North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 7

LURE S., SAR, $82,450, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 9-7.

4— BALLAGH ROCKS, h, 7, Stormy Atlantic–Bells Are Ringing, by Sadler’s Wells. ($70,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Turner Breeders, LLC (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $46,750.

2— Largent, g, 4, Into Mischief–Life in Seattle, by Unbridled. ($460,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Lazy Lane Farms, LLC (VA), $17,000.

1— Devamani (FR), g, 6, Dubawi (IRE)–Daryakana (FR), by Selkirk. (62,500EUR 2017 ARQARC). O-Goldfarb, Sanford J. and Abraham, Samuel, B-S. C. H. H. The Aga Khan Studs (FR), $10,200.

Also Ran: Breaking the Rules, Olympico (FR).

Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (fm)

Margins: 2 1/4, 1, NK.