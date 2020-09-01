North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 1

|CHAMPIONS DAY MARATHON OVERNIGHT S., CD, $115,400, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2M, 9-1.
|1—
|RY’S THE GUY, c, 4, Distorted Humor–Sleepytime (IRE), by Royal Academy. ($90,000 ’17 FTKTRF). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Tenth Street Stables LLC (KY), T-Ian R. Wilkes, J-Chris Landeros, $71,358.
|2—
|Rated R Superstar, g, 7, Kodiak Kowboy–Wicked Wish, by Gold Case. O-Crystal Racing Enterprises and Contreras Stable, Inc, B-ThornDale Stable LLC (KY), $23,180.
|5—
|Eskenforit, g, 4, Eskendereya–La Pequena Gigi, by Sky Mesa. ($60,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Brilliant Racing, LLC, B-B&G Stables (KY), $11,590.
|Also Ran: Sir Winston, Core Beliefs.
|Winning Time: 2:29 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 3, 13.
|Odds: 1.00, 6.20, 27.10.
