North American Maiden Winners September 18

Bernardini–Spacy Tracy (G2), by Awesome Again; SPACE LAUNCH, c, 2, BEL, Msw, 9-18, 1mT, 1:35 4/5. B-Daniel J. Burke (KY.). *1/2 to Benner Island (G2$305,863) *1/2 to High North (MG1P$435,930) *1/2 to Victim of Love (G3$315,829).

Cairo Prince–How Nice by Include; SMOKIN’ JAY, c, 2, AP, Msw, 9-17, 5f, :58 3/5. B-Dede McGehee DVM (KY.).

Flashback–Zero Game (IRE) by High Chaparral (IRE); RICHIESGOTGAME, c, 2, AP, Msw, 9-17, 1mT, 1:40 4/5. B-Ben Barnow (IL.).

Handsome Mike–Red Baroness by Smarty Jones; YAFA, f, 2, GP, Mcl 40000, 9-18, 1mT, 1:37 . B-Tropical Racing LLC (FL.).

Midshipman–Scandalous Act (MSW$341,806), by Act of Duty; TANTALIZING GAL, f, 2, GP, Mcl 40000, 9-18, 1mT, 1:38 . B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL.).

More Than Ready–Purpose of Life by Malibu Moon; MORE IS MORE, f, 2, CD, Mcl 50000, 9-18, 1m, 1:40 3/5. B-Sagamore Farm, LLC (KY.).

Protonico–Audacious Chloe (G1P$304,931), by More Than Ready; AKTULGALI, c, 2, IND, Msw, 9-17, 1m 70y, 1:45 3/5. B-International Equities Holding, Inc. (KY.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Race Day–Sweet Lorraine by Warrior’s Reward; CHARLIE’S PENNY, f, 2, AP, Msw, 9-17, 5f, :58 2/5. B-Lothenbach Stables Inc. (MN.).

Run Away and Hide–Cha Ching Jackpot by Posse; RUN AWAY HIDEN, f, 2, BTP, Msw, 9-18, 1m, 1:45 1/5. B-Bruce E. Gaskins Sr. (KY.).

Shanghai Bobby–Elrose by Deputy Minister; WORLDS ON HIGH, c, 2, GP, Mcl 50000, 9-18, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Crosshaven Bloodstock & Petaluma Bloodstock (KY.). $23,000 ’18 KEENOV. *1/2 to Super Freaky (G3$385,498).

Street Sense–Scooter Bird by War Pass; PENS STREET, f, 2, GP, Msw, 9-18, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY.). $75,000 2020 OBSSPR.

Super Saver–Boy Crazy by Sky Mesa; STARRININMYDREAMS, c, 2, CD, Msw, 9-18, 6 1/2f, 1:17 2/5. B-Dallas Stewart & WinStar Farm, LLC (KY.).

Tapit–Graeme Six (G3$338,854), by Graeme Hall; STAYIN’ OUT LATE, c, 2, CD, Msw, 9-18, 6 1/2f, 1:17 4/5. B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds LTD & Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY.). $200,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Cali Star (G3$348,080) *Full to Delightful Joy (G3).

Temple City–Devoted One by Broken Vow; CITY CHAMP, c, 2, GG, Mcl 12500, 9-18, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Slam Dunk Stable (CA.).

Texas Red–Right to Rule by Five Star Day; TEXAS RULE, c, 2, CBY, Msw, 9-17, 1mT, 1:38 1/5. B-Rose Hill Farm & Thoroughbred Acadiana (KY.). $27,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Upstart–Perfect Prediction by Majesticperfection; SURLY FURIOUS, c, 2, PID, Msw, 9-17, 1m, 1:36 2/5. B-Brereton C. Jones (KY.). $15,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

War Front–Delightful Joy (G3), by Tapit; ZAINALARAB, f, 2, BEL, Msw, 9-18, 6f, 1:12 . B-International Equities Holding, Inc. (KY.). $1,000,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Aikenite–Four Dreams by War Front; AIKEN TO BE TAKIN, f, 3, IND, Mcl 10000, 9-17, 1m, 1:43 3/5. B-Bruce Murphy (IN.).

Bear’s Kid–Bear Dawn by Mr. Greeley; TARA DAWN, f, 3, WO, Moc 25000, 9-17, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Tara Horse Farm Inc. (ON.). C$5,000 ’18 ONTAUG.

Congrats–Thunderdoll by Thunder Gulch; PERFECT DOLL, f, 3, BTP, Msw, 9-18, 5fT, :58 4/5. B-Tony Fischbach, Brian Poe & Wynn Blanton (OH.).

