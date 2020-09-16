September 17, 2020

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 16

September 16, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

GUS GRISSOM S., IND, $79,700, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-16.
8— UNBRIDLED BEAST, g, 3, Unbridled Express–Delil, by Dehere. O-Matthews, Randy and Neafus, Michael B, B-Randy Matthews & Karen Matthews (IN), T-Randy Matthews, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $45,907.
2— Operation Stevie, g, 8, Lantana Mob–Mutakddims Revenge, by Mutakddim. O-Trostrud, Jr, Earl J and Contreras, Cipriano, B-Larry Smallwood (IN), $15,302.
10— Stop Hammertime, g, 4, Domestic Dispute–Insure, by Menifee. O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-Tianna Richardville (IN), $8,416.
Also Ran: Max Express, Nutty Train, Solitaire Game, Uphold, Comfort Me Now, Mystery Unbridled.
Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 5, HF, 2HF.
Odds: 1.50, 2.90, 8.50.
RICHMOND S., IND, $78,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 9-16.
7— EXPECT INDY, m, 7, Mr. Mabee–Jet n’ Expectation, by Valid Expectations. O-Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Lake Shore Farm (IN), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $46,391.
3— Unbridled Class, m, 5, Unbridled Express–Miss Carmelite, by Mutakddim. O-L T B, Inc and Hillerich Racing, Inc, B-LTB Inc & Hillerich Racing LLC (IN), $15,464.
1— Pretty Assets, f, 4, Caiman–Utesa, by Eddington. O-R Gary Patrick, B-Gary Patrick (IN), $8,505.
Also Ran: Fireball Baby, Bloody Mary Mornin, I Came to Praise.
Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 3/4, 3/4, 2 1/4.
Odds: 2.70, 0.70, 5.30.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions