North American Graded Stakes Results September 7

|DEL MAR FUTURITY (G1), DMR, $250,500, 2YO, 7F, 9-7.
|6—
|DR. SCHIVEL, c, 2, Violence–Lil Nugget, by Mining for Money. O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC, Rancho Temescal LLC, Branch, William and Reeves, William Dean, B-William A Branch & Arnold R Hill (KY), T-Luis Mendez, J-Flavien Prat, $150,000.
|1—
|Spielberg, c, 2, Union Rags–Miss Squeal, by Smart Strike. ($1,000,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson, Robert E, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $50,000.
|3—
|Weston, g, 2, Hit It a Bomb–Elke, by Dixie Union. ($7,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Drakos, Chris and Hanson, Ryan, B-Evadi Farm Team (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Scooby, Dyn O Mite, Dixie’s Two Stents.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 3 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 1.40, 3.20, 5.70.
|
