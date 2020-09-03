North American Allowance Results September 3

|CD, 9TH, AOC, $105,279, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-3.
|1A—
|RUBUS, g, 5, Majestic Warrior–Country Diva, by Songandaprayer. ($260,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Marablue Farm, LLC (KY), T-Philip A. Bauer, J-Rafael Bejarano, $58,564.
|2—
|Explorer, g, 5, Orb–Remember, by Forest Wildcat. ($350,000 ’16 KEESEP; $1,250,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-NK Racing and LNJ Foxwoods, B-DATTT Farm, LLC (KY), $20,600.
|5—
|Tough Love, c, 4, Bernardini–Home of the Blues, by Street Cry (IRE). ($60,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Bella Mia Stables, B-Mike Pietrangelo (KY), $10,300.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|CD, 5TH, AOC, $93,509, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 9-3.
|1A—
|FINAL CUT, f, 4, Gemologist–Dream Regime, by Roman Ruler. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-Victoria H. Oliver, J-Rafael Bejarano, $58,564.
|1—
|Cash Out, m, 5, Street Cry (IRE)–Deal of the Decade, by Tiznow. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $20,600.
|7—
|Angel of Mischief, m, 5, Into Mischief–Starship Angel, by Running Stag. ($63,000 ’16 FTKJUL; $77,500 2017 OBSAPR). O-Chenvert, Brian and Kenneally, Eddie, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $10,300.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|SAR, 8TH, AOC, $76,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-3.
|3—
|PALACE AVENGER, f, 3, Palace–Avenging Tomisue, by Belong to Me. ($17,000 ’18 KEESEP; $75,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Dreamfields, Brady, Don, Board, Mark O and Gaynor, John, B-Pillar Property Services Inc (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $41,800.
|8—
|Spanish Point, f, 3, Creative Cause–Ocean Foam, by Mineshaft. O-Bermuda Limestone Thoroughbreds, B-Dr Wilfrid Robinson & Limestone Thoroughbreds (KY), $15,200.
|6—
|Fair Regis, m, 6, Bustin Stones–Lake Song, by Prime Timber. O-Dubb, Michael and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-John F Carberry (NY), $9,120.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|SAR, 9TH, AOC, $66,120, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 9-3.
|5—
|FOXTAIL, m, 6, Mizzen Mast–Surf Babe, by E Dubai. ($110,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Krakow Racing, LLC and America’s Pastime Stables, B-Joseph J Perrotta (KY), T-Mertkan Kantarmaci, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $41,800.
|1—
|Niko’s Dream, f, 4, Central Banker–Adriatic Dream, by Wild Desert. O-Sackatoga Stable, B-Nick Peros (NY), $15,200.
|2—
|Tass, f, 4, Temple City–Masasi, by More Than Ready. ($100,000 ’17 FTSAUG). O-Matthew Schera, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $9,120.
|Winning Time: 1:50 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $54,065, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-3.
|8—
|MISS AURAMET, f, 4, Uncaptured–Hello Rosie, by Yes It’s True. ($42,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $135,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Marion G Montanari (FL), T-Jorge Duarte, Jr., J-Jevian Toledo, $31,350.
|1—
|Mr. Al’s Gal, m, 6, Salute the Sarge–Spanish Ice, by Spanish Steps. ($1,000 ’15 ESLOCT). O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-J Adcock & Neal McFadden (LA), $11,550.
|6—
|S W Briar Rose, m, 6, Rockport Harbor–S W Sweet Marylane, by Il Est Gran. O-Springwater Farm and Miller, Jay D, B-Dr & Mrs Richard Reveley (MD), $7,865.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $47,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 9-3.
|1—
|FRONT LOADED, g, 6, Kantharos–Frontier Franny, by Lucky Lionel. ($30,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-Always Dream, LLC and Crichton, Rohan, B-Arboritanza Racing, LLC & Jolane Weeks (FL), T-Rohan Crichton, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $28,900.
|3—
|Sandys Blaze, r, 3, Gone Astray–Sandy’s Legacy, by Omega Code. O-Myron R Wilson, B-Dr Myron R Wilson (FL), $10,200.
|6—
|Green Mansions, g, 6, Kantharos–Jungle Love, by Friendly Lover. ($4,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-Mister Z Racing Stable, B-Carolin Von Rosenberg DVM (FL), $5,100.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)
|DEL, 3RD, ALW, $44,350, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-3.
|2—
|TIP FOR TAP, c, 3, Tapizar–Check Your Six, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Smart Angle LLP, B-Smart Angle, LLP (PA), T-Mark J. Reid, J-Carol Cedeno, $25,200.
|6—
|Cam’s Carter, g, 5, Archarcharch–Distant Memories, by Wildcat Heir. ($8,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Daniel C Crowley, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & PamRobinson (KY), $10,500.
|5—
|Steadytillready, g, 3, Curlin–Unamused, by Street Sense. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|DEL, 7TH, ALW, $42,250, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-3.
