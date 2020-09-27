North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 27

E. L. GAYLORD MEMORIAL S., RP, $50,550, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 9-27.

1— KANDY GINGER, f, 2, Kantharos–Ginger Rush, by Speightstown. ($60,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (ON), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Stewart Elliott, $30,000.

4— Miss Twenty, f, 2, Bodemeister–Dinner’s Out (GB), by War Front. ($6,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Ron Stolich, B-St Elias Stables, LLC (KY), $10,000.

9— Gotta See Red, f, 2, Pollard’s Vision–Gotagogotagogotago, by Kipling. O-Browning, Hal and Faulkner, David, B-Hal Browning & Dave Faulkner (OK), $6,050.

Also Ran: Novel Squall, Cosmetology, Little Samurai, Hopping Jitterbug, Friendly Mischief.

Winning Time: 1:18 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 2HF, 1, 3 1/4.