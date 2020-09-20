North American Graded Stakes Results September 20

|SUMMER S. (G1), WO, $212,452, 2YO, 1MT, 9-20.
|4—
|GRETZKY THE GREAT, c, 2, Nyquist–Pearl Turn, by Bernardini. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Kazushi Kimura, $136,332.
|3—
|Ready to Repeat, g, 2, More Than Ready–Christine Daae, by Giant’s Causeway. ($60,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Cox, Gail, Menary, John, Ambler, Michael James and Windways Farm, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $37,870.
|7—
|Dolder Grand, c, 2, Candy Ride (ARG)–Tamboz, by Tapit. ($800,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-D J Stable LLC, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), $20,829.
|Also Ran: American Monarch, Heat of the Night, Secret Potion, Download.
|Winning Time: 1:34 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 1, HF.
|Odds: 2.40, 4.85, 5.85.
|NATALMA S. (G1), WO, $191,623, 2YO, F, 1MT, 9-20.
|6—
|LADY SPEIGHTSPEARE, f, 2, Speightstown–Lady Shakespeare, by Theatrical (IRE). O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), T-Roger L. Attfield, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $113,610.
|5—
|Alda, f, 2, Munnings–Soldata, by Maria’s Mon. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $37,870.
|2—
|Seasons, f, 2, Tapit–Winter Memories, by El Prado (IRE). O-LNJ Foxwoods and Phillips Racing Partnership, B-Phillips Racing Partnership (KY), $20,829.
|Also Ran: Dreaming of Drew, Sleek Lynx (GB), Stunning Princess, Big Big Plans.
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 2 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 2.50, 2.60, 5.05.
|SALVATOR MILE S. (G3), MTH, $155,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-20.
|6—
|PIRATE’S PUNCH, g, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($90,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gulliver Racing LLC, Drager, Craig W and Legan, Dan, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Grant T. Forster, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $90,000.
|4—
|Top Line Growth, g, 4, Tapizar–Orinoquia, by Whywhywhy. O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $30,000.
|1—
|Bal Harbour, g, 5, First Samurai–Casino Transaction, by Carson City. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Name Changer, Golden Brown, Wind of Change (BRZ), Prendimi, Valid Point.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|Margins: 2, HD, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.30, 2.50, 4.10.
