North American Maiden Winners September 19

American Lion–Ebony Uno by Macho Uno; NUMBER ONE DUDE, g, 2, RP, Msw, 9-18, 5 1/2f, 1:04 1/5. B-Terry J. Westemeir (OK.).

American Pharoah–Fact File by Dixie Union; MISSPELL, f, 2, CD, Msw, 9-19, 1 1/16mT, 1:46 3/5. B-Sahara Group Holdings LTD & Eurowest Bloodstock Services (KY.). $325,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Bodemeister–Pronto Pronto by Fusaichi Pegasus; BE QUICK, c, 2, HST, Moc 50000, 9-19, 3 1/2f, :39 3/5. B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY.). $8,000 ’19 FTKOCT; C$8,000 2020 BRCHRA. *1/2 to Saluda (MSP$273,952).

Bodemeister–Mrs. Donaghy by Military; BODACIOUS MISS, f, 2, WO, Msw, 9-19, 5fT, :57 4/5. B-Steve Owens (ON.). *1/2 to London Tower (G1P$398,150).

Champ Pegasus–Kylie’s Art by Storm Cat; KERRALIA, f, 2, EMD, Mcl 15000, 9-18, 5 1/2f, 1:04 1/5. B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA.). $1,000 ’19 WASAUG.

Distorted Humor–Rockcide by Personal Flag; ROCKPAPERSCISSORS, f, 2, CD, Msw, 9-19, 1m, 1:37 4/5. B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Rule(G2$1,162,350) *Full to Matrooh (MG3$708,585).

Fiber Sonde–The Warden by Quiet American; LOCK DOWN TIME, f, 2, CT, Msw, 9-18, 6 1/2f, 1:21 2/5. B-John D. McKee (WV.).

Frosted–Dashing Debby by Medaglia d’Oro; LIKEABLE, c, 2, BEL, Msw, 9-19, 1m, 1:37 2/5. B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.). $350,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Dawn the Destroyer (MG1P$556,405).

Frosted–One for Jim by Distorted Humor; TKOTCHKE, c, 2, CD, Mcl 50000, 9-19, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Glory Days Breeding, Inc. (KY.). *1/2 to Bold Conquest (G1P$500,029).

Gone Astray–For the Win by Congrats; POLITIKUM, c, 2, GP, Mcl 40000, 9-19, 1mT, 1:35 4/5. B-Kathleen Amaya, Alexandro Centofanti & Raffaele Centofanti (FL.).

Maclean’s Music–Chokonni by Arch; PRETTY LORI, f, 2, LRL, Msw, 9-19, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-John Liviakis (KY.). $65,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Medaglia d’Oro–Shuruq (G2$509,131), by Elusive Quality; JAVANICA, f, 2, AP, Msw, 9-18, 1mT, 1:38 4/5. B-Godolphin (KY.). *1/2 to Antoinette (G1P$483,750).

Mineshaft–Atascosa by War Front; SATURDAY GEORGE, c, 2, WO, Msw, 9-19, 6 1/2fT, 1:15 4/5. B-Anderson Farms Ont. Inc. & John D. Fielding (ON.). $95,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Orb–Lady Aphrodite by Giant’s Causeway; GOING GOING GONE, f, 2, MTH, Mcl 20000, 9-19, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Newtown Anner Stud (NY.). $30,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Paynter–Storm the Church by Pulpit; TABERNACLE, f, 2, WO, Moc 25000, 9-19, 7f, 1:25 3/5. B-Gryphon Investments & Homepride (KY.). $4,000 ’18 KEENOV; $14,000 ’19 OBSOCT.

Pioneerof the Nile–Lawn Party by Medaglia d’Oro; BATYAH, f, 2, BEL, Msw, 9-19, 1mT, 1:35 2/5. B-Sandra Sexton, Silver Fern Farm & Pioneerof the Nile Syndicate (KY.). $150,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Shanghai Bobby–Circumstance by Vindication; AL HEYBAY, c, 2, GP, Msw, 9-19, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Olin B. Gentry (KY.). $37,000 ’19 KEEJAN. *1/2 to Hoffenheim ($264,335).

