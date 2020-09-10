North American Maiden Winners September 10

Carpe Diem–Pulpit Fiction by Pulpit; MI CLEOPATRA AND I, f, 2, DEL, Mcl 16000, 9-10, 5f, 1:00 1/5. B-Moreau Bloodstock Int’l & White Bloodstock (KY.). $52,000 ’18 KEENOV; $14,000 ’19 KEESEP; $15,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Cinco Charlie–Raramuri Princess by Northern Afleet; PAQUIME, c, 2, BTP, Msw, 9-10, 6f, 1:15 3/5. B-Terrazas Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY.).

Coast Guard–Creme (CHI) by Somersham; COASTAL KID, g, 2, EMD, Msw, 9-9, 6f, 1:09 3/5. B-Nina Hagen & Ron Hagen (WA.). $9,000 ’19 WASAUG.

Euroears–Lounge Lady by Cuvee; EUROCHIPPYGOLFER, c, 2, RP, Mcl 25000, 9-10, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Danny R. Caldwell (OK.).

Fed Biz–Original Kitten by Kitten’s Joy; TRADE DEAL, c, 2, KD, Msw, 9-10, 6 1/2fT, 1:15 3/5. B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.).

Goldencents–Hollywood Miss by Second in Command; GOLDENEYED, c, 2, CBY, Msw, 9-10, 5f, :58 . B-Brad Auger & Greg Hopper (KY.).

Idiot Proof–Edamame by Bold Executive; NICHIREN, c, 2, GP, Mcl 40000, 9-10, 5f, :59 4/5. B-Neale Jensen & Harold May (CA.). $8,000 ’19 FTCYRL.

Kitten’s Joy–Illapa by Rock Hard Ten; TIJUANA BRASS, c, 2, IND, Msw, 9-10, 1 1/16mT, 1:45 4/5. B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.). $140,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Linchpin–Point Da Harbor by Harbor the Gold; MS LYNN, f, 2, EMD, Mcl 15000, 9-9, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Ron Bohlman (WA.).

Matt’s Broken Vow–Sheso Dazzling by Dazzling Falls; ROYALLY DECORATED, g, 2, CBY, Mcl 25000, 9-10, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Kurt Kindschuh, Melanie Kindschuh, Eric Von Seggern & Mary Von Seggern (MN.).

Mizzen Mast–Lisa Jean by Proud Citizen; SEAWARD, f, 2, BTP, Msw, 9-10, 1mT, 1:38 1/5. B-Jack Swain III (KY.).

Noble Mission (GB)–A Lady With an Ace by First Samurai; NICE ACE, g, 2, PID, Msw, 9-10, 5 1/2f, 1:02 4/5. B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA.). $30,000 ’19 FTKJUL.

Nyquist–Citiview by Citidancer; KWIST, c, 2, LRL, Msw, 9-10, 6f, 1:12 . B-Charles E Fipke (KY.). $45,000 2020 FTMTYO. *1/2 to Midnight Lucky(MG1$565,022).

Outwork–Blue Forty by D’wildcat; FITZ’S MO, c, 2, GP, Mcl 16000, 9-10, 5f, :59 3/5. B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY.). $7,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Shanghai Bobby–Bayou Miss by Dixie Union; SHANGHAI POSSE, g, 2, HST, Mcl 8000, 9-10, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Vossfeld Bloodstock Group, LLC. (KY.). $9,000 ’18 KEENOV; C$37,000 ’19 BRCSEP.

Tale of the Cat–One True Love (IRE) by Duke of Marmalade (IRE); ON BRILLIANT, f, 2, BTP, Msw, 9-10, 5fT, :57 4/5. B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY.).

Violence–Vandelita by Street Sense; WANDALITA, f, 2, HST, Moc 50000, 9-10, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Tod Mtn. Thoroughbreds (KY.).

Awesome Again–Final Fling (G3), by Bertrando; JUST AWESOME M, g, 3, ALB, Mcl 8000, 9-9, 6 1/2f, 1:16 4/5. B-Dr. Aaron Sones (KY.). $3,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Bakken–Deadly Zone by Cahill Road; BAKZONE, f, 3, HST, Mcl 8000, 9-10, 6 1/2f, 1:19 1/5. B-Canyon Farms (BC.).

Bandbox–Ten Treasures by Coronado’s Quest; TRELLIS, f, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 9-10, 4 1/2f, :54 . B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD.). $6,000 ’18 FTMOCT.

Bayern–Hot Roots by Indian Charlie; SEQUIN, f, 3, KD, Msw, 9-10, 6 1/2fT, 1:15 3/5. B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY.). $210,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $500,000 2019 FTFMAR.

Big Brown–Alfonsina by Grand Slam; WOODHAVEN KID, g, 3, DEL, Mcl 16000, 9-10, 1m, 1:44 2/5. B-James G. Doyle (NY.). *1/2 to Grand Sky($274,682).

