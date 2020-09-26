North American Graded Stakes Results September 26

|AMERICAN PHAROAH S. (G1), SA, $301,000, 2YO, 1 1/16M, 9-26.
|6—
|GET HER NUMBER, c, 2, Dialed In–Fancier, by Bernstein. ($45,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Gary Barber, B-Philip Robertson & Brenda Robertson (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Flavien Prat, $180,000.
|2—
|Rombauer, c, 2, Twirling Candy–Cashmere, by Cowboy Cal. O-Fradkin, John and Diane, B-John Fradkin & Diane Fradkin (KY), $60,000.
|5—
|Spielberg, c, 2, Union Rags–Miss Squeal, by Smart Strike. ($1,000,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Waspirant, Dyn O Mite, Touchdown Brown, Notable Exception.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 4 3/4, 4HF.
|Odds: 8.10, 11.70, 1.10.
|RODEO DRIVE S. (G1), SA, $300,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/4MT, 9-26.
|4—
|MUCHO UNUSUAL, f, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. O-George Krikorian, B-George Krikorian (CA), T-Tim Yakteen, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $180,000.
|2—
|Maxim Rate, f, 4, Exchange Rate–Catch My Eye, by Unbridled’s Song. ($130,000 ’16 KEENOV; $235,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Slam Dunk Racing and Branham, James D, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (KY), $60,000.
|6—
|Lady Prancealot (IRE), f, 4, Sir Prancealot (IRE)–Naqrah (IRE), by Haatef. (9,500EUR ’17 TATIRE). O-Medallion Racing, Parkland Thoroughbreds, Arntz, Craig, Arntz, Josie, Durando, Donald, Iavarone, Jules, Iavarone, Michael and McClanahan, Jerry, B-Tally-Ho Stud (IRE), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Tonahutu (IRE), Pretty Point, Catch the Eye.
|Winning Time: 2:00 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 1, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 3.40, 2.90, 1.40.
|AWESOME AGAIN S. (G1), SA, $300,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 9-26.
|2—
|IMPROBABLE, c, 4, City Zip–Rare Event, by A.P. Indy. ($110,000 ’16 KEENOV; $200,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club International Ltd and SF Racing LLC, B-St George Farm LLC & G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Drayden Van Dyke, $180,000.
|5—
|Maximum Security, c, 4, New Year’s Day–Lil Indy, by Anasheed. O-West, Gary, West, Mary, Magnier, Mrs John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $60,000.
|4—
|Midcourt, g, 5, Midnight Lute–Mayo On the Side, by French Deputy. ($450,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Take the One O One, Sleepy Eyes Todd.
|Winning Time: 1:49 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, HF, 3 3/4.
|Odds: 1.80, 0.50, 12.70.
|JOHN HENRY TURF CHAMPIONSHIP S. (G2), SA, $201,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 9-26.
|3—
|UNITED, g, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. ($240,000 ’15 KEENOV; $300,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Rosemont Farm LLC (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
|2—
|Originaire (IRE), c, 4, Zoffany (IRE)–Polly Perkins (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). (50,000EUR ’17 GOFORB; 70,000gns 2019 TATFEB). O-BG Stables, B-Vimal and Gillian Khosla (IRE), $40,000.
|4—
|Another Mystery, c, 4, Temple City–Ioya Two, by Lord at War (ARG). O-Team Block, Inc, B-Team Block (IL), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Proud Pedro (FR), Oscar Dominguez (IRE), Salvator Mundi, Next Shares.
|Winning Time: 1:59 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, NK, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.70, 3.70, 61.70.
|CHANDELIER S. (G2), SA, $200,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 9-26.
|1—
|PRINCESS NOOR, f, 2, Not This Time–Sheza Smoke Show, by Wilko. ($135,000 ’19 KEESEP; $1,350,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Zedan Racing Stables Inc, B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Victor Espinoza, $120,000.
