mutakddim. O-Riley L Mangum, B-L Riley Mangum (KY), T-Guadalupe Preciado, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $24,600.
|6—
|In Equality, g, 7, Quality Road–Inish Glora, by Regal Classic. ($190,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Abrams, Ronald B and Abrams, Jack, B-Robert J Costigan (KY), $8,200.
|5—
|Quality Choice, g, 5, Quality Road–Code Book, by Giant’s Causeway. ($120,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Jagger Inc, B-W S Farish, BCWT, Ltd & Inwood Stable (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:39 4/5 (sy)
|PID, 7TH, ALW, $40,300, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 9-28.
|7—
|LIFE MISSION, g, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Crossing the Tape, by Johannesburg. ($90,000 ’17 KEESEP; $15,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Leland Hayes, B-Trace Wood Farm (KY), T-Leland Hayes, J-Pablo Morales, $22,800.
|3—
|Oldzfourfortytwo, g, 5, Offlee Wild–Salander, by Omega Code. ($3,500 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Mazzocco, Michael, Mazzocco, Marc and Girten, Tim, B-Scot Waterman (PA), $9,880.
|8—
|Encaustic Prince, g, 5, Encaustic–C. T. Queen, by Crafty C. T.. O-Kenneth R Friedman, B-Lesley Friedman & Kenneth Friedman (NY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:15 4/5 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, ALW, $37,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-29.
|6—
|OSCAR P Q, g, 5, Quite a Handful–Margarita Masamune, by Eishin Masamune (JPN). O-Darlene Green, B-Linda Kay Miller (IN), T-Darlene Green, J-Alex Achard, $22,200.
|2—
|He’s a Warrior, g, 5, Desert Warrior–Candyanna, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Terry Phillips, B-Larry J Robbins (IN), $7,400.
|1—
|Dont Ask Kinmon, g, 3, Skylord–Trigger Fish Lane, by Petionville. O-Arnold, Scott and Kohler, Andy, B-Scott Arnold (IN), $3,700.
|Winning Time: 1:07 (ft)
|PRX, 8TH, ALW, $35,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-29.
|5—
|BRILLIANT CHASE, c, 3, Golden Lad–Fix You, by Flying Chevron. ($15,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-S D Trading, B-Mr & Mrs Matthew T Groff (PA), T-Bryant R. Taylor, J-Dexter Haddock, $21,000.
|8—
|Septimius Severus, g, 5, Roman Ruler–Dark Eyes, by Holy Bull. ($37,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Martin P Shaw, B-GB Associates (PA), $7,000.
|6—
|Barcode, g, 6, Big Brown–Code Variance, by Awesome Again. O-Richie’s World Stables LLC, B-SMD, Ltd (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (gd)
|IND, 5TH, ALW, $32,500, 2YO, F, 5FT, 9-29.
|7—
|CARIMBA, f, 2, Kantharos–Star of Gallantry, by Warrior’s Reward. ($155,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter (IN), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $20,800.
|1—
|On Brilliant, f, 2, Tale of the Cat–One True Love (IRE), by Duke of Marmalade (IRE). O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $6,500.
|2—
|My Morning Gal, f, 2, Morning Line–Grabit, by Tapit. O-Arthur A Coontz, B-Arthur A Coontz (IL), $3,250.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $29,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-29.
|7—
|PRIVATE DRIVE, g, 4, Bellamy Road–Private Cause, by Noble Causeway. O-Oscar Romero, B-Blazing Meadows Farm & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Lorenzo Juarez, J-Agustin Bracho, $19,900.
|1—
|Double Deep, g, 5, Ghostzapper–Tizahit, by Tiznow. ($230,000 ’16 KEEJAN). O-MCR Stable, Inc, B-Blue Devil Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $4,300.
|2—
|Totellyouthetruth, g, 5, Yes It’s True–Tantamount, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-John J Sugar, B-John J Sugar (OH), $3,150.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $29,300, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 9-29.
|1—
|MISTER MOBIL, g, 3, Mobil–Apple Annie, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Laurie Pratt, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Yarmarie L. Correa, $17,580.
|6—
|Ohio Eagle, g, 3, Cowtown Cat–Lemonesque, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Jack Cannon, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $5,860.
|4—
|C K’s Lucky Duck, g, 4, Seeking Beauty–Feet Fleeting Fast, by Northern Afleet. O-Robert Blake, B-Deborah Ann Keiser (OH), $2,930.
|Winning Time: 1:06 3/5 (ft)
|FL, 2ND, ALW, $21,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-29.
|5—
|OUCH THAT HURT, f, 4, Honorable Dillon–Devilish Spirit, by Roaring Fever. O-Barrow, Paul W and Hidden Lake Farm, B-Hidden lake Farm, LLC (NY), T-Paul W. Barrow, J-Oscar Gomez, $12,660.
