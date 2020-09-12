North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 12

|QUEEN’S PLATE S., WO, $760,633, 3YO, 1 1/4M, 9-12.
|13—
|MIGHTY HEART, c, 3, Dramedy–Emma’s Bullseye, by City Place. O-Lawrence Cordes, B-Larry Cordes (ON), T-Josie Carroll, J-Daisuke Fukumoto, $455,286.
|3—
|Belichick, c, 3, Lemon Drop Kid–Game (FR), by Montjeu (IRE). ($300,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-NK Racing and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Sean Fitzhenry (ON), $151,762.
|12—
|Clayton, c, 3, Bodemeister–Smarthalf, by Smart Strike. ($16,000 ’17 KEENOV; $50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lanni, Donato and Plouffe, Daniel, B-Bernard & Karen McCormack (ON), $75,881.
|Also Ran: Tecumseh’s War, Curlin’s Voyage, Merveilleux, Dotted Line, Glorious Tribute, Truebelieve, Holyfield, Olliemyboy, F F Rocket, Sweepin Hard, Halo Again.
|Winning Time: 2:01 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7HF, 2 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 13.25, 26.60, 3.00.
|KENTUCKY DOWNS JUVENILE TURF SPRINT S., KD, $492,875, 2YO, 6 1/2FT, 9-12.
|9—
|OUTADORE, c, 2, Outwork–Adore You, by Tactical Cat. ($140,000 ’18 KEENOV; $290,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $294,500.
|10—
|Fauci, c, 2, Malibu Moon–Tashzara (IRE), by Intikhab. ($175,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Lindy Farms and Ice Wine Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $95,000.
|8—
|Cowan, c, 2, Kantharos–Tempers Flair, by Smart Strike. ($185,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Heiligbrodt, L William, Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Madaket Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $47,500.
|Also Ran: County Final, Bodenheimer, Petit Verdot, Perfect Mistake, Boss Bear, Baytown Bear, Scorsese.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (sf)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 3 1/4, NO.
|Odds: 1.80, 2.40, 14.70.
|BISON CITY S., WO, $189,701, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 9-12.
|4—
|MIZZEN BEAU, f, 3, Mizzen Mast–Donna Getyourgun, by Stormy Atlantic. ($16,000 ’18 KEESEP; $100,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Daniel Investment Holdings, B-Richard L Lister (ON), T-Norm W. Casse, J-Steven Ronald Bahen, $113,821.
|2—
|Afleet Katherine, f, 3, Afleet Alex–Include Katherine, by Include. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), $37,940.
|3—
|Truth Hurts, f, 3, Tonalist–Witty Gal, by Distorted Humor. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Summers, Chad and J Stables, LLC, B-William D Graham (ON), $18,970.
|Also Ran: Gun Society, Pseudonym, Infinite Patience, Justleaveitalone, Ballrooms of Mars.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, HD, 1HF.
|Odds: 8.55, 0.80, 4.75.
|PETTICOAT S., ALB, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 9-12.
|8—
|COUNT THEM AGAIN, f, 3, Premeditation–Count Your Cards, by Royal Orleans. O-Cuellar, Lola L and Cuellar, Alexandria M, B-Jim Volk (NM), T-J. Jaime Fuentes, J-Frank Reyes, $60,000.
|4—
|Graceanne, f, 3, Quinton’s Gold–Rousanne, by Desert Party. O-Teed Off Stable LLC, B-Teed Off Stables, LLC (NM), $20,000.
|1—
|Tutta Terlingua, f, 3, Stellar Rain–Tiz Stella Bella, by Tiznow. O-Yuliana Yanez, B-Wendy Davis (NM), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Shugs Charlie, Diabolical Wildcat, Chary Ride, Tight Fittin Jeans, Datils Native Lady, Reception, Cancan.
|Winning Time: 1:17 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, NK, 6.
|Odds: 2.20, 21.00, 34.80.
|MR. PROSPECTOR S., MTH, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-12.
|7—
|SHARE THE RIDE, g, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Belle of the Hall, by Graeme Hall. ($175,000 2017 FTFMAR). O-Silvino Ramirez, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), T-Antonio Arriaga, J-Ferrin Peterson, $60,000.
