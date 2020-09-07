North American Allowance Results September 7

|KD, 2ND, AOC, $102,250, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2FT, 9-7.
|1—
|HOLIDAY STONE, h, 6, Harlan’s Holiday–Lucifer’s Stone, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Hill, Jim and Susan, B-Nesco II Limited (KY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $60,000.
|6—
|Power End, c, 4, Street Boss–Istamara (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). ($32,000 ’17 KEESEP; $37,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $20,000.
|3—
|Homebred, c, 3, Oxbow–Go West Marie, by Western Fame. O-Maggi Moss, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:14 1/5 (fm)
|KD, 6TH, ALW, $100,249, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2FT, 9-7.
|10—
|SECURE CONNECTION, f, 3, Data Link–Mata Mua, by Arch. O-Stuart S Janney, III, B-Stuart S Janney, III LLC (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $57,000.
|6—
|Amanite, f, 3, Tapit–Corail, by Indian Charlie. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $19,000.
|2—
|Lea’s Princess, f, 3, Lea–Antinous, by Street Cry (IRE). ($115,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-Ben McElroy (KY), $9,500.
|Winning Time: 1:14 3/5 (fm)
|SAR, 5TH, ALW, $74,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 9-7.
|4—
|PER CAPITA, c, 4, Tapit–Successful Outlook, by Orientate. ($325,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), Brant, Peter M and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $40,700.
|2—
|Hunt the Front, c, 3, Revolutionary–Best of Times, by Mineshaft. ($80,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dream Walkin Farms, Inc, B-Bottom Line Stables Inc, Rowland Hancock & Dick Walker (KY), $14,800.
|3—
|Heirloom Kitten, g, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Exceedexpectations, by Tale of the Cat. O-Bernardo G Patino, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)
|SAR, 12TH, ALW, $74,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 9-7.
|7—
|PROVEN STRATEGIES, c, 3, Sky Mesa–Stormbeforethecalm, by Quiet American. ($55,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $77,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-D J Stable LLC, Green, Jonathan I and Empire Racing Club, B-A Francis Vanlangendonck, Barbara H Vanlangendonck & Etarip Stables, Inc (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Luis Saez, $40,700.
|9—
|Gauguin (GER), h, 7, Tertullian–Guadalupe (GER), by Monsun (GER). O-Team Valor International, B-Stall Ullmann (GER), $14,800.
|5—
|Basquiat, c, 3, American Pharoah–Divalarious, by Distorted Humor. O-Peter M Brant, B-White Birch Farm, Inc (KY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (fm)
|SAR, 10TH, ALW, $74,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-7.
|2—
|CUCINA, g, 3, Northern Afleet–Il Mulino, by Elusive Quality. O-Donald R Dizney LLC, B-Donald R Dizney, LLC (FL), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $40,700.
|9—
|The Big S, c, 4, Jimmy Creed–Promise to Peg, by Mineshaft. ($5,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $225,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Cutair Racing, Randall Manor Racing and Handal, Raymond, B-Rick Rader (KY), $14,800.
|7—
|Dudley Square, c, 3, Into Mischief–Date to Remember, by Bernardini. O-Siena Farm LLC, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|WO, 6TH, ALW, $71,220, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-7.
|5—
|ROYAL LASER, g, 5, Giant Gizmo–Green Jewel, by Green Dancer. O-Goldmart Farms and Royal Laser Racing Inc, B-Richard Moylan (ON), T-Sid C. Attard, J-Justin Stein, $46,519.
|6—
|Striking Moon, g, 3, Palace Malice–Roxie Fast Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($10,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Howard, Chris, Howard, Nancy and Ross, Donald, B-Southwind Stables Inc (FL), $10,343.
|3—
|Miracle Silver, g, 5, Mike Fox–Saint Silver, by Silver Deputy. (C$8,500 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Ramnauth, Clive and Bhola-Ramnauth, Merline, B-Wolfecreek Stables (ON), $7,391.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|SAR, 2ND, AOC, $67,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 9-7.
|4—
|CELTIC CHAOS, h, 7, Dublin–Let Joy Reign, by Awesome Again. ($55,000 2015 OBSAPR). O-Zilla Racing Stables, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (NY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Luis Saez, $36,850.
|1A—
|The Caretaker, h, 6, Speightstown–Safety Net, by A.P. Indy. O-Winning Move Stable and On The Rise Again Stable, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $13,400.
|3—
|Fort Worth, c, 4, City Zip–Auspicious, by Indian Charlie. ($150,000 ’16 FTKNOV; $300,000 ’17 FTSAUG; $550,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Bass Racing, LLC, B-Danzel Brendenmuel, Clocker Z Racing Stable, Gary Marsh & Sandra Powers (NY), $8,040.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|MTH, 4TH, ALW, $60,025, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5 1/2FT, 9-7.
