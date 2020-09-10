September 11, 2020

North American Graded Stakes Results September 10

September 10, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

LONGACRES MILE H. (G3), EMD, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-10.
4— ANOTHERTWISTAFATE, c, 4, Scat Daddy–Imprecation, by First Defence. ($360,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Peter Redekop B C, Ltd, B-Pursuit of Success LLC (KY), T-Blaine D. Wright, J-Juan M. Gutierrez, $55,000.
2— Five Star General, c, 4, Distorted Humor–Party of Interest, by Bernardini. ($180,000 2019 FTKHRA). O-North American Thoroughbred Racing Company, Inc, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $20,000.
3— The Press, g, 7, Harbor the Gold–Awesome Woman, by Henny Hughes. O-Howard E Belvoir, B-Tice Ranch Stable LLC (WA), $12,000.
Also Ran: Elliott Bay, Papa’s Golden Boy, Makah Lane, La Waun, Hollywood Heat, Take Charge Deputy.
Winning Time: 1:34 (ft)
Margins: 4HF, 2 3/4, 3/4.
Odds: 1.20, 2.30, 46.40.