Square Eddie–Little Treasure (ITY) by Invincible Spirit (IRE); WHERE’S FRANKIE, f, 2, GG, Msw, 9-19, 5fT, :58 2/5. B-Reddam Racing, LLC & Jamie McCalmont (CA.).

Strong Mandate–What a Sassy Gal by Mineshaft; YES SIR ROBERT, c, 2, CD, Mcl 50000, 9-19, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Brittany B. Terlep (KY.).

Temple City–Devoted One by Broken Vow; CITY CHAMP, c, 2, GG, Mcl 12500, 9-18, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Slam Dunk Stable (CA.).

Will Take Charge–Divine Trick by Divine Park; MONA STELLA, f, 2, GP, Msw, 9-19, 1mT, 1:36 3/5. B-Bridlewood Farm (FL.). $10,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Afrashad–Kideeakey by Epic Honor; JUSTALICE, f, 3, SWF, Msw, 9-19, 5 1/2f, 1:09 4/5. B-Bonnie Gibbs (AZ.).

Best Act–Scrappy Coco by Burbank; ACTING SCRAPPY, g, 3, RP, Mcl 7500, 9-18, 5 1/2f, 1:06 . B-Bryan Hawk (OK.).

Brethren–Trainee (MSW$258,364), by Silver Charm; BIFF, g, 3, PEN, Mcl 7500, 9-18, 1 1/16m, 1:49 1/5. B-Arindel (FL.).

Bullsbay–Lil Kiara (MSW$327,005), by Lion Hearted; LIL SURVIVOR, f, 3, PEN, Mcl 12500, 9-18, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Smith & Kokomo Stable (PA.).

Closing Argument–Brittany’s Tuition by Osidy; BRITTS A CLOSER, g, 3, LAD, Msw, 9-19, 1mT, 1:37 1/5. B-Thomas L. Holyfield (LA.).

Competitive Edge–Sierra Electrica by Tapit; KUDA HURAA, f, 3, GG, Mcl 5000, 9-18, 5f, :59 1/5. B-Kretz Racing LLC (KY.).

Country Day–Bodacious Bets by After Market; MINGO MAGIC, f, 3, PRM, Mcl 6250, 9-18, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Richard L. Harter (KY.).

Creative Cause–Special Cheers by Concerto; CREATED SPECIAL, g, 3, LRL, Mcl 10000, 9-19, 7f, 1:25 1/5. B-Elizabeth H. Muirhead (KY.). $20,000 ’18 FTMOCT.

Despite the Odds–Go Lion Go by Lion Hearted; PETES PRIDE, f, 3, DEL, Mcl 5000, 9-19, 1m, 1:42 4/5. B-Dr. & Mrs. Thomas Bowman, Rebecca Davis & R. Larry Johnson (MD.).

Eclipticalspraline–Viski by Peteski; ECLIPTICALS VISKI, f, 3, CT, Mcl 5000, 9-18, 7f, 1:30 4/5. B-Maria Montez Haire (FL.).

Empire Way–Baby Bea Scattin by Scat Daddy; BEYOND PRECHER, g, 3, ALB, Mcl 6500, 9-18, 6 1/2f, 1:16 4/5. B-Terry C. Lovingier (CA.). $1,200 ’18 BESOCT; $3,000 2019 FTCJUN.

English Channel–Regal Conqueror by Sky Conqueror; ENGLISH CONQUEROR, g, 3, WO, Msw, 9-19, 1 1/16mT, 1:44 3/5. B-JWS Farms (ON.).

Forest Attack–Facelift by Kitten’s Joy; HUEY ATTACK, g, 3, AP, Mcl 15000, 9-18, 1mT, 1:40 1/5. B-Dr. Donald J. McCrosky DVM (IL.).

Freud–So Long Dearie by d’Accord; ON THE COUCH, c, 3, BEL, Mcl 40000, 9-19, 6fT, 1:09 . B-Akindale Farm LLC (NY.). $110,000 2019 OBSAPR. *1/2 to Them There Eyes (MSW$289,300) *1/2 to My Dinah (MSW$450,391) *1/2 to Cayo Hueso ($252,552).

