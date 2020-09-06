North American Graded Stakes Results September 6

|DEL MAR DEBUTANTE S. (G1), DMR, $250,500, 2YO, F, 7F, 9-6.
|4—
|PRINCESS NOOR, f, 2, Not This Time–Sheza Smoke Show, by Wilko. ($135,000 ’19 KEESEP; $1,350,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Zedan Racing Stables Inc, B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Victor Espinoza, $150,000.
|6—
|Forest Caraway, f, 2, Bodemeister–Thin Disguise, by Yes It’s True. O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, B-Spruce Lane, Stepwise, Ground Thunder,Robbins, Copper Beech, Lynn et al (KY), $50,000.
|5—
|Illumination, f, 2, Medaglia d’Oro–Light the City, by Street Sense. ($900,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Bolton, George, Leidel, Peter, Leidel, Karin, Lipman, Barry and Radcliffe, Kerri, B-Breeze Easy LLC (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Get On the Bus, Roll Up Mo Money, My Girl Red.
|Winning Time: 1:23 (ft)
|Margins: 6HF, 2 1/4, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 0.70, 4.00, 7.40.
|SPINAWAY S. (G1), SAR, $250,000, 2YO, F, 7F, 9-6.
|2—
|VEQUIST, f, 2, Nyquist–Vero Amore, by Mineshaft. O-Barber, Gary, Wachtel Stable and Swilcan Stable LLC, B-Swilcan Stables (KY), T-Robert E. Reid, Jr., J-Luis Saez, $137,500.
|4—
|Esplanande, f, 2, Daredevil–Southern Silence, by Dixie Union. O-WinStar Farm LLC, Hamm, Timothy E and Lewis, Michael J, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC & WinStar Farm, LLC (OH), $50,000.
|3—
|Lady Lilly, f, 2, Nyquist–Miss Inclined, by Pulpit. ($280,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, B-Mueller Thoroughbred Stable, LTD (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Irish Constitution, Guana Cay, Beautiful Memories.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 9HF, 1HF, 11 1/4.
|Odds: 6.60, 6.60, 7.30.
|DEL MAR DERBY (G2), DMR, $203,000, 3YO, 1 1/8MT, 9-6.
|4—
|PIXELATE, c, 3, City Zip–Speckled, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Umberto Rispoli, $120,000.
|11—
|Margot’s Boy, g, 3, Clubhouse Ride–Margot Machance (GB), by Creachadoir (IRE). O-Alfred Pais, B-Alfred a Pais (CA), $40,000.
|9—
|Dominant Soul, c, 3, Dominus–Forest Melody, by Forest Camp. O-Paula S Capestro, B-Paula Capestro (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: California Kook, Kiss Today Goodbye, Kanderel, American Farmer, K P All Systems Go, Guitty (FR), Heywoods Beach, No Slo Mo.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 1 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.50, 12.00, 50.40.
|HONORABLE MISS H. (G2), SAR, $150,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-6.
|1—
|COME DANCING, m, 6, Malibu Moon–Tizahit, by Tiznow. O-Blue Devil Racing Stable (Holliday), B-Blue Devil Racing Stable, LLC (KY), T-Carlos F. Martin, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $82,500.
|7—
|Lady’s Island, m, 6, Greatness–Broadway Martha, by Broad Brush. O-Matties Racing Stable LLC and Averill Racing LLC, B-Bailey Bolen (FL), $30,000.
|2—
|Blamed, m, 5, Blame–Salsa Star, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Cleber J Massey, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Unholy Alliance, Pink Sands, Bye Bye J, Pacific Gale.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 2 3/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 1.35, 4.40, 3.05.