Goldencents–I Got This by Borrego; WORDS OF GOLD, f, 3, WO, Mcl 5000, 9-17, 5f, 1:00 . B-Donald Whalen & Track West Racing Inc. (ON.). C$75,000 ’18 ONTAUG.

Hard Spun–Magnificent Song (G1$445,732), by Unbridled’s Song; DECLARED, g, 3, PID, Mcl 15000, 9-17, 1m, 1:38 1/5. B-Calumet Farm (KY.).

Karakontie (JPN)–Rag and Bone by Street Cry (IRE); GRAND MAMOO, f, 3, PID, Mcl 20000, 9-17, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-Michael T. Barnett & Anthony M. Warrender (KY.). $1,500 ’18 FTKFEB.

Lookin At Lucky–Shesastonecoldfox by Foxhound; SCOBY, g, 3, IND, Msw, 9-17, 5fT, :58 1/5. B-Dennis Petrisak & Deborah Petrisak (NY.). $130,000 ’18 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Fox Rules (MSW$686,660) *1/2 to Fox Rox (MSW$440,445).

Midnight Lute–Sharp Current by Tiznow; FRANK THE MAYOR, g, 3, CBY, Msw, 9-17, 1m 70yT, 1:41 4/5. B-Lothenbach Stables Inc. (KY.).

Mission Impazible–Lottie Zip by City Zip; LOTTIE’S MIZZION, f, 3, BEL, Mcl 25000, 9-18, 7f, 1:26 3/5. B-Sequel New York, Twin Creeks, Sportsmen Stable & Summit View Farm (NY.).

Point of Entry–Honor Your Gift by Sightseeing; HIGHESTDISTINCTION, g, 3, CD, Msw, 9-18, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 . B-Willow Lane Stables (KY.).

Shackleford–Ivory Meadow by Meadowlake; SPANISH PEAKS, f, 3, CD, Mcl 10000, 9-18, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Moreau Bloodstock Int’l Inc (KY.). $45,000 ’17 KEENOV; $50,000 ’18 OBSOCT.

Take Charge Indy–Nicole’s Dream (MSW$826,454), by Northern Trend; STURGILL, g, 3, IND, Mcl 16000, 9-17, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Kim Nardelli, Rodney Nardelli & Take Charge Indy Syndicate (KY.). $265,000 ’18 FTKJUL. *1/2 to Phat Man (G3$518,253).

Tapiture–Pyrite Marci by Evansville Slew; BLONDE BY NATURE, f, 3, BTP, Mcl 12500, 9-18, 5fT, :57 2/5. B-Evadi Farm Team (KY.).

Twirling Candy–Plinking by Talkin Man; K. K. ICHIKAWA, g, 3, BEL, Mcl 40000, 9-18, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 2/5. B-Anthony Grey (NY.). *1/2 to Amazing Anne (SP$300,792).

Verrazano–Gran Pashita by Horse Chestnut (SAF); MORALITY CLAUSE, f, 3, CT, Mcl 12500, 9-17, 6 1/2f, 1:20 2/5. B-Off The Hook Partners LLC (FL.). $60,000 ’17 KEENOV; $40,000 ’18 KEESEP.

War Front–Feathered (G3$577,474), by Indian Charlie; GOOD ON PAPER, f, 3, LRL, Msw, 9-17, 1mT, 1:39 1/5. B-Summer Wind Equine (KY.).

Wicked Strong–Lawless Lily by Medallist; GOLDEN LILY, f, 3, CBY, Mcl 5000, 9-17, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Golden Pedigree LLC (KY.). $15,000 ’17 KEENOV; $20,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Attila’s Storm–Ambers Pride by Desert God; AMBERS STORM, f, 4, ALB, Msw, 9-18, 1m, 1:39 2/5. B-Fred Alexander & Linda Alexander (NM.).

Giant Gizmo–Most Precarious by Numerous; GIANT ATTRACTION, g, 4, WO, Mcl 5000, 9-18, 5f, :58 4/5. B-Laura King (ON.).

Modern Cowboy–Hope’s Folly by Victory Gallop; THE BOSS OF YOU, f, 4, LRL, Mcl 10000, 9-18, 7f, 1:26 1/5. B-Charles Herbert Howard Jr. (PA.). *1/2 to Fuzzy Muzzle (MSW$356,874). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Not Bourbon–Double Guns Girl by Langfuhr; TWOMANYSHOTS, f, 4, WO, Mcl 15000, 9-17, 7f, 1:25 . B-Roger Attfield (ON.).

Quality Road–Great Intentions (MG2$425,272), by Cat Thief; SURFACE, f, 4, GG, Mcl 20000, 9-18, 1 1/16mT, 1:46 4/5. B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY.). $50,000 ’17 KEESEP; $130,000 2018 OBSMAR.