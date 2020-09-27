North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 27

|IOWA BREEDERS’ OAKS, PRM, $92,978, 3YO, F, 1M 70Y, 9-26.
|5—
|FLAT OUT SPEED, f, 3, Flat Out–Blue Gallina, by Street Sense. O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter & Wynnstay LLC (IA), T-Lynn Chleborad, J-Alex L. Canchari, $56,925.
|1—
|Topless, f, 3, Successful Appeal–Bid On a Dancer, by Anet. ($12,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC and Montanye, Susan, B-Pam Davis (IA), $18,975.
|6—
|Beer Can, f, 3, Creative Cause–La Coronela, by War Pass. O-Runaway Racing LLC, B-Runaway bloodstock LLC (IA), $9,488.
|Also Ran: Mayan Sky, Secretariats Peach.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 1 3/4, 12HF.
|Odds: 0.05, 9.10, 7.80.
|SMOKE GLACKEN S., MTH, $90,000, 2YO, 6F, 9-27.
|5—
|PICKIN’ TIME, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–Born to Royalty, by King of Kings (IRE). O-Roseland Farm Stable (Bowers), B-John Bowers, Jr (NJ), T-Kelly J. Breen, J-Joe Bravo, $60,000.
|3—
|Dalton, c, 2, Kantharos–You Asked, by Yes It’s True. O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $15,000.
|2—
|Basso, c, 2, Cairo Prince–Zapara, by Not for Love. ($40,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Fazio, Michael and Monmouth Stud, B-Arthur St George & Lee Mauberret (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Waist Deep, Frank N Ducky, My Beautiful Belle.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 3, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 3.20, 5.90, 2.90.
|IOWA BREEDERS’ DERBY, PRM, $87,375, 3YO, C/G, 1 1/16M, 9-26.
|5—
|MOLLIES ROCKET, g, 3, Rock the Rock (IRE)–Oh Lovely, by Victory Gallop. O-Brown, Robert S, Brown, Sandra L and Lawless, John, B-Jerry Thomas Greve (IA), T-Tom Wellington, J-Glenn W. Corbett, $51,225.
|6—
|Chacha Real Smooth, g, 3, Palace–Is It True Ma’am, by Yes It’s True. O-River Ridge Ranch LLC, B-DNAce Thoroughbreds, LTD (IA), $17,075.
|3—
|Ginger Rules, g, 3, Native Ruler–Ginger Added, by Added Edge. O-Dick R Clark, B-Dick Clark (IA), $8,537.
|Also Ran: John R, Smart N Intuitive, Toska’s Ruler, Heza Wild Ride, Say It Nicely, Go Admiral Go, Woke Up in Love.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 0.40, 40.00, 12.50.
|DONNA REED S., PRM, $85,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 9-26.
|1—
|MYWOMANFROMTOKYO, m, 7, Neko Bay–Plumlake Lady, by Carson City. O-Crimson King Farm and Rhiner, Christine, B-Crimson King Farm & Mr & Mrs S Pope (IA), T-Kelly R. Von Hemel, J-Glenn W. Corbett, $51,000.
|5—
|Zella Rose, m, 7, Native Ruler–Cherokee Princess, by Concern. O-Lynn Chleborad, B-Lynn Chleborad (IA), $17,000.
|3—
|Snapy Gal, f, 4, Snapy Halo (ARG)–Bangle Girls, by Got the Last Laugh. O-Travis Swan Murphy, B-Hi Temp Horses & Cattle (IA), $8,500.
|Also Ran: Stonecold Stunner, Hello Darling, Zofia.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HD, 1.
|Odds: 1.70, 13.40, 2.00.
|GOVERNOR TERRY E. BRANSTAD S., PRM, $85,000, 4YO/UP, C/G, 1 1/16M, 9-26.
|*2—
|MINECRAFT MANIAC, g, 5, Midshipman–Our Sweet Mary B, by Officer. O-Warren L Bush, B-Warren Bush (IA), T-Doug L. Anderson, J-Ken S. Tohill, $51,000.
|3—
|Net Gain, g, 8, Include–Triple O’ Five, by Elusive Quality. ($325,000 2014 OBSAPR; $120,000 2015 KEENOV). O-Claim To Fame Stable, B-Lane Thoroughbreds LLC (IA), $17,000.
|5—
|Kauai, g, 4, Girolamo–Gizzy, by Malabar Gold. O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter (IA), $8,500.
|Also Ran: Irish Wind, Tin Badge, Domikate.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 9, HD.
|Odds: 0.80, 7.70, 4.50.
|***Kauai finished first but was disqualified and placed third.
|IOWA SORORITY S., PRM, $77,250, 2YO, F, 6F, 9-26.
|7—
|KELA’S TURN, f, 2, Kela–Lauren’s Turn, by Lion Heart. O-Loretta McClintock, B-Loretta McClintock (IA), T-Henry Guillory, Jr., J-Walter De La Cruz, $45,750.
