North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 16

|GUS GRISSOM S., IND, $79,700, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-16.
|8—
|UNBRIDLED BEAST, g, 3, Unbridled Express–Delil, by Dehere. O-Matthews, Randy and Neafus, Michael B, B-Randy Matthews & Karen Matthews (IN), T-Randy Matthews, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $45,907.
|2—
|Operation Stevie, g, 8, Lantana Mob–Mutakddims Revenge, by Mutakddim. O-Trostrud, Jr, Earl J and Contreras, Cipriano, B-Larry Smallwood (IN), $15,302.
|10—
|Stop Hammertime, g, 4, Domestic Dispute–Insure, by Menifee. O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-Tianna Richardville (IN), $8,416.
|Also Ran: Max Express, Nutty Train, Solitaire Game, Uphold, Comfort Me Now, Mystery Unbridled.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5, HF, 2HF.
|Odds: 1.50, 2.90, 8.50.
|
