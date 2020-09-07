September 8, 2020

North American Graded Stakes Results September 7

DEL MAR FUTURITY (G1), DMR, $250,500, 2YO, 7F, 9-7.
6— DR. SCHIVEL, c, 2, Violence–Lil Nugget, by Mining for Money. O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC, Branch, William and Reeves, William Dean, B-William A Branch & Arnold R Hill (KY), T-Luis Mendez, J-Flavien Prat, $150,000.
1— Spielberg, c, 2, Union Rags–Miss Squeal, by Smart Strike. ($1,000,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $50,000.
3— Weston, g, 2, Hit It a Bomb–Elke, by Dixie Union. ($7,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Drakos, Chris and Hanson, Ryan, B-Evadi Farm Team (KY), $30,000.
Also Ran: Scooby, Dyn O Mite, Dixie’s Two Stents.
Winning Time: 1:24 (ft)
Margins: 1 3/4, 3 3/4, HF.
Odds: 1.40, 3.20, 5.70.
HOPEFUL S. (G1), SAR, $250,000, 2YO, 7F, 9-7.
6— JACKIE’S WARRIOR, c, 2, Maclean’s Music–Unicorn Girl, by A. P. Five Hundred. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robison, J Kirk and Judy, B-J & J Stables (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $137,500.
5— Reinvestment Risk, c, 2, Upstart–Ridingwiththedevil, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($140,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $280,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Aschinger Bloodstock Holdings, LLC (KY), $50,000.
3— Mutasaabeq, c, 2, Into Mischief–Downside Scenario, by Scat Daddy. ($425,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Shadwell Stable, B-BlackRidge Stables LLC (KY), $30,000.
Also Ran: Ampersand, Papetu, Nutsie, Fearless Fly.
Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 1/4, 10 1/4, 9 1/4.
Odds: 1.85, 1.00, 3.85.