|6—
|Aprise, f, 2, Commissioner–Solid Scam, by Consolidator. O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC and River Ridge Ranch LLC, B-H Allen Poindexter (IA), $15,250.
|5—
|Bossy Moment, f, 2, Street Boss–Careless Moment, by Successful Appeal. ($77,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $50,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-L and N Racing LLC, B-H Allen Poindeter (IA), $7,625.
|Also Ran: Charm and Sarcasm, Sassy Ain’t I, Shesabidformidable, Ready to Get Loud, Sass N Style.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 8, 1 1/4, 7HF.
|Odds: 0.50, 15.20, 3.50.
|IOWA CRADLE S., PRM, $77,250, 2YO, C/G, 6F, 9-26.
|4—
|GREEDY CREEDY, g, 2, Jimmy Creed–Lucky Lady M, by Rockport Harbor. O-Poindexter Thoroughbreds LLC and Murphy, Travis Swan, B-H Allen Poindexter (IA), T-Travis Swan Murphy, J-Cindy Murphy, $45,450.
|8—
|Time Goes On, c, 2, Not This Time–Dawnie Macho, by Macho Uno. O-Albaugh Family Stables LLC, B-Albaugh Family Stables (IA), $15,150.
|2—
|Sir Wally Wally, g, 2, Revolutionary–Paws Up, by Posse. O-Midnight Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Midnight Thoroughbreds, LLC (IA), $7,575.
|Also Ran: Prideofdixiecreed, Super Scorpio, Chinlee, Cantwaittograduate, Oscar Winner Wally, Masterofmatrimony.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 4HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 2.90, 1.00, 23.20.
|VICTORIAN QUEEN S., WO, $74,700, 2YO, F, 7 1/2FT, 9-27.
|5—
|IL MALOCCHIO, f, 2, Souper Speedy–Egbert Bay, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Franco S Meli, B-Franco Meli (ON), T-Martin Drexler, J-Sahin Civaci, $44,820.
|1—
|Sunsprite, f, 2, Reload–Philzana, by Philanthropist. ($25,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Andrews, Denny and Brennan, Niall J, B-DENNY ANDREWS (ON), $14,940.
|2—
|Howmuchistoomuch, f, 2, Giant Gizmo–Golden Made, by Allen’s Prospect. (C$25,000 ’19 ALBSEP). O-Highfield Investment Group, Inc, Bakke, Wayne and Hoovestal, Jo Dee, B-Highfield Investment Group Inc (AB), $7,470.
|Also Ran: Silent But Violent, Mum’s the Word, Silent Guroo, Hatmaker Holiday, Flawless Pink.
|Winning Time: 1:30 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 3/4, HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 11.50, 2.35, 26.45.
|BULL PAGE S., WO, $74,700, 2YO, C/G, 7 1/2FT, 9-27.
|6—
|AVOMAN, g, 2, Old Forester–Cosa Rara, by Tethra. (C$60,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-D-Mac Racing Stable Inc and La Huerta Inc, B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON), T-Donald C. MacRae, J-Justin Stein, $44,820.
|4—
|All Canadian, c, 2, Reload–Eustacia, by Forestry. (C$35,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Menary, John and Cox, Gail, B-Highfield Investment Group Inc & Curtis Landry (AB), $14,940.
|7—
|Dragon’s Brew, g, 2, Milwaukee Brew–Miss Dragonfly, by Grand Slam. O-Goldmart Farms, B-Goldmart Farms, Inc (ON), $8,217.
|Also Ran: Exceed, Took a Wrong Turn, De Only Solution, Unlimited Talent.
|Winning Time: 1:31 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, HF.
|Odds: 6.55, 3.15, 1.40.
|DAN JOHNSON SPRINT S., PRM, $66,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-26.
|4—
|MR. LOVEJOY, g, 5, Discreetly Mine–Camela Carson, by Lord Carson. O-Don Schnell, B-RPM Thoroughbreds (IA), T-Don Schnell, J-Glenn W. Corbett, $42,000.
|1—
|Scrutinizer, g, 7, Native Ruler–Sharlilly, by Sharkey. O-Martin Brothers, Inc, B-Dream Farm LLC (IA), $14,000.
|5—
|Not Rocket Science, g, 5, Jafmil–Pulpinit, by Pulpit. O-Mercy Man Racing, B-Joseph Robson Thoroughbreds (IA), $7,000.
|Also Ran: Discreet Invasion.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 3HF, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 2.70, 0.40, 11.80.
|DAVID M. VANCE S., RP, $60,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-27.
|8—
|CHIEF CICATRIZ, g, 7, Munnings–Super Buggy, by Grand Slam. O-Roy Gene Evans, B-Roy Gene Evans (KY), T-Shawn H. Davis, J-Luis S. Quinonez, $36,000.