|4—
|WINDIXIEWIN, m, 5, Hey Chub–Dixie Sunset, by Private Interview. O-Monica Ryan, B-Colonial Farms (NJ), T-Patrick B. McBurney, J-Ferrin Peterson, $39,900.
|7—
|Wildcattin, f, 4, Super Ninety Nine–Incantare, by Lion Hearted. O-Alicia Morgan, B-Tim Shaw (MD), $9,500.
|1—
|O’Malley, f, 4, More Than Ready–Mizzen Donald, by Mizzen Mast. ($100,000 ’16 KEENOV; $175,000 ’17 KEESEP; $35,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), $4,750.
|Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (fm)
|DMR, 5TH, AOC, $60,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 9-7.
|4—
|HARPER’S GALLOP, f, 4, Suances (GB)–Dypsy, by Broken Vow. O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Vayaconsuerte, LLC, B-Red Baron’s Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA), T-Jack Carava, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $34,200.
|7—
|On Mars, f, 3, Vronsky–Elana Mar, by Cyclotron. O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC and Bernstein, Ed, B-Ed Bernstein & Andrew Molasky (CA), $11,400.
|3—
|Donut Girl, m, 5, Smiling Tiger–Saturday’s Girl, by Any Given Saturday. ($8,500 ’16 BESOCT). O-Cunningham Stables, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC, Alan Klein &Rusty Brown (CA), $6,840.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (fm)
|DMR, 8TH, AOC, $59,552, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 9-7.
|2—
|MAGIC AT MIDNIGHT, f, 4, Midnight Lute–Magical Band, by Dixie Union. O-Moran, Michael A, Moran, Michael J and Moran, Joseph, B-BG Stables & Hector Palma (KY), T-Mark Glatt, J-Abel Cedillo, $34,200.
|5—
|Paid Informant, f, 3, Into Mischief–Eyes Wide Open, by Unbridled’s Song. ($200,000 ’17 KEENOV; $45,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-CYBT, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael and Weiner, Daniel, B-Machmer Hall & Haymarket Farm LLC (KY), $11,400.
|7—
|Been Studying Her, f, 3, Fast Anna–Maddie’s Odyssey, by Kitten’s Joy. O-KMN Racing LLC, B-KMN Racing (CA), $8,892.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (ft)
|PRX, 12TH, ALW, $56,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 9-7.
|8—
|CAPITAL Q, f, 3, El Padrino–She Craves Capital, by Sharp Humor. O-Richard Ciavardone, B-Rich Ciavardone (PA), T-Robert Mosco, J-Roberto J. Rosado, $33,000.
|3—
|Tiz Gracie, f, 3, Talent Search–Tiz Beverly, by Tiznow. O-Charles Fiumano, B-Glenn E Brok LLC (PA), $11,000.
|10—
|Fastroadahead, f, 3, Constitution–Another Aleyna, by Out of Place. ($7,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-CM Racing, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $6,050.
|Winning Time: 1:24 4/5 (ft)
|MTH, 1ST, AOC, $55,775, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 9-7.
|4—
|XENOBIA (IRE), m, 6, Falco–Acago, by Royal Academy. (14,000EUR ’14 GOFNOV). O-Augustin Stable, B-Paget Bloodstock (IRE), T-Jonathan Thomas, J-Joe Bravo, $34,500.
|2—
|Bramble Queen, m, 5, Silent Name (JPN)–Regal Rose, by Empire Maker. O-Ballybrit Stable, LLC, B-Ballybrit Stable LLC (IL), $11,500.
|1—
|Story Time, f, 4, Broken Vow–Tell Me Everything, by Giant’s Causeway. ($150,000 ’17 FTSAUG). O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $5,750.
|Winning Time: 1:35 1/5 (fm)
|PRX, 5TH, ALW, $55,500, 3YO/UP, 7F, 9-7.
|7—
|DREAMS UNTOLD, g, 3, Smarty Jones–Shootforthestars, by Seattle Slew. O-Someday Farm, B-Patricia L Chapman (PA), T-John C. Servis, J-Frankie Pennington, $33,000.
|1—
|Brilliant Chase, c, 3, Golden Lad–Fix You, by Flying Chevron. ($15,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-S D Trading, B-Mr & Mrs Matthew T Groff (PA), $11,000.
|2—
|Barcode, g, 6, Big Brown–Code Variance, by Awesome Again. O-Richie’s World Stables LLC, B-SMD, Ltd (PA), $6,050.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|LRL, 3RD, ALW, $48,006, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 9-7.
|2—
|FED UP FIRED UP, m, 7, English Channel–Royal Emblem (SAF), by National Emblem (SAF). O-Walter Vieser, II, B-Green Lantern Stables, LLC (KY), T-Donald H. Barr, J-Jorge Ruiz, $23,940.
|5—
|Fionnbharr, f, 4, Exchange Rate–Embarr, by Royal Academy. O-Susan S Cooney, B-Susan S Cooney (VA), $8,820.