|3—
|Quality Stones, f, 3, Quality Road–She’s Stones Sis, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Roddy J Valente, B-Roddy J Valente (NY), $4,220.
|1—
|Big Cyn, f, 3, Handsome Mike–Cape Cod Carol, by Rockport Harbor. O-Patricia A Generazio, B-Patricia Generazio (NY), $2,110.
|Winning Time: 1:06 2/5 (gd)
|FL, 4TH, ALW, $21,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 9-29.
|7—
|SHADOLAMO, f, 3, Girolamo–Shady Spot, by Honor Glide. O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-My Purple Haze Stables, LLC (NY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-John R. Davila, Jr., $12,600.
|2—
|Lady Macho, f, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Wabanaki, by Indian Charlie. ($50,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $22,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Fortune Farm (Richard Nicolai), B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $4,200.
|4—
|Nicky Scissors, f, 3, Mission Impazible–Mott N Hester, by Super Saver. ($11,000 ’17 KEENOV; $110,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Michael Dubb, B-Small Batch Thoroughbreds (NY), $2,100.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (gd)
|MNR, 6TH, ALW, $19,796, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 9-28.
|4—
|PEACEFUL CHILD, f, 3, Freedom Child–Real Peaceful, by Real Quiet. O-Mike E Johnson, B-Bridget K Brown (WV), T-Michael E. Jones, Jr., J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $11,716.
|7—
|Coach Machen, f, 4, Machen–Cobra Connie, by Southern Image. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (WV), $4,040.
|3—
|El a Vader, f, 4, Machen–Proudtobyourfriend, by Proud Citizen. O-Michelle Helms, B-Michelle Lyn Helms (WV), $2,020.
|Winning Time: :59 2/5 (sy)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $19,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-29.
|4—
|IT’S HOT OUT, h, 5, Bluegrass Cat–Its Tuesday, by Take Me Out. O-Sheila J Englehart, B-Wachtel Stables & Preferred Pals Equine,LLC (NY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-John R. Davila, Jr., $11,400.
|2—
|Jemography, g, 4, Big Brown–Liza Lu, by Menifee. ($22,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Golden Goose Enterprise (NY), $3,800.
|1—
|San Juan Diego, g, 5, Heavy Breathing–Fortuesque, by Fortunate Prospect. ($24,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $90,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Bing Cherry Racing, Inc, B-Dutchess Views Farm, Inc, Sunrise Stables, LLC & Golden Goose Enterprises (NY), $1,900.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (gd)
|MNR, 2ND, ALW, $17,800, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 9-28.
|1—
|CELTIC MISCHIEF, g, 3, Into Mischief–Cabbage Key, by A.P. Indy. ($450,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Half Century Racing, B-Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY), T-Tina M. Larue, J-Wilkin Ortiz, $10,324.
|2—
|Gottsacker, g, 6, Wilburn–Lady Sonya, by Twilight Agenda. ($3,000 ’14 KEENOV). O-Joe Bailey, B-Crumbaugh Lane LLC (KY), $3,560.
|9—
|Imperial Guard, g, 4, Point of Entry–Guard the Empire, by Empire Maker. O-Castle Gate Farm, LLC, B-George Kerr & Tim Odonohue (FL), $1,780.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|MNR, 1ST, ALW, $17,444, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 9-28.
|6—
|PETRICHOR, f, 4, Seville (GER)–Rosieposie, by Skip Away. O-PathFinder Racing, B-Matthew Cahir (VA), T-Neil R. Morris, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $10,324.
|9—
|Olga Again, m, 6, Macho Uno–Olgamar, by Wild Again. O-Alejandro Gomez, B-Tanourin Stable (FL), $3,560.
|4—
|Ladies Luv Munny, f, 3, Can the Man–Circle the World, by Munnings. ($30,000 ’18 BESAUG; $28,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Tijuana Racing Stables, B-Linda Madsen (CA), $1,780.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (fm)
|MNR, 8TH, ALW, $16,910, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 9-28.
|4—
|SARIAH SARIAH, f, 2, Tonalist–Sariah, by Pleasant Tap. ($4,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Charles W Brown, B-David M Clay & Deborah G Clay (KY), T-C. Steve Larue, J-Ricardo Barrios, $10,324.
|7—
|Jamin’s Jet, f, 2, Danza–Extra Dividend, by Flatter. O-Richard Finucane, B-Keith Lancaster (KY), $3,560.
|6—
|Sister Lulu, f, 2, Wilburn–Yucca, by Cactus Ridge. ($1,200 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Les Ritchie, B-Al J Horton (OK), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:07 3/5 (sy)
