North American Graded Stakes Results September 27

|OKLAHOMA DERBY (G3), RP, $200,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 9-27.
|5—
|SHARED SENSE, c, 3, Street Sense–Collective, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Richard E. Eramia, $120,000.
|8—
|Mo Mosa, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Roughing, by Eskendereya. O-Martin, Perry and Martin, Denise, B-Perry Martin & Denise Martin (KY), $40,000.
|4—
|Liam, c, 3, Liam’s Map–S S Pinafore, by Street Sense. ($450,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Red Lane Thoroughbreds LLC and JSM Equine LLC, B-JSM Equine, LLC (KY), $22,000.
|Also Ran: Avant Garde, Salow, Rowdy Yates, Dean Martini, Code Runner, Creative Plan.
|Winning Time: 1:49 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 2HF, 1.
|Odds: 1.90, 5.30, 26.00.
|SANTA ANITA SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP S. (G2), SA, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-27.
|4—
|C Z ROCKET, g, 6, City Zip–Successful Sarah, by Successful Appeal. ($800,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Barber, Gary, Kagele, Tom and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL), T-Peter Miller, J-Luis Saez, $120,000.
|3—
|Flagstaff, g, 6, Speightstown–Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. ($475,000 ’15 FTSAUG). O-Lane’s End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC, B-Summer Wind Farm (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Collusion Illusion, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Natalie Grace, by First Dude. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $300,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Agnew, Dan J, Orr, Rodney E, Schneider, Jerry and Xitco, John V, B-Donald R Dizney, LLC (FL), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Desert Law, Giant Expectations.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 1 1/4, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 1.40, 2.20, 1.90.
|ZENYATTA S. (G2), SA, $196,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 9-27.
|3—
|HARVEST MOON, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Qaraaba (GB), by Shamardal. O-Bamford, Alice and Tabor, Michael B, B-Alice Bamford (KY), T-Simon Callaghan, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
|5—
|Hard Not to Love, f, 4, Hard Spun–Loving Vindication, by Vindication. ($400,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David and Mooney, F Steve, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), $40,000.
|1—
|Fighting Mad, f, 4, New Year’s Day–Smokey’s Love, by Forestry. O-West, Gary and Mary, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Proud Emma.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 3/4, 7 1/4.
|Odds: 3.90, 3.30, 0.40.
|TOKYO CITY CUP S. (G3), SA, $101,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2M, 9-27.
|1—
|CUPID’S CLAWS, g, 5, Kitten’s Joy–Primetimevalentine, by Affirmed. ($90,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Flawless Racing, Masino Racing Stable, Flanagan, Brian and Jarvis, Michael, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), T-Craig Dollase, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|3—
|Tizamagician, c, 3, Tiznow–Magic Union, by Dixie Union. ($150,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-MyRacehorsecom and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Combatant, r, 5, Scat Daddy–Border Dispute, by Boundary. ($320,000 ’16 KEESEP; $220,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Paget Bloodstock (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Muralist, Bold Endeavor, Potantico, Azul Coast.
|Winning Time: 2:30 (ft)
|Margins: 7 1/4, 1 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 7.50, 2.00, 2.00.
|REMINGTON PARK OAKS (G3), RP, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 9-27.
|4—
|ENVOUTANTE, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Enchante, by Bluegrass Cat. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Walking L Thoroughbreds, LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Jumping Jack Racing LLC (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-David Cabrera, $60,000.
|6—
|Paige Anne, f, 3, Take Charge Indy–Forbidden Brew, by Milwaukee Brew. ($120,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Feghali, Elie, Feghali, Lori R, Mathiesen, Kimberly and Mathiesen, Mark, B-Richard Peardon (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Seattle Slang, f, 3, Tapit–Seattle Smooth, by Quiet American. ($325,000 ’18 FTSAUG; $600,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred, LTD, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: Trixie Racer, Jeweled Princess, Curls and Bows, Darlene Strong, Hotasapistol.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 3/4, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 0.30, 7.60, 6.80.