|4—
|Seven Nation Army, g, 5, First Samurai–Chick Fight, by Fit to Fight. ($25,000 ’15 KEENOV; $95,000 ’16 KEESEP; $47,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Franklin Stables, LLC and Southern Springs Stables, B-Jeff H Hilger & Debora J Hilger (KY), $12,000.
|3—
|Mr Money Bags, g, 4, Silver City–Miss Photogenic, by You and I. O-Roy W Cobb, B-Roy W Cobb (TX), $6,600.
|Also Ran: Summer Revolution, Hunka Burning Love, Share the Upside.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 1, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 3.50, 7.10, 4.40.
|REMINGTON GREEN S., RP, $60,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 9-27.
|7—
|SUNLIT SONG, g, 5, My Golden Song–Fly So True, by Early Flyer. O-Barnett, Carolyn and Harding, Becky, B-Carolyn R Barnett (TX), T-Mindy J. Willis, J-Lindey Wade, $36,000.
|2—
|Tut’s Revenge, g, 4, Eskendereya–Cat Five’ O, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Claim To Fame Stable, B-Lane Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $12,000.
|5—
|Mr. Misunderstood, g, 6, Archarcharch–Jodys Deelite, by Afternoon Deelites. ($47,000 ’15 FTKJUL; $130,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, B-Athens Woods (KY), $6,600.
|Also Ran: Youvesaiditall, Redatory, Prospector Fever, Leader of Men, Sheriff Brown.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, NK, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 13.90, 1.80, 0.90.
|KIP DEVILLE S., RP, $60,000, 2YO, 6F, 9-27.
|3—
|HUNTSINGER, c, 2, Cinco Charlie–Castelli’s Ace, by Leo Castelli. O-Sherman, Sam and Middleton, John, B-Larry S Huntsinger (TX), T-Danny Pish, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $36,000.
|6—
|Vulcan, c, 2, Munnings–Bert’s Altarcation, by Bertrando. ($120,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Emily Bushnell & Oliver Bushnell (KY), $12,000.
|1—
|Hulen, c, 2, Tapiture–Clamorous Clarissa, by Valid Expectations. ($50,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Heiligbrodt, L William, Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Madaket Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Keith Asmussen (TX), $6,600.
|Also Ran: Red N Wild, Game Day Play, Eurochippygolfer, Okie Strong.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3/4, 2.
|Odds: 9.70, 3.80, 3.30.
|RICKS MEMORIAL S., RP, $60,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 9-27.
|3—
|CONFESSING, f, 4, Scat Daddy–Accusation, by Royal Academy. ($160,000 ’16 KEENOV; $875,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred, LTD, B-Hunter Valley Farm (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $36,000.
|4—
|Quick Quick Quick, m, 5, Tiago–Quick Town, by Cape Town. O-Boyer, Richard, Boyer, Karen M and Rinn, Rick, B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), $12,000.
|2—
|Corluna, m, 5, Unbridled’s Heart–Red Moon Cat, by Malibu Moon. O-Ian Yarnot, B-Ian Yarnot (TX), $6,600.
|Also Ran: Soaring Now, Zamzam, Streak of Luck, Blessed Again, Decorated Ace, Love On Tides, Curlin’s Journey.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, NK, NK.
|Odds: 1.20, 8.10, 15.90.
|E. L. GAYLORD MEMORIAL S., RP, $50,550, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 9-27.
|1—
|KANDY GINGER, f, 2, Kantharos–Ginger Rush, by Speightstown. ($60,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (ON), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $30,000.
|4—
|Miss Twenty, f, 2, Bodemeister–Dinner’s Out (GB), by War Front. ($6,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Ron Stolich, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|9—
|Gotta See Red, f, 2, Pollard’s Vision–Gotagogotagogotago, by Kipling. O-Browning, Hal and Faulkner, David, B-Hal Browning & Dave Faulkner (OK), $6,050.
|Also Ran: Novel Squall, Cosmetology, Little Samurai, Hopping Jitterbug, Friendly Mischief.
|Winning Time: 1:18 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 1, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 0.90, 1.40, 8.40.
|FLASHY LADY S., RP, $50,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-27.
|8—
|CALIENTE CANDY, f, 4, Sidney’s Candy–Nicks, by Salt Lake. ($20,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Jones, Laurence and Evans Thoroughbred Racing, LLC, B-Rodrigo Cunha (KY), T-Danny Pish, J-Luis S. Quinonez, $30,000.
|7 (DH) —
|Irish Mischief, f, 4, Into Mischief–Celtic Chant, by Songandaprayer. ($40,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Pietrangelo, Michael A, Ten Strike Racing and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Clarkland Farm (KY), $7,750.
|10 (DH) —
|Brave Daisey, m, 5, Hidden Blessing–Brave Vixen, by Formal Gold. O-Peter Varga, B-Peter Varga (TX), $7,750.
|Also Ran: Mt. Brave, Karate Hottie, Cosmic Code, Wishful Quality, Final Form, Sweet Mary M.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: 4, 3HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 3.60, 4.80, 26.50.
