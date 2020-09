North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 26

REMINGTON PARK TURF SPRINT S., RP, $70,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 9-25.

5— WELDER, g, 7, The Visualiser–Dance Softly, by Tiznow. O-Ra-Max Farms LLC, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), T-Theresa Sue Luneack, J-David Cabrera, $42,000.

4— Shannon C, g, 5, Latent Heat–Miranda Diane, by Fistfite. O-B and S Racing (Bozarth and Smith), B-B & S Racing (OK), $14,000.

8— No Lak of Speed, g, 6, Mr. Nightlinger–No Lak of Silver, by Silver Deputy. O-Willow Ridge Farms LLC, B-Willow Ridge Farms Inc (OK), $7,700.

Also Ran: Stormieis Blue, Fearless Will, Sladens Dream, Im the Man Now.

Winning Time: :55 2/5 (fm)

Margins: NK, HF, 2.