North American Graded Stakes Results September 19

|WOODBINE MILE (G1), WO, $757,336, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 9-19.
|4—
|STARSHIP JUBILEE, m, 7, Indy Wind–Perfectly Wild, by Forest Wildcat. ($6,500 ’14 OBSAUG). O-Blue Heaven Farm, B-William P Sorren (FL), T-Kevin Attard, J-Justin Stein, $454,402.
|1—
|March to the Arch, g, 5, Arch–Daveron (GER), by Black Sam Bellamy (IRE). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $151,467.
|8—
|War of Will, c, 4, War Front–Visions of Clarity (IRE), by Sadler’s Wells. (250,000EUR 2018 ARQMAY). O-Gary Barber, B-Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY), $75,734.
|Also Ran: Olympic Runner, Armistice Day, Admiralty Pier, Shirl’s Speight, Value Proposition (GB).
|Winning Time: 1:32 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 5.75, 2.70, 2.10.
|BELMONT OAKS (G1), BEL, $242,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/4MT, 9-19.
|2—
|MAGIC ATTITUDE (GB), f, 3, Galileo (IRE)–Margot Did (IRE), by Exceed and Excel (AUS). O-Lael Stables, B-Katsumi Yoshida (GB), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Javier Castellano, $137,500.
|5—
|Antoinette, f, 3, Hard Spun–Shuruq, by Elusive Quality. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $50,000.
|4—
|Neige Blanche (FR), f, 3, Anodin (IRE)–Bianca Neve (FR), by Muhtathir (GB). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Naify, Marsha and De Seroux, Laura, B-Ecurie Du Sud (FR), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Setting the Mood, Key Biscayne.
|Winning Time: 2:01 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 2 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 1.15, 1.35, 5.20.
|SINGSPIEL S. (G3), WO, $108,980, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 9-19.
|8—
|COUNT AGAIN, g, 5, Awesome Again–Count to Three, by Red Ransom. O-Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), T-Gail Cox, J-Luis Contreras, $68,160.
|2—
|Sir Sahib, g, 5, Fort Larned–Xs Belle, by Dynaformer. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (KY), $18,933.
|1—
|Say the Word, g, 5, More Than Ready–Danceforthecause, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $11,360.
|Also Ran: Nakamura, Woodbridge, Standard Deviation, Tiz a Slam, Skywire, Jungle Fighter.
|Winning Time: 2:00 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, NK, HF.
|Odds: 9.55, 13.60, 8.20.
