North American Maiden Winners September 28

Deputy Storm–Make Her a Star by Make Your Choice; MISS DEPUTY STAR, f, 2, IND, Msw, 9-28, 6f, 1:14 4/5. B-Jim Edgar & Martin Coleman (IN.).

Mshawish–Aqualane Shores by Friends Lake; TAYLOR AVENUE, f, 2, IND, Msw, 9-28, 5 1/2f, 1:06 4/5. B-Summerhill Farm (LA.). $70,000 ’18 KEENOV; $110,000 ’19 FTKOCT.

Upstart–Speedy War by War Front; GAME THEORY, f, 2, FL, Msw, 9-28, 6f, 1:15 3/5. B-Bradley Wayne Purcell (KY.). $40,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Vertiformer–Ready to Rock by Max’s Pal; ROCK STAR LADY, f, 2, BTP, Msw, 9-28, 6f, 1:15 2/5. B-Fred A. Nemann & Kris Nemann (OH.).

Candy Ride (ARG)–Ashado (champion, champion, $3,931,440), by Saint Ballado; ALLENDE, f, 3, DEL, Msw, 9-28, 6f, 1:11 2/5. B-Godolphin (KY.). *1/2 to Westwood (SW$250,050).

Elusive Quality–Tomorrow Story by Smart Strike; QUALITY MAN, g, 3, TDN, Msw, 9-28, 5 1/2f, 1:08 . B-Godolphin & Steve M. De Maiolo (OH.). $45,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Istan–Robi Jo by Lemon Drop Kid; ROB THE RICH, g, 3, IND, Msw, 9-28, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Larry Jones & Cindy Jones (KY.).

Istan–Jesse’s Gal by Polish Navy; SOMEWHERE UP NORTH, f, 3, TDN, Mcl 5000, 9-28, 6f, 1:15 3/5. B-Kristin Tabbert (MI.). $3,500 ’18 FTKOCT.

Jack Milton–Raging Storm by Unbridled Energy; MILTON THE MONSTER, c, 3, PRX, Msw, 9-28, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Pope McLean, Marc McLean & Pope McLean Jr. (KY.). $42,000 ’17 KEENOV; $45,000 2019 FTMMAY.

Lent–Pretty Maid by Western Fame; NORTHERN JAGER, g, 3, CTM, Mcl 5000, 9-27, 6 1/2f, 1:17 2/5. B-Sandra M. Loseth (BC.). C$28,000 ’18 BRCSEP.

Race Day–L Gaska by Yonaguska; BIRDIE BLUE, f, 3, IND, Mcl 25000, 9-28, 6f, 1:15 4/5. B-Christine Cagle (IN.).

Souper Speedy–Jeopardy Lady by Rock Hard Ten; HENNESSEY STRIKE, f, 3, FE, Msw, 9-28, 5f, :59 1/5. B-Paradox Farm, Inc. (ON.). C$800 ’17 ONTNOV.

Tidal Volume–Eve the Dancer by Turnofthecentury; PINOT ENVY, g, 3, TDN, Msw, 9-28, 5 1/2f, 1:09 . B-Stephani L. Norris (OH.).

Archarcharch–Holiday Dreaming by Harlan’s Holiday; PRECIOUS ARCH, f, 4, IND, Mcl 5000, 9-28, 5 1/2f, 1:08 2/5. B-Kathie Maybee (KY.). $1,500 ’17 FTKOCT.