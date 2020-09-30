North American Allowance Results September 30

|DEL, 7TH, AOC, $45,925, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-30.
|3—
|W W SPRINGTIME, g, 4, Kantharos–Love in Bloom, by More Than Ready. ($67,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $38,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Michael Scheffres, B-Janice Woods (FL), T-Carlos A. Mancilla, J-Angel Suarez, $27,000.
|5—
|He’s Smokin Now, c, 3, Drill–Smokin Mary, by Texas Glitter. O-Winning Stables, Inc, B-Gerald Bennett & Mary Bennett (FL), $9,000.
|7—
|Belle Tapisserie, g, 5, Tapizar–Se Bella, by Forestry. ($47,000 ’16 KEEJAN). O-Imaginary Stables and Ancel Stables, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, AOC, $44,530, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 9-30.
|1—
|INTER MIAMI, c, 3, Big Drama–Peruvian Jane, by Colonel John. O-Santa Rosa Racing Stables, B-Sergio Ripamonti (FL), T-Juan Carlos Guerrero, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $24,600.
|2—
|Get Set, g, 3, Awesome of Course–Enthusiastic Gal, by Ecclesiastic. O-Steve Klesaris, B-Joseph Mark Imbesi (PA), $11,480.
|5—
|Sir Back in Black, c, 3, Golden Lad–Stuttgart, by Cherokee Run. ($34,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $40,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Wasserson, James, Vega, Richard, Bisso, Jr, Louis A and Brittingham, Robert, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (ft)
|DEL, 5TH, ALW, $42,315, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-30.
|1—
|MALIBU MISCHIEF, f, 4, Goldencents–Chana’s Girl, by Malibu Moon. ($40,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Rudy R Rodriguez, B-Fedai Kahraman (KY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $25,200.
|2—
|She Answered, f, 3, Fed Biz–You Asked, by Yes It’s True. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $8,400.
|7—
|Gray Haze, f, 3, Graydar–Dawnie Macho, by Macho Uno. ($8,500 ’18 KEESEP). O-P and D Racing Stables, B-Albaugh Family Stables, LLC & Taylor Brothers Properties, LLC (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|DEL, 3RD, ALW, $41,370, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-30.
|13—
|THUNDER DAY, g, 3, Race Day–Cherie’s A. P., by A. P. Warrior. O-Matthew Schera, B-Towering Cumulus (KY), T-James L. Lawrence, II, J-Brian Pedroza, $25,200.
|10—
|Gallinipper, g, 3, Jump Start–Betty’s Storm, by Stormy Atlantic. ($20,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Larry E Rabold, B-Walter Nelson Vieser II (PA), $8,400.
|8—
|Doodle Time, g, 3, Uncle Mo–But for Money, by Not for Love. ($175,000 ’17 KEENOV; $160,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc, B-Ramspring Farm (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
|PID, 7TH, ALW, $38,820, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 9-29.
|8—
|GOODNIGHT MOON, m, 6, Malibu Moon–Silky Smooth, by Mr. Greeley. ($4,700 2017 FTMWIN). O-Elizabeth M Merryman, B-Chadds Ford Stable LLC (PA), T-Elizabeth M. Merryman, J-Pablo Morales, $22,800.
|12—
|Remain Anonymous, f, 3, Tapiture–Secret Witness, by Tiznow. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Levengood, Alexander R, B-Horseshoe Valley Equine Center LLC (PA), $7,600.
|4—
|Genevieve’s Z Va, f, 4, Alpha–Lady Carson M D, by Lord Carson. O-Cathy Carr Rozantz, B-Joseph L Maloney (PA), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|PRX, 8TH, ALW, $35,250, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-30.
|7—
|KAYLASAURUS, f, 4, Munnings–Five Diamonds, by Flatter. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), T-Rodrigo Madrigal, Sr., J-Ruben Silvera, $21,000.
|4—
|Sunny Dale, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Medea (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). ($100,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Barry R Ostrager, B-Godolphin & Cornerstone Thoroughbreds LLC (PA), $7,000.
|3—
|Tiz Gracie, f, 3, Talent Search–Tiz Beverly, by Tiznow. O-Charles Fiumano, B-Glenn E Brok LLC (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 2ND, ALW, $32,500, 2YO, 5FT, 9-30.
|8—
|BEER CAN MAN, c, 2, Can the Man–Cheesecake, by Dynaformer. O-Ron P Patterson, B-Ron Patterson (KY), T-Tommy C. Short, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $19,500.
