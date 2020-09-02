North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 2

|UNBRIDLED SIDNEY S., CD, $145,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 9-2.
|3—
|AMBASSADOR LUNA, f, 4, Brethren–Spanish Ambassador, by Spanish Steps. O-Voodoomon Racing, B-Voodoomon Racing (FL), T-James M. Gulick, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $93,000.
|5—
|Tomlin, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Belle of Perintown, by Dehere. ($200,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Fairview, LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $30,000.
|8—
|Change of Control, f, 4, Fed Biz–America’s Blossom, by Quiet American. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $95,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Roddy Harrison, B-Mr John O’ Meara (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Stonewood, Break Even.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 2 1/4, 4 3/4.
|Odds: 7.50, 8.80, 8.80.
|WITH ANTICIPATION S., SAR, $93,000, 2YO, 7F, 9-2.
|5—
|FIRE AT WILL, c, 2, Declaration of War–Flirt, by Kitten’s Joy. ($97,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Troy Rankin (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $55,000.
|1—
|Blame the Booze, g, 2, Blame–Discreet Star, by Discreet Cat. O-Mark D Breen, B-Mark Breen (KY), $20,000.
|3—
|Zippy Baby, g, 2, Cairo Prince–Zip Cash Back, by City Zip. ($25,000 ’18 KEENOV; $65,000 ’19 KEESEP; $50,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Glenn Del Russo, B-Fredrick Allor (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Winfromwithin.
|Winning Time: 1:23 (sy)
|Margins: HF, 5, 5HF.
|Odds: 3.10, 1.00, 4.00.
|WILLIAM HENRY HARRISON S., IND, $78,300, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-2.
|1—
|DOUBLE TUFF, g, 7, Skylord–Icey Energy, by Unbridled Energy. O-Willowbrook Stables, Ltd (Neiman) and Carden, Jerry, B-Gary Simms (IN), T-Kim Hammond, J-Jesus Lopez Castanon, $46,040.
|8—
|Thatswhatithought, g, 4, Deputy Storm–Thats Whatshesaid, by Lion Heart. ($8,700 ’17 INDOCT). O-Picinich, Janice and August, B-Richard L Batz & R Star Stallions (IN), $15,347.
|2—
|Operation Stevie, g, 8, Lantana Mob–Mutakddims Revenge, by Mutakddim. O-Trostrud, Jr, Earl J and Contreras, Cipriano, B-Larry Smallwood (IN), $8,441.
|Also Ran: Stop Hammertime, Here Comes Doc, Black Salt, Orient Magic.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 2 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 4.60, 1.00, 3.30.
|ITOBA STALLION SEASON FILLIES S., IND, $75,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 9-2.
|7—
|BETCHA, f, 3, Sangaree–Broken Embrace, by Maria’s Mon. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-Elliott Ventures (IN), T-Genaro Garcia, J-Rocco Bowen, $44,100.
|6—
|Elusive Justice, f, 3, Elusive Bluff–Princes Melissa, by Marquetry. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-R Gary Patrick, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $14,700.
|3—
|Carmella Key, f, 3, Colonel John–Sara Sara, by Aeneas. ($0 ’18 INDOCT). O-Marion F Gorham, B-Connie Snyder & Richard Snyder (IN), $8,085.
|Also Ran: Sentimentaljourney, Mystical Justice, Brewsky, Wiladene.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 4 3/4, 6.
|Odds: 3.70, 8.10, 3.70.
|ITOBA STALLION SEASON S., IND, $75,000, 3YO, C/G, 1M, 9-2.
|2—
|UNBRIDLED BEAST, g, 3, Unbridled Express–Delil, by Dehere. O-Matthews, Randy and Neafus, Michael B, B-Randy Matthews & Karen Matthews (IN), T-Randy Matthews, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $43,650.
|4—
|Cash Logistics, g, 3, Unbridled Express–Trip to the Stars, by Trippi. O-Hancock, James B and Charlie A, B-Charlie A Hancock (IN), $14,550.
|7—
|Nates Heartthrob, g, 3, Unbridled Express–Pumpkin Bluff, by Pine Bluff. O-Ben Dean Grimme, B-Mr & Mrs Ben Dean Grimme (IN), $8,002.
|Also Ran: Maters N Taters, Purple Shirt, Forever a Champ, Expressed, Mighty Contender.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5HF, 4HF, HF.
|Odds: 1.50, 1.20, 5.40.