Golden Horn (GB)–Labise (IRE) by Azamour (IRE); SCHERZO (GB), f, 3, GG, Msw, 9-18, 1mT, 1:40 . B-Stetchworth & Middle Park Studs Ltd (GB.). 32,000gns 2020 TATJUL.

Run Away and Hide–White Diamond Girl by Pioneering; RUNNING GIRL, f, 3, MTH, Mcl 12500, 9-19, 1m, 1:43 . B-George W. Brown (FL.). $10,000 2019 ESLTYO.

Summer Front–Pretty B by Matty G; MONTAUK SUMMER, c, 3, MTH, Mcl 25000, 9-19, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 3/5. B-Brereton C. Jones (KY.). $130,000 ’17 KEENOV.

Summer Front–Sierra Olivia by Pulpit; SIERRA SUMMER, f, 3, PRM, Msw, 9-18, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Jay W Bligh (KY.). $16,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Tonalist–Rare Bit by Eltish; GLAMOUR GIRL, f, 3, CD, Msw, 9-19, 1 1/16m, 1:44 4/5. B-Jacalyn Tillman (FL.). $100,000 ’17 KEENOV.

Twirling Candy–In Kelly’s Defense by First Defence; ITS A WRAP, g, 3, CD, Mcl 50000, 9-19, 6 1/2f, 1:17 . B-Castlepark Farm, LLC & Breffni Farm (KY.). $83,000 2019 OBSJUN.

Ultimate Eagle–Addictionendshere by July Child; JUST LIKE FRED, c, 3, GG, Mcl 8000, 9-18, 1m, 1:38 3/5. B-Megan Stiehr & Michael Stiehr (CA.).

Uncle Mo–Very Funny by Distorted Humor; MONIFICENT, f, 3, BEL, Msw, 9-19, 6fT, 1:08 4/5. B-Dr. James R. McGlinn (NY.). *1/2 to Invading Humor (MSW$535,569) *1/2 to Distorted Beauty (MSP$415,762).

Wicked Strong–Lacie Slew (MSW$259,642), by Mineshaft; PUPPET MASTER, f, 3, GP, Msw, 9-19, 6 1/2f, 1:18 3/5. B-Pope McLean, Pope McLean Jr. & Marc McLean (KY.). $14,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $30,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Animal Kingdom–Sirmione by Cozzene; PREMIER LEAGUE, g, 4, EMD, Mcl 5000, 9-18, 6f, 1:10 2/5. B-St George Farm LLC (KY.). $57,000 ’16 KEENOV; $200,000 ’17 KEESEP; 420,000gns 2018 TATAPR. *1/2 to Paved (G2$352,076).

Attila’s Storm–Ambers Pride by Desert God; AMBERS STORM, f, 4, ALB, Msw, 9-18, 1m, 1:39 2/5. B-Fred Alexander & Linda Alexander (NM.).

Bobalicious–Ladys Case Load by Gold Case; LADY LICIOUS, f, 4, CT, Msw, 9-19, 4 1/2f, :53 4/5. B-Hi-Rock Stable (WV.).

Old Fashioned–Queen of the Bayou by K One King; BAYOUADRINK, g, 4, PRM, Mcl 15000, 9-18, 6f, 1:11 . B-Wallace Lane Thoroughbreds (IA.).

Quality Road–Great Intentions (MG2$425,272), by Cat Thief; SURFACE, f, 4, GG, Mcl 20000, 9-18, 1 1/16mT, 1:46 4/5. B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY.). $50,000 ’17 KEESEP; $130,000 2018 OBSMAR.

Talent Search–Habby Quatorze by Louis Quatorze; WINROSE ELLIE, f, 4, DEL, Mcl 5000, 9-19, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Robert B. Myers III (PA.).

Temple City–Azure Spring by Open Forum; CAPE POINT, g, 4, GG, Mcl 20000, 9-19, 1mT, 1:38 3/5. B-Keith Abrahams (KY.). *1/2 to Selcourt (G2$393,160).