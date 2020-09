North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 13

THUNDER DOME , g, 6, Dome–Lauren Lynn, by Hadif. O-Carson, Sr W D, Carson, M H and Leach Racing LLC, B-Frank Richardson & Mooring (NM), T-Dallas J. Barton, J-Shane Laviolette, $60,000.

Sunscreen, g, 4, Southwestern Heat–Playoftheday, by Attila’s Storm. O-Summers, Nancy, Bean, Scott R and Masek, James D, B-R D Hubbard (NM), $20,000.

Wheredoesthecashgo, g, 5, Southwestern Heat–Wildcat Diva, by Forest Wildcat. O-Sweeten, Amanda and Hernandez, Pablo Navarez, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), $10,000.