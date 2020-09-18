North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 18

|MINER’S MARK S., BEL, $77,600, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2M, 9-18.
|3—
|DANNY CALIFORNIA, g, 5, Afleet Alex–Cinco de Mayo Mio, by El Corredor. O-Noda Brothers, LLC, B-West Point Thoroughbreds & 3C Thoroughbreds (NY), T-Orlando Noda, J-Manuel Franco, $44,000.
|1—
|You’re to Blame, h, 6, Distorted Humor–Bon Jovi Girl, by Malibu Moon. ($400,000 ’15 KEESEP; $440,000 2017 KEENOV). O-Bortolazzo Stable LLC, B-Bryant H Prentice III (KY), $16,000.
|4—
|Rocketry, h, 6, Hard Spun–Smart Farming, by Smart Strike. ($195,000 ’14 KEENOV; $450,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Centennial Farms, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $9,600.
|Also Ran: Counter Offer, Petit Fils (FR).
|Winning Time: 2:33 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 12HF, HD.
|Odds: 4.10, 1.75, 1.20.
|LOYALTY S., BTP, $75,000, 2YO, 6F, 9-18.
|9—
|HAPPY AS YOU GO, f, 2, Mobil–Preservation Hall, by Dixieland Band. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $45,000.
|6—
|Weekend Buzz, g, 2, City Weekend–Buzz Home, by Bellamy Road. O-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC, B-Hillburn Racing LLC (OH), $15,000.
|2—
|First Song, c, 2, Itsthesameoldsong–Mini Mostest, by Atticus. O-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC, B-Blazing Meadows Farm LLC (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Sheltowee’s Bigcat, Run Bubba Run, What a Rumor, Rock Star Lady, Mymonstersforreal, March Magic.
|Winning Time: 1:15 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 3HF, 1.
|Odds: 3.20, 2.40, 2.90.
|SHAKOPEE JUVENILE S., CBY, $50,000, 2YO, 6F, 9-17.
|3—
|HEART FULL OF SOUL, f, 2, Violence–Heart Seeker, by Not for Love. ($14,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Robertson, Hugh H and Erwin, Gregory, B-Kingston Thoroughbreds llc (MD), T-McLean Robertson, J-Francisco Arrieta, $30,000.
|1—
|Strong Rules, g, 2, Wicked Strong–Endless Rules, by Roman Ruler. O-Berndt Racing Stable, Inc and Beckner, Twyla, B-Farm D’Allie Racing Stable LLC (LA), $9,675.
|2—
|Edge to Edge, c, 2, Competitive Edge–Brief Mark, by Benchmark. ($40,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Peggy Thompson, B-Yeamans Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $4,838.
|Also Ran: Big in the City, Big Buffy, Westa Waverly.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 2, NK, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 2.50, 2.70, 11.60.
|TOM METZEN H. B. P. A. S., CBY, $50,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-17.
|2—
|KING OF THE COURT, g, 5, Speightstown–Divine Escapade, by A.P. Indy. O-Kropp, Gary, Wiest, Clayton and Wiest, Rick, B-W Bruce Lunsford & Hill ‘n’ Dale Farm (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Francisco Arrieta, $30,000.
|1—
|Arcadia Calls, g, 4, City Zip–Doe, by Forestry. ($215,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-C and R Racing, B-Mr & Mrs Alberta Davies (KY), $9,675.
|6—
|The Tabulator, h, 5, Dialed In–Fly to the Stars, by Giant’s Causeway. ($15,000 ’15 KEENOV; $92,000 ’16 KEESEP; $460,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-Carolyn Wilson, B-Extern Developments LTD (KY), $4,838.
|Also Ran: Keller’s Gold, Slews Hymn, Hondo Lane.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 1.70, 7.10, 2.10.