|9—
|Lookin Dynamic, f, 3, Lookin At Lucky–Dynamic Deputy, by Deputy Minister. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Fitzhugh, LLC (MD), $6,006.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (gd)
|DEL, 6TH, AOC, $47,250, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 9-7.
|1—
|CONFESSOR, g, 4, Freedom Child–Taconic Victory, by Eddington. ($7,500 ’17 FTMOCT). O-BJP Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (MD), T-Scott A. Lake, J-Alexander Crispin, $27,000.
|4—
|Pretty Good Year, g, 4, Great Notion–Terminally Pretty, by Giacomo. O-Lead Off Stable, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $11,250.
|5—
|Super John, c, 3, Super Saver–Atlantic Park, by Awesome Again. ($180,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-D J Stable LLC and Cash is King LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), $4,950.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|GG, 3RD, AOC, $40,642, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-7.
|5—
|EL CHAVO DEL OCHO, g, 5, Tannersmyman–My Sis Liz, by Artax. ($4,000 ’16 CTNAUG). O-Abel Lizardi, B-Joseph A Duffel & Woodbridge Farm (CA), T-Jonathan Wong, J-William Antongeorgi III, $24,960.
|3—
|Lymebyrd, g, 7, Limehouse–Gorgeous Trieste, by Old Trieste. ($20,000 ’14 BESOCT). O-Brown, Don and Guy, B-Javier Avitia (CA), $8,320.
|2—
|Darnquick, g, 3, Run Brother Ron–Darncat, by Forest Camp. O-Cliff Plum, B-Clifford LeRoy Plum (CA), $4,992.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 7TH, ALW, $36,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 9-7.
|6—
|BEENTHEREDONETHAT, f, 4, Tizdejavu–Miramar Miracle, by Affirmed. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Alex Achard, $21,900.
|5—
|Misty Express, f, 3, Unbridled Express–Wicked Sting, by Devil His Due. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-Hillcrest Six Stable, B-St Simon Place (IN), $7,300.
|1—
|Ginormous, m, 5, Giant Oak–Amature Night, by Marquetry. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $3,650.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $33,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-7.
|6—
|GOING WITH STYLE, g, 4, Overanalyze–Kellys on a Mishon, by Equality. O-Watershed Racing LLC, B-Watershed Bloodstock LLC (OH), T-Oscar S. Barrera, III, J-Angel Serpa, $19,900.
|1—
|Pat’s Karma, g, 4, Cowtown Cat–Jump Raise, by I’ll Raise You One. O-Michael J Annechino, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $7,300.
|5—
|Speedy Mobile, g, 6, Mobil–Fighting Speedy, by Senor Speedy. O-James McConnell, B-Greg Tabler (OH), $3,650.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (sy)
|PID, 7TH, ALW, $32,480, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-7.
|4—
|AGGRESSIVITY, g, 5, Dialed In–Delta Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($30,000 ’15 KEENOV; $130,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Bantry Farms, B-Spruce Lane Farm & Lynn Farm (KY), T-Michael Ann Ewing, J-Addiel J. Ayala, $19,200.
|5—
|Courting a Kiss, g, 5, Court Vision–Archagonnakissme, by Arch. (C$20,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Living The Dream Racing, LLP, B-Donver Stables (ON), $6,400.
|6—
|Bantu, g, 5, Stormy Atlantic–Mana Pools, by Gone West. O-Morrison, Mike J, Whitfield, Jeff and Santora, Al, B-Jamm Ltd (KY), $3,200.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $23,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-7.
|5—
|FOX ON THE RUN, c, 4, Curlin–Shesastonecoldfox, by Foxhound. ($100,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Michael A Foster, B-Dennis Petrisak & Deborah Petrisak (NY), T-William D. Cowans, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $13,800.
|7—
|Muy Caro, c, 3, Fed Biz–Lady Fiona, by Henrythenavigator. O-Southern Comfort Stable LLC, B-Southern Comfort Farm LLC (KY), $4,600.
|3—
|Uncle Kevin, g, 3, Tapiture–Petite Bear, by Officer. ($18,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Southern Chase Farm, B-C Kidder, N Cole, & Linda Griggs (KY), $2,300.
|Winning Time: 1:13 1/5 (sy)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $19,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-7.
|3—
|MR. PETE, g, 5, Shanghai Bobby–Dakota Doll, by Defrere. O-Diamond Card Racing Stable and Lecesse, Michael A, B-Nirvana Stables (NY), T-Michael A. LeCesse, J-Andy Hernandez Sanchez, $11,700.
|4—
|No Entiendo, g, 7, Bellamy Road–Prairie Fever, by Richter Scale. ($67,000 ’14 KEEJAN; $40,000 2015 OBSAPR). O-Nat Krohn, B-Fred W Hertrich III (NY), $3,900.
|6—
|Five Star Bunt, g, 5, Posse–Skye Castles, by Sky Classic. ($40,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Paul W Barrow, B-Barry Weisbord, Colts Neck Stables, LLC (NY), $1,950.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
