North American Graded Stakes Results September 4

|KENTUCKY OAKS (G1), CD, $1,250,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8M, 9-4.
|7—
|SHEDARESTHEDEVIL, f, 3, Daredevil–Starship Warpspeed, by Congrats. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $280,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, Qatar Racing Limited and Big Aut Farms, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $744,000.
|1—
|Swiss Skydiver, f, 3, Daredevil–Expo Gold, by Johannesburg. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Peter J Callahan, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $240,000.
|5—
|Gamine, f, 3, Into Mischief–Peggy Jane, by Kafwain. ($220,000 ’18 KEESEP; $1,800,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Michael Lund Petersen, B-Grace Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $120,000.
|Also Ran: Speech, Tempers Rising, Hopeful Growth, Bayerness, Donna Veloce, Dream Marie.
|Winning Time: 1:48 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 1HF, 5 3/4.
|Odds: 15.10, 2.50, 0.70.
|LA TROIENNE S. (G1), CD, $500,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 9-4.
|8—
|MONOMOY GIRL, m, 5, Tapizar–Drumette, by Henny Hughes. ($100,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Dubb, M, Monomoy Stables, LLC, The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant) and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-FPF LLC & Highfield Ranch (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $300,700.
|7—
|Lady Kate, f, 4, Bernardini–Princess Haya, by Street Cry (IRE). ($485,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Anderson Stables, LLC, B-Eileen H Hartis & Godolphin (KY), $97,000.
|1—
|Horologist, f, 4, Gemologist–Cinderella Time, by Stephen Got Even. O-There’s A Chance Stable, Parkland Thoroughbreds, Medallion Racing and Abbondanza Racing, LLC, B-Holly Crest Farm (NJ), $48,500.
|Also Ran: Saracosa, Vexatious, She’s a Julie, With Dignity, Risky Mandate.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 2 3/4, 2.
|Odds: 0.40, 17.20, 5.90.
|ALYSHEBA S. (G2), CD, $400,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-4.
|6—
|BY MY STANDARDS, c, 4, Goldencents–A Jealous Woman, by Muqtarib. ($150,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Don Ladd (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Gabriel Saez, $245,520.
|3—
|Owendale, c, 4, Into Mischief–Aspen Light, by Bernardini. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Rupp Racing, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $79,200.
|1—
|Silver Dust, g, 6, Tapit–Filare l’Oro, by Hard Spun. ($270,000 ’15 KEESEP; $510,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Tom R Durant, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $39,600.
|Also Ran: McKinzie, Title Ready, Mr Freeze.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, HD, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.50, 11.60, 9.00.
|EIGHT BELLES S. (G2), CD, $300,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 9-4.
|5—
|SCONSIN, f, 3, Include–Sconnie, by Tiznow. O-Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC, B-Lloyd Madison Farms LLC (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-James Graham, $186,000.
|7—
|Four Graces, f, 3, Majesticperfection–Ivory Empress, by Seeking the Gold. O-Whitham Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Whitham Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $60,000.
|2—
|Never Forget, f, 3, War Front–Frivolous, by Empire Maker. O-G Watts Humphrey, Jr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Mundaye Call, Extra Effort.
|Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 7.20, 0.90, 23.10.
|EDGEWOOD S. (G2), CD, $300,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 9-4.
|3—
|SHARING, f, 3, Speightstown–Shared Account, by Pleasantly Perfect. ($350,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), B-Sagamore Farm (MD), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Manuel Franco, $182,280.
|2—
|Hendy Woods, f, 3, Uncle Mo–Separate Forest, by Forestry. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $58,800.
|4—
|Lucky Betty, f, 3, Munnings–Cherokee Beads, by Street Sense. ($145,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dennis Park, B-TK Stables LLC (KY), $29,400.
|Also Ran: In Good Spirits, Pranked, Walk In Marrakesh (IRE), Mariafoot (FR).
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 2HF, 1.
|Odds: 0.60, 3.50, 19.30.
|TWIN SPIRES TURF SPRINT (G2), CD, $250,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 9-4.
|1—
|DIAMOND OOPS, g, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Patriotic Viva, by Whywhywhy. O-Diamond 100 Racing Club, LLC, Dunne, Amy E, D P Racing LLC and Patrick L Biancone Racing LLC, B-Kin Hui Racing Stables LLC (KY), T-Patrick L. Biancone, J-Florent Geroux, $144,150.
|5—
|Extravagant Kid, g, 7, Kiss the Kid–Pretty Extravagant, by With Distinction. O-DARRS, Inc, B-Vicino Racing Stable (FL), $46,500.
|8—
|Just Might, g, 4, Justin Phillip–Dynamite Babe, by Dynameaux. O-Griffon Farms and Lovell, Michelle, B-Griffon Farms & Michelle Lovell (KY), $23,250.
|Also Ran: Chaps, Real News, Smart Remark, Carotari, Jazzy Times, Chief Cicatriz, Tell Your Daddy, Fielder, Wellabled.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (gd)
|Margins: NK, 1, NK.
|Odds: 4.00, 2.00, 9.30.
