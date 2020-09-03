North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 3

|OPENING VERSE OVERNIGHT S., CD, $112,505, 3YO/UP, 1M, 9-3.
|3—
|CRAFTY DADDY, g, 4, Scat Daddy–Eager Emma, by Unbridled’s Song. ($150,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin), B-Edward A Cox Jr (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $71,730.
|1—
|Captivating Moon, h, 5, Malibu Moon–Appealing Storm, by Valid Appeal. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), $23,300.
|2—
|Renaisance Frolic, g, 5, Paynter–Frolic’s Appeal, by Trippi. O-Sir David Seale, B-Stride Rite Racing Stable, Inc (KY), $11,650.
|Also Ran: Cullum Road.
|Winning Time: 1:34 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 5 1/4, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 3.90, 1.00, 1.40.
|NEW YORK STALLION SERIES S., SAR, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 9-3.
|7—
|OFFICER HUTCHY, f, 3, Boys At Tosconova–A. P. Hutchy, by Patriot Act. O-Sanford J Goldfarb, B-Green Polka Farms LLC (NY), T-Rob Atras, J-Dylan Davis, $55,000.
|3—
|Spin a Yarn, f, 3, Forty Tales–Satin Sheeks, by Elusive Quality. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $20,000.
|6—
|The Important One, f, 3, Majestic City–Hitch Village, by Old Trieste. O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-Bloom Racing Stable (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Big Q, Nicky Scissors, Holmdel Park, Mani Pedi.
|Winning Time: 1:15 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1 1/4, 5HF.
|Odds: 1.75, 1.95, 8.30.
|P. G. JOHNSON S., SAR, $93,000, 2YO, F, 7F, 9-3.
|7—
|SIMPLY RAVISHING, f, 2, Laoban–Four Wishes, by More Than Ready. ($50,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Harold Lerner LLC, Magdalena Racing (Sherri McPeek) and Nehoc Stables, B-Meg Levy (NY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Luis Saez, $55,000.
|6—
|Con Lima, f, 2, Commissioner–Second Street City, by Consolidator. ($15,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Graffeo, Joseph F, Del Toro, Eric Nikolaus and Johnson, Troy, B-Lisa Kuhlmann (TX), $20,000.
|5—
|Union Gables, f, 2, Speightstown–Tonasah, by Malibu Moon. ($40,000 ’19 KEESEP; $90,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-GMP Stables LLC and F Bellavia, LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Thursday.
|Winning Time: 1:21 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6HF, 2 1/4, 8 1/4.
|Odds: 2.65, 1.15, 1.90.
|SHELBY COUNTY S., IND, $78,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-2.
|6—
|PRETTY ASSETS, f, 4, Caiman–Utesa, by Eddington. O-R Gary Patrick, B-Gary Patrick (IN), T-R. Gary Patrick, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $45,920.
|8—
|Unbridled Class, m, 5, Unbridled Express–Miss Carmelite, by Mutakddim. O-L T B, Inc and Hillerich Racing, Inc, B-LTB Inc & Hillerich Racing LLC (IN), $15,306.
|7—
|Expect Indy, m, 7, Mr. Mabee–Jet n’ Expectation, by Valid Expectations. O-Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Lake Shore Farm (IN), $8,419.
|Also Ran: Hypnotising, Fireball Baby, First Lady Maggie, An Indiana Night, Vivian.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1 1/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 14.80, 0.40, 7.80.