|6—
|Awesome Anywhere, g, 6, Awesome of Course–Baby Doll, by Smarty Jones. ($15,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer, LLC, Team Green LLC and Todaro, George, B-Edward Seltzer, Beverly Anderson,Joseph Barbazon & Helen Barbazon (FL), $20,000.
|3—
|Mind Control, c, 4, Stay Thirsty–Feel That Fire, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti) and Madaket Stables, LLC, B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Wendell Fong, Epic Dreamer, Speightsford.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1 1/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 8.70, 1.00, 1.20.
|RULING ANGEL S., WO, $85,441, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 9-12.
|6—
|ARTIE’S PRINCESS, f, 3, We Miss Artie–Stormkeeper, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (ON), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Justin Stein, $54,634.
|4—
|Our Secret Agent, f, 3, Secret Circle–Avalos, by Holy Bull. O-Gary Barber, B-Paul Tackett Revocable Trust (KY), $15,176.
|1—
|Boardroom, f, 3, Commissioner–Money Madness, by Rahy. ($40,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $475,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Polo Green Stable, Inc (KY), $8,347.
|Also Ran: Avie’s Samurai, Positive Danger.
|Winning Time: 1:14 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 7, 2HF.
|Odds: 2.25, 7.70, 0.75.
|KING CORRIE S., WO, $77,855, 3YO, 5FT, 9-12.
|5—
|FRANCATELLI, g, 3, City Zip–Salary Drive, by Mizzen Mast. O-Sandford, Maribeth and Lynch, Cathal A, B-Eico Ventures, Inc (KY), T-Cathal A. Lynch, J-Justin Stein, $45,529.
|1—
|Lontano, c, 3, Street Boss–Woodland Park, by Bernardini. ($535,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $15,176.
|2—
|Forester’s Turn, g, 3, Old Forester–Eff Bee Eye, by Philanthropist. O-Rolph A Davis, B-Dr Rolph A Davis (ON), $10,016.
|Also Ran: Cajun Casanova, Duke of Carthania, See Forever, Aye Aye Sir.
|Winning Time: :55 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.45, 5.10, 2.80.
|OKLAHOMA STALLION FILLIES S., RP, $50,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 9-11.
|5—
|SHE’S ALL WOLFE, f, 3, Magna Graduate–She’s All In, by Include. O-Robert H Zoellner, B-Robert H Zoellner (OK), T-Donnie K. Von Hemel, J-Richard E. Eramia, $30,000.
|4—
|Special Treasure, f, 3, Special Rate–Borrego’s Treasure, by Borrego. O-Tony Wilson, B-Leslie Clemmer (OK), $10,000.
|7—
|Cherokee Cowgirl, f, 3, Doctor Chit–Cowgirl N Up, by My Golden Song. O-Caroline Dodwell, B-Caroline Dodwell (OK), $5,500.
|Also Ran: Okie Beckaroo, Seeing Double, Juliard Honor.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (my)
|Margins: NK, 6HF, 7HF.
|Odds: 0.40, 12.10, 3.60.
|OKLAHOMA STALLION S., RP, $47,800, 3YO, C/G, 7F, 9-11.
|2—
|NINETHIRTYTURBO, g, 3, Notional–Whodoyoulikeboss, by Grand Slam. O-Kirk Thoroughbreds Ltd Co, B-Kirk Thoroughbreds LLC (OK), T-Kari Craddock, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $30,000.
|6—
|Euromantic, g, 3, Euroears–Saka, by Air Commander. O-Bar VH Ranch, B-Theresa Hanson (OK), $10,000.
|1—
|Smart N Intuitive, g, 3, Notional–Smarty Mo, by Smarty Jones. O-Jim Jorgensen, B-Jim Jorgenson (IA), $3,300.
|Also Ran: Valentine Guy, Beggar, Syked Up, Northern Playboy.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (my)
|Margins: NK, HF, 5 3/4.
|Odds: 5.10, 3.30, 2.10.