|3—
|TRIFOR GOLD, g, 4, Tritap–Gold Scammer, by Gold Tribute. O-Copper Penny Stables, B-Copper Penny Stables (MD), T-Mark Shuman, J-Alexander Crispin, $25,200.
|1—
|Crosstime, h, 5, Crossbow–Bridal Gal, by Gold Legend. O-Julie Whitton, B-Julie Ann Whitton (TX), $8,400.
|8—
|Annamated Moon, g, 3, Fast Anna–Touch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|IND, 5TH, ALW, $38,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-3.
|7—
|TOUCHOFCHILIPEPPER, g, 5, Touch Gold–Hot Chili Pepper, by Mecke. O-Clabar Mor Stables LLC and Haran Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Janice Toulon (IN), T-John Haran, J-Fernando De La Cruz, $23,100.
|6—
|Sacred Kiki Bird, g, 4, E Z’s Gentleman–Checker Hall, by Seeking the Gold. O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-John O’Meara (IN), $7,700.
|2—
|Music to My Ears, g, 4, Goldencents–Urloveisasymphony, by Forest Wildcat. ($42,000 ’16 KEENOV; $235,000 ’17 KEESEP; $400,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Kingswood Farm, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 6TH, OCL, $38,315, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 9-3.
|5—
|TEACHER’S PET, f, 3, New Year’s Day–Plenty of Honour, by Thewayyouare. O-George Bigliardi, B-George Bigliardi (ON), T-Sid C. Attard, J-Justin Stein, $23,452.
|3—
|Miss Bobbit, f, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Fearless Miss, by Tale of the Cat. ($35,000 ’16 KEENOV). O-Box Arrow Farm, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $6,515.
|7—
|Silver Dahlia, f, 3, Silver Max–Blue Dahlia, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Realm Racing Stables, RCC Racing Stable Ltd and Mattine, Joanne, B-Adena Springs (ON), $4,300.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (fm)
|GG, 4TH, ALW, $37,216, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 9-3.
|6—
|BABE DIDRIKSON, f, 4, Grazen–Chelcee’s Hope, by Bartok (IRE). O-Philip Paine, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Jose Bautista, J-Alejandro Gomez, $24,180.
|4—
|Solitaire, f, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Bridge Game, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Big Chief Racing, LLC, B-Rose Hill Farm & Thoroughbred Acadiana (KY), $6,200.
|7—
|Storie Blue, f, 3, Empire Maker–Spare Change, by Bernardini. O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|AP, 1ST, AOC, $36,288, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-3.
|7—
|STRONG WILL, c, 4, Strong Mandate–Magestic Stinger, by Majestic Warrior. ($37,000 ’16 KEENOV; $775,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Carolyn Wilson, B-Golden Pedigree LLC (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Jareth Loveberry, $20,160.
|5—
|Dabo, g, 4, Temple City–Sullied But Sweet, by Conveyor. O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Peacock Stable (Tom Hammond), B-Brad Rainwater (IL), $9,408.
|4—
|Lykan, c, 3, Congrats–Up to Speed, by Papa Clem. ($6,000 ’18 KEESEP; $15,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Muddy Waters Stables, LLC and Mason, Ingrid, B-Dr Richard Holder (KY), $3,696.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, AOC, $34,500, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 9-2.
|4—
|IMPERIAL MISSION, g, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Sandsarita, by Street Boss. O-Dalton, Kenneth W and Charred Oak Stables, B-Romar Farm LLC & BRS (KY), T-Ethan W. West, J-Malcolm Franklin, $20,700.
|5—
|Kinenos, c, 3, Empire Maker–Stellaris, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($225,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Anstu Stables, Inc, B-T F VanMeter (KY), $6,900.
|7—
|Tez, c, 4, The Factor–Sarah Accomplished, by Performing Magic. ($40,000 ’16 KEENOV; $130,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Israel J Garcia, B-Dennis Crooks – George Bates (KY), $3,450.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (fm)
|BTP, 7TH, ALW, $24,100, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-3.
|1—
|FOREVER DIAMOND, g, 3, Kettle Corn–Diamond Lass, by Private School. O-Robert Alvin Reeves, B-Robert A Reeves (OH), T-Mark E. Thomas, J-John McKee, $14,460.
|5—
|Reckless L J, g, 4, Alcindor–Hollywood Reckless, by Tiznow. O-Old School Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Break Away Farm (OH), $4,820.
|3—
|Inspired to Rock, g, 5, Twinspired–Kara’s Rockin Role, by Broad Brush. O-Kris Nemann, B-Fred A Nemann & Kris Nemann (OH), $2,410.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (sy)
|MNR, 8TH, ALW, $17,266, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-2.
|6—
|COACH MACHEN, f, 4, Machen–Cobra Connie, by Southern Image. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (WV), T-J. Michael Baird, J-Alex Gonzalez, $10,324.
|7—
|Glitzy Gala, m, 5, Orientate–Global Gala, by Distorted Humor. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (WV), $3,560.
|2—
|Little Lies, m, 8, Ballado’s Gold–Lies Be Gone, by Tricky Creek. O-Witherow Racing, LLC, B-Sandra Witherow (WV), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:14 1/5 (ft)
