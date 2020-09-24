September 25, 2020

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 24

CATLAUNCH S., TDN, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-24.
9— MOBIL SOLUTION, g, 5, Mobil–Perfect Solution, by Seeking the Gold. O-Estate of Gerald Silver, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Luan Machado, $45,000.
4— Pat’s Karma, g, 4, Cowtown Cat–Jump Raise, by I’ll Raise You One. O-Michael J Annechino, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $15,000.
11— Direct Deceit, g, 5, Twinspired–Funnys Approval, by Outrageouslyfunny. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Bobby R Rankin (OH), $7,500.
Also Ran: Authentic Cowtown, Mobil At Last, Buckeye Bullet, Funnel Cake, Eightthehardway, Sammy Da Bull.
Winning Time: 1:47 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 3/4, 4 1/4, 1 3/4.
Odds: 5.50, 10.80, 19.90.