|6—
|Charles Chrome, g, 2, California Chrome–Charlie A, by Curlin. O-Litt, Jason and Solis, Alex, B-CASA Farms I, LLC (KY), $6,500.
|1—
|Verrazanointhesky, c, 2, Verrazano–Nora in the Sky, by Sky Mesa. O-Frank Mancari, B-Frank Mancari (IL), $3,250.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $31,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-30.
|6—
|JERSEY BOUNCE, f, 3, Jersey Town–Do Not Disturb, by Maria’s Mon. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-T. D. Houghton, $19,020.
|3—
|Windy Lu Who, f, 3, Justin Phillip–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC and Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), $6,340.
|8—
|Sole Factor, f, 4, The Factor–Aurora Sol, by Chester House. O-Royer Family Stables and Aurora Racing, B-Peter Sheppell, $3,170.
|Winning Time: 1:07 1/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $31,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-30.
|3—
|MOBIL LADY, f, 4, Mobil–Surviving New York, by Survivalist. O-Meyers, Shane and Acree, Lori, B-Daniel Gale (OH), T-Shane Meyers, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $19,020.
|2—
|She’s Crafty, f, 3, Flat Out–Crafty Tigress, by Hold That Tiger. O-Poe Racing Stable LLC and Double Down Racing, B-Poe Racing Stable & Wynn Blanton (OH), $6,340.
|5—
|Succotash, f, 3, Kettle Corn–Thedoctorscat, by Tale of the Cat. O-Fishman, Harold and Fairwinds Farm, B-Dr Harold Fishman (OH), $3,170.
|Winning Time: 1:07 (ft)
|TDN, 2ND, ALW, $28,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-30.
|5—
|MISS MISCHIEVOUS, m, 6, Into Mischief–Roxanne O, by Rock Hard Ten. ($50,000 ’15 FTKOCT; $35,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Joel Politi, B-Peter James Sheppell (OH), T-Valerie K. Shanyfelt, J-Hector Berrios, $19,900.
|7—
|Dream Fever, m, 5, Midshipman–Forest Patch, by Forestry. ($50,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Frank Lacca, B-Rob Auerbach & Douglas Arnold (KY), $4,300.
|4—
|Annisquam, m, 8, Forestry–Princess Pegasus, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Glen Bunnell, B-Donald Valpredo (CA), $2,150.
|Winning Time: 1:07 1/5 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $19,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 40Y, 9-30.
|6—
|RUN FOR BOSTON, g, 6, Include–Slacks, by High Brite. O-Stoneybrook Farm Trust and Frank Annetti Jr., B-Stoneybrook Farm Trust, Frank Annetti Jr. & James Turner, T-Beth Miller-Saul, J-Joel Cruz, $11,400.
|1A—
|Smooth Operation, g, 4, Dr Large–We Will Dance, by You and I. O-Michael S Ferraro, B-Carmalley Valley Farm, LLC (NY), $3,800.
|8—
|Marble Moon, c, 4, Shakin It Up–Tiz the Key, by Tiznow. ($37,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Harris S Dukes, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (NY), $1,900.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (my)
|FL, 3RD, ALW, $18,700, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 9-30.
|5—
|VILLAINOUS, c, 3, Wicked Strong–Hey Julie, by Strong Hope. ($100,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-Harold Lerner LLC, AWC Stables, Nehoc Stables, Akman, Scott K and Braverman, Paul, B-Rosilyn Polan (KY), T-Jeremiah C. Englehart, J-Andre Shivnarine Worrie, $10,860.
|3—
|Icy Dude, g, 3, First Dude–Harbin, by Gone West. O-Drawing Away Stable, B-Donald R Dizney, LLC (FL), $3,620.
|1—
|Odin’s Steed, g, 5, Violence–Scene Maker, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Happy Face Racing Stable, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds & JMJ Racing Stable (NY), $2,110.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (my)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $17,088, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 9-29.
|4—
|TRIP TO SEOUL, f, 2, Liam’s Map–Chic Soiree, by Smart Strike. ($6,500 ’19 KEESEP). O-Chapman, James K and Tsujimoto, Stuart, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-James K. Chapman, J-Marielis Cosme, $10,324.
|7—
|Scat’s Choice, f, 2, First Samurai–Hop the Six, by Artie Schiller. ($5,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Chapman, James K and Tsujimoto, Stuart, B-Cherry Valley Farm, LLC (KY), $3,560.
|8—
|Crown and Coke, g, 2, Aikenite–Dotted Swiss, by Swiss Yodeler. ($1,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Matthew Schera, B-Richard Forbush (KY), $1,780.
|Winning Time: 1:06 2/5 (sy)
