North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 29

|PRINCE OF WALES S., FE, $299,163, 3YO, 1 3/16M, 9-29.
|2—
|MIGHTY HEART, c, 3, Dramedy–Emma’s Bullseye, by City Place. O-Lawrence Cordes, B-Larry Cordes (ON), T-Josie Carroll, J-Daisuke Fukumoto, $179,497.
|9—
|Clayton, c, 3, Bodemeister–Smarthalf, by Smart Strike. ($16,000 ’17 KEENOV; $50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lanni, Donato and Plouffe, Daniel, B-Bernard & Karen McCormack (ON), $59,832.
|3—
|Dotted Line, g, 3, Signature Red–Springledge, by Outflanker. O-Norseman Racing Stable, B-Howard Walton (ON), $29,916.
|Also Ran: Bold Victory, Muskoka Giant, Enchant Me, Truebelieve, Red Mercury, Tecumseh’s War.
|Winning Time: 1:55 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 5 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.85, 3.05, 7.75.
|PEACH STREET H., PID, $60,200, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 9-28.
|6—
|JARETH, g, 6, Hard Spun–Another Romance, by Saint Anddan. ($3,000 2019 KEEAPR; $21,000 2020 FTKFEB). O-Rory M Barron, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), T-Rory M. Barron, J-Harry Hernandez, $36,000.
|1—
|Strong Will, c, 4, Strong Mandate–Magestic Stinger, by Majestic Warrior. ($37,000 ’16 KEENOV; $775,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Carolyn Wilson, B-Golden Pedigree LLC (KY), $12,000.
|3—
|More Than Good, g, 6, Macho Uno–My Mancita, by Mr. Greeley. O-Danielle Agnello, B-Charlie J Williams, LLC (KY), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Samedi Night, Aggressivity, Caloric, Fielder, Fast Fire.
|Winning Time: 1:15 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 8.50, 1.40, 8.00.