Bourbon Courage–Bad Idea by Dance With Ravens; WORSTBESTIDEAEVER, f, 3, DEL, Mcl 25000, 9-10, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-Dr. & Mrs. Thomas Bowman (MD.).

City Zip–Aguadilla by Stormy Atlantic; EAST LEX, c, 3, IND, Msw, 9-10, 1mT, 1:38 1/5. B-Helen Alexander & Hugo Lascelles (KY.). $50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $225,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Commander’s Shoes–Zanzu by Zanjero; ZANSHOES, f, 3, CBY, Mcl 16000, 9-10, 6 1/2f, 1:17 2/5. B-Pleasant Hills Training Center (AR.).

Eddington–Secret Songbird by Sea of Secrets; SONGBIRD EYDIE, f, 3, EMD, Mcl 5000, 9-9, 1m, 1:39 4/5. B-Rosenthal Ranch LLC (CA.).

Fast Anna–Jill Marie by Proud Accolade; A FAST BROAD, f, 3, RP, Mcl 7500, 9-10, 7f, 1:25 2/5. B-Cowboy Stables, LLC (KY.). $23,000 2019 TEXAPR.

Fusaichi Pegasus–Margies Connection by Just a Cat; MY MISS MARILYN, f, 3, CBY, Mcl 7500, 9-10, 5f, :59 1/5. B-Wood-Mere Farm (MN.). $55,000 ’18 MINAUG. *1/2 to Pathway(MSP$323,657) *1/2 to Goldway(MSP$305,737).

Indy Wind–Miss Carrera by Memo (CHI); BLANDA, g, 3, TDN, Msw, 9-10, 1m, 1:44 1/5. B-Beckett Racing Team (OH.).

Jump Start–Chubbianna by Hey Chub; CLARA CREEK, f, 3, PEN, Msw, 9-9, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Joe-Dan Farm Inc (PA.). $2,700 ’17 FTMDEC.

Kettle Corn–Cindy Cata by Cowtown Cat; MA KETTLE, f, 3, TDN, Msw, 9-10, 6f, 1:15 . B-Danny R. Bird (OH.).

Mineshaft–Alabama Grace by Vindication; KATE CARMACK, f, 3, PEN, Mcl 7500, 9-9, 1m 70y, 1:45 4/5. B-Farm III Enterprises LLC (FL.). $50,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Palace–Livia B by Jolie’s Halo; PALACE DUCHESS, f, 3, AP, Msw, 9-10, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Denise Purvis & David Purvis (KY.). $33,000 ’18 KEEJAN.

Tapiture–Pegastorm by Fusaichi Pegasus; ARMY KING, g, 3, EMD, Mcl 5000, 9-10, 1m, 1:38 1/5. B-Copper Penny Stables (KY.). $35,000 ’17 KEENOV; $25,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Two Step Salsa–Miss Aberdeen by Sword Dance (IRE); POWER OF INTENTION, g, 3, HST, Mcl 4000, 9-10, 1 1/16m, 1:47 3/5. B-Bill Scherer (FL.). $15,000 ’18 OBSOCT.

E Z’s Gentleman–Wide Barrel by Broad Brush; E Z’S WIDE OPEN, g, 4, BTP, Mcl 5000, 9-10, 1m 70y, 1:48 3/5. B-John O’Meara (KY.). *1/2 to Love Abroad(MSW$265,913) *1/2 to Barrel of Love(SP$415,427) *1/2 to Storied Lady(MSW$363,192) *1/2 to Barrel of Dreams($286,085).

Flashstorm–Bhangaloo Ruby by Peace Rules; CARISMATICA, f, 4, GP, Msw, 9-10, 7f, 1:25 . B-Inversiones FI, LLC (FL.).

Greeley’s Galaxy–Swinging Gate ($252,187), by Native Regent; SWINGING GALAXY, g, 4, LAD, Mcl 5000, 9-9, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-Margie K Averett (LA.).

Sidney’s Candy–Mahala by Indian Charlie; LETS RACE LADYS, f, 4, PID, Mcl 7500, 9-10, 5 1/2f, 1:04 . B-Kim Nardelli, Rodney Nardelli, Hans Albrecht (KY.). $1,000 ’17 FTKOCT.

Square Eddie–Moonfest by Irish River (FR); WATCH THE DIP, g, 4, PID, Mcl 7500, 9-10, 6f, 1:09 4/5. B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA.).

Successful Appeal–Pricey Tab by Repriced; PRICEY APPEAL, f, 4, TDN, Msw, 9-10, 6f, 1:15 3/5. B-Eugene Novy & Anne Novy (OH.).

Quite a Handful–Margarita Masamune by Eishin Masamune (JPN); OSCAR P Q, g, 5, IND, Msw, 9-10, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-Linda Kay Miller (IN.).

Spring At Last–Wild Warm Wind by End Sweep; IT’S SUMMER, h, 6, BTP, Msw, 9-10, 5fT, :57 . B-Maurice Miller, LLC (FL.).