|3—
|Varda, f, 2, Distorted Humor–She’ll Be Right, by Sky Mesa. ($100,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $700,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Baoma Corporation, B-Masters 2013 LLC & Distorted Humor Syndicate (NY), $40,000.
|5—
|Miss Costa Rica, f, 2, Hit It a Bomb–Five Star Daydream, by Five Star Day. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP; $200,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Carroll Boys Racing, Sayjay Racing LLC, McClanahan, Jerry and Baltas, Richard, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Illumination, Make Mischief.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 8 1/4, 9 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 0.20, 6.20, 9.30.
|VOSBURGH S. (G2), BEL, $145,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-26.
|5—
|FIRENZE FIRE, h, 5, Poseidon’s Warrior–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (FL), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Jose Lezcano, $82,500.
|2—
|Funny Guy, c, 4, Big Brown–Heavenly Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($10,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $45,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Gatsas Stables, R A Hill Stable and Swick Stable, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), $30,000.
|4—
|Share the Ride, g, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Belle of the Hall, by Graeme Hall. ($175,000 2017 FTFMAR). O-Silvino Ramirez, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: True Timber, Engage.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 1 1/4, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 2.60, 1.90, 5.30.
|NOBLE DAMSEL S. (G3), BEL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 9-26.
|1—
|VIADERA (GB), f, 4, Bated Breath (GB)–Sacred Shield (GB), by Beat Hollow (GB). O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Ltd (GB), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Joel Rosario, $55,000.
|4—
|Blowout (GB), f, 4, Dansili (GB)–Beauty Parlour (GB), by Deep Impact (JPN). (450,000EUR ’16 GOFNOV). O-Peter M Brant, B-Dayton Investments Ltd (GB), $20,000.
|2—
|Sweet Bye and Bye, m, 5, Sky Mesa–Twiggles, by Maria’s Mon. O-Joseph M Imbesi, B-Joseph Imbesi (PA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Noor Sahara (IRE), Chaleur (GB), Atomic Blonde, Feel Glorious (GB), Getmotherarose, Lemon Zip.
|Winning Time: 1:32 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 5.50, 2.10, 3.30.
|ACK ACK S. (G3), CD, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-26.
|5—
|MR. MONEY, c, 4, Goldencents–Plenty O’Toole, by Tiznow. ($130,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Spruce Lane Farm (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Gabriel Saez, $57,660.
|2—
|Bourbon Calling, g, 4, Dialed In–Bestowed a Star, by Aldebaran. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Bourbon Lane Stable (J Hill, M McMahon) and Six Column Stables, LLC, B-John W Phillips & Pamela P Gartin (KY), $18,600.
|10—
|Thirstforlife, g, 6, Stay Thirsty–Promenade Girl, by Carson City. ($240,000 ’14 KEENOV). O-Wesley E Hawley, B-Camas Park Stud (KY), $9,300.
|Also Ran: Dinar, Ebben, Pioneer Spirit, Bankit, Warrior’s Charge, Everfast, Alkhaatam, Home Base, American Anthem.
|Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, NO, HF.
|Odds: 6.40, 15.00, 39.40.
|ONTARIO FASHION S. (G3), WO, $95,424, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-26.
|3—
|PAINTING, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Handpainted, by A.P. Indy. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura), Sikura, Glenn and Windsor Boys Racing, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms (KY), T-Josie Carroll, J-Patrick Husbands, $56,022.
|2—
|Victory Kingdom (AUS), m, 5, Animal Kingdom–Victory Party, by Yankee Victor. O-Team Valor International, B-Team Valor Pty Ltd (AUS), $18,674.
|1—
|Sav, f, 4, Big Screen–Executive Affair, by Bold Executive. (C$28,000 ’17 ONTAUG). O-Steven T Duffield, B-Spring Farm (ON), $12,325.
|Also Ran: Magic Spell, Tomlin, Sister Peacock.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 4, 2.
|Odds: 1.15, 16.15, 3.40.
Leave a Reply