North American Maiden Winners September 1

Cinco Charlie–No Pictures Please by Congrats; FIVE PICS PLEASE, f, 2, MNR, Msw, 8-31, 4 1/2f, :53 2/5. B-Larry L. Caudill DVM (KY.).

Clubhouse Ride–Jen’s Tribe by Tribal Rule; DANCING DANA, f, 2, DMR, Mcl 32000, 8-31, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Englekirk LLC (CA.).

Frosted–Stormandaprayer by Songandaprayer; FROSTED PRAYER, c, 2, CD, Mcl 30000, 9-1, 6 1/2f, 1:17 2/5. B-Lakland Farm (KY.).

Kela–Letsringthebell by Gilded Time; PRETTI TA KELA, f, 2, CBY, Msw, 8-31, 4 1/2f, :52 2/5. B-Raymond Lee Sauerwein (MN.). $9,000 ’19 MINYRL.

Outwork–Light the Causeway by Giant’s Causeway; LET’S WORKOUT, g, 2, FL, Msw, 9-1, 6f, 1:14 . B-Saratoga Glen Farm LLC (NY.). $52,000 ’19 FTNAUG.

Palace–Bombarda by Vicar; HARBOR COURT, c, 2, IND, Msw, 9-1, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-H. Allen Poindexter (IN.). $60,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $80,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Texas Red–Philadelphia Gold by Touch Gold; SOMUCHSUGAR, f, 2, TDN, Msw, 9-1, 6f, 1:14 4/5. B-Sheltowee Farm, Michael E. Evans II & Travis A. Evans (OH.). *1/2 to Ohio Gold (SW$279,797).

Tonalist–Sariah by Pleasant Tap; SARIAH SARIAH, f, 2, IND, Mcl 32000, 9-1, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-David M. Clay & Deborah G. Clay (KY.). $4,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Vronsky–Orange Cove by Unusual Heat; CLOSING REMARKS, f, 2, DMR, Msw, 8-31, 5fT, :58 . B-Harris Farms (CA.).

Woke Up Dreamin–Shirlee Nell by Kugelis; ME ‘N JERRI LEE, f, 2, PRM, Mcl 40000, 8-31, 5f, 1:00 3/5. B-Carmen Lee Bish (IA.).

Americain–Sarie Marais by Unbridled; HURRICAIN HUNTER, f, 3, CBY, Msw, 8-31, 1m, 1:40 2/5. B-Joel Alan Zamzow MD (MN.).

Bayern–Pastel Princess by Stormy Atlantic; PASTEL EMILY, f, 3, FE, Mcl 6250, 9-1, 1 1/16m, 1:49 3/5. B-M. E. Kennedy (ON.). $25,000 ’18 KEESEP; $50,000 2019 OBSMAR.

City Wolf–Atlanta Breeze by Swing Lord; POZNAN, g, 3, TDN, Mcl 5000, 9-1, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Barry Kirkham (FL.).

Colonel John–Texas Tempest by Bernardini; MINJI, f, 3, LAD, Mcl 5000, 9-1, 7f, 1:26 4/5. B-Glory Days Breeding, Inc. (KY.).

Exhi–Local by Offlee Wild; MILLSLOCAL, g, 3, ASD, Mcl 5000, 8-31, 5 1/2f, 1:07 1/5. B-Highfield Investment Group (AB.). C$4,000 ’18 ALBSEP.

Kela–Letsringthebell by Gilded Time; MS KELA TIME, f, 3, CBY, Mcl 7500, 8-31, 1m, 1:40 3/5. B-Raymond L. Sauerwein (MN.). $7,000 ’18 MINAUG.

Medal Count–Sylvan Light by Teton Forest; GRACE D’ ART, f, 3, BTP, Mcl 12500, 9-1, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Rivendell Farm LLC, Bill Phillips & Jenny Phillips (KY.).

Native Ruler–Ginger Added (MSW$377,143), by Added Edge; GINGER RULES, g, 3, PRM, Msw, 8-31, 1m 70y, 1:45 2/5. B-Dick Clark (IA.).

Poseidon’s Warrior–Countess Avie by Lord Avie; MR THRIFTY, c, 3, PRX, Msw, 9-1, 1m 70y, 1:44 4/5. B-Swilcan Stables LLC (MD.).

Tapiture–Attempt to Name by Consolidator; TAP N SWAY, f, 3, IND, Msw, 9-1, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Wynnstay LLC, Donna Moore & Jim Richardson (KY.). *1/2 to Gray Attempt (MSW$296,457).

Tidal Volume–Outside by Out of Place; MASTER VOLUME, g, 3, TDN, Mcl 7500, 9-1, 5 1/2f, 1:09 4/5. B-Robin L. Murphy (OH.).

Uncle Mo–Out for Revenge by Bernardini; ALLEGE, c, 3, CD, Msw, 9-1, 1 1/4m, 2:03 3/5. B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY.). $375,000 2019 OBSMAR.

Caiman–R Miss N D Annie by Meadow Prayer; R SOARING LIGHT, g, 4, IND, Mcl 10000, 9-1, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Richard L. Batz (IN.).

Old Forester–She’sagreenmachine by Luhuk; JOIN THE CLUB, g, 4, FE, Mcl 4500, 9-1, 6f, 1:13 . B-John Carey & Ellah Bloodstock Inc. (ON.). C$4,500 ’17 ONTAUG.

Paddy O’Prado–Fantasy Rocks by Rock Hard Ten; APACHE PASS, f, 4, DMR, Mcl 20000, 8-31, 7f, 1:24 2/5. B-Steve Pavich (CA.). $21,000 ’17 BESOCT. *1/2 to Bold Fantasy (SW$316,735).

Street Boss–Morakami by Fusaichi Pegasus; GARDEN AFFAIR, f, 4, TDN, Msw, 9-1, 1m, 1:43 3/5. B-G. Watts Humphrey Jr., Susan Keller, Victoria Oliver & G. W. Humphrey III (KY.). $16,500 2020 KEEJAN. *1/2 to Over Thinking (MSP$270,681) *1/2 to My Girl Red (G2).

Violence–Sweet Sizzle by Distorted Humor; MAZIKEEN, f, 4, FE, Mcl 6250, 9-1, a5fT, 1:00 3/5. B-Fpf LLC (KY.). $20,000 ’17 FTKFEB; $55,000 ’17 FTKOCT.