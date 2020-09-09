North American Maiden Winners September 9

Cairo Prince–Season’s Greetings (IRE) by Ezzoud (IRE); MRS CLAUS, f, 2, IND, Msw, 9-9, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 3/5. B-Godolphin (KY.). *1/2 to Grace Hall (G1$1,546,360).

Even the Score–Star Sheba by Elusive Hour; CHANNEL FURY, c, 2, TDN, Msw, 9-9, 5 1/2f, 1:07 2/5. B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (KY.).

Firing Line–Pursteena by Purim; FIRE ON COMMAND, f, 2, ASD, Msw, 9-8, 5f, 1:00 2/5. B-Bill Frothinger (KY.). $6,000 ’18 KEENOV; $1,000 ’19 KEESEP; $1,000 ’19 OBSOCT. ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Fort Larned–Kissin Kim by Yes It’s True; CRIME SPREE, g, 2, LAD, Msw, 9-9, 5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-Adena Springs (KY.).

Maclean’s Music–White Hart Lane by Bernardini; DR PARKER, g, 2, PID, Mcl 20000, 9-9, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Bob Liewald & Joe Mishak (KY.).

Palace Malice–Like a Queen by Corinthian; LIKE THE KING, c, 2, BTP, Msw, 9-9, 1mT, 1:35 4/5. B-Horseshoe Racing , Llc (KY.). $28,000 ’18 KEENOV; $170,000 ’19 OBSOCT.

Tiznow–Touch the Moon by Malibu Moon; ROYAL APPROVAL, f, 2, KD, Msw, 9-9, 6 1/2fT, 1:14 . B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY.).

Aikenite–Apple of My Eye by Indygo Shiner; AIKEN APPLE, f, 3, TDN, Msw, 9-9, 1m, 1:43 4/5. B-W. John Bourke (OH.).

Attila’s Storm–Gossip Dome by Dome; ATTILA’S TATTLE, f, 3, ALB, Mcl 6500, 9-9, 5 1/2f, 1:06 2/5. B-Stacy Kilgroe (NM.). $21,000 ’18 RUIAUG.

Behold de Buy–Lil Miss Hottentot by Perfect Mandate; BEHOLD’S HOTTIE, g, 3, ALB, Mcl 6500, 9-9, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Donna Eaton & Dwain W Eaton (CO.).

Candy Ride (ARG)–Global Hottie by Dixie Chatter; NAGINI, f, 3, PID, Mcl 17500, 9-9, 1m, 1:39 4/5. B-Brian Kahn & Taylor Brothers Properties (KY.).

Csaba–Yawn by More Than Ready; NO TIME TO YAWN, g, 3, PID, Mcl 7500, 9-8, 1m 70y, 1:43 2/5. B-Bruno Schickedanz (FL.).

Delhomme–Social Event by Event of the Year; AWESOME WALKER, f, 3, ALB, Msw, 9-9, 6f, 1:13 . B-Richardson Brothers (NM.).

Discreet Cat–Worthington Court by Harlington; DISCREET KITTY, f, 3, BTP, Mcl 12500, 9-9, 1mT, 1:37 4/5. B-James Potter & Priscilla Potter (KY.).

English Channel–Plaid (G1P$568,217), by Deputy Commander; THREE FLAMINGOS, f, 3, KD, Msw, 9-9, 1 5/16mT, 2:08 1/5. B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Able Baker Charlie ($341,356) *1/2 to Senior Investment (G3$708,367).

Giant Oak–Missy N by Is It True; TIMEINTHETAVERN, f, 3, CBY, Mcl 7500, 9-8, 1m, 1:38 4/5. B-Wind N Wood Farm Ltd (MN.).

Kantharos–Anigre by El Corredor; AZUSA ST., g, 3, CBY, Mcl 7500, 9-8, 5f, :57 4/5. B-Mario A. Rossetti (MN.). $25,000 ’18 MINAUG.

Liaison–Lucinda’s Moon by Malibu Moon; INDY MOON, g, 3, ALB, Msw, 9-9, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY.). $2,500 ’17 KEENOV.

New Year’s Day–Reveal by Johannesburg; EMBRACE A NEW DAY, f, 3, DEL, Mcl 12500, 9-9, 6f, 1:14 . B-Matalona Thoroughbreds, LLC (FL.). $2,700 ’18 OBSJAN; $2,500 2020 OBSJAN.

Real Solution–Lake Merced by Salt Lake; SALTY SOLUTION, f, 3, IND, Mcl 10000, 9-9, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Larry Goodwin & Robin Berryhill (IN.).

Sky Kingdom–Busty Miss by Deputy Commander; FANCY SKY, f, 3, MNR, Msw, 9-8, 1m, 1:43 2/5. B-Yellow Diamond Farm LLC (KY.).

Tapiture–Frequent Flyer by Touch Gold; STYLIN N PROFILIN, f, 3, CBY, Msw, 9-9, 1m, 1:39 2/5. B-Scott Pierce (MN.). $35,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Tapizar–Romantica Mia (ARG) by Speightstown; ANNMARIA, f, 3, BTP, Mcl 5000, 9-9, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd. (KY.). $20,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Pass Rush–Azichill by Plenty Chilly; AZIPASS, f, 4, IND, Msw, 9-9, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Gerald Holt (IN.).

Scat Daddy–Funfair by More Than Ready; BORN GREAT, g, 4, KD, Msw, 9-9, 6 1/2fT, 1:14 4/5. B-Glenvale Stud (KY.). $260,000 ’16 KEENOV. *1/2 to Four Wheel Drive (G2$693,385).

Corfu–Electrica by Cherokee Run; MIGHTY ELECTRICA, m, 5, PRX, Mcl 10000, 9-9, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Mighty White Stallion LLC (FL.).

Indian Ocean–All for Brook by Montbrook; YOGI GOT MILK, g, 5, FL, Mcl 5000, 9-9, 5 1/2f, 1:08 3/5. B-George Brown & Arlene Brown (MA.).