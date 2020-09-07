North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 7

|TOURIST MILE S., KD, $645,700, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 9-7.
|9—
|FLAVIUS, h, 5, War Front–Starformer, by Dynaformer. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Javier Castellano, $446,400.
|8—
|Snapper Sinclair, h, 5, City Zip–True Addiction, by Yes It’s True. ($30,000 ’16 KEESEP; $180,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-K & G Stables (KY), $76,800.
|5—
|Ivar (BRZ), c, 4, Agnes Gold (JPN)–May Be Now, by Smart Strike. O-Bonne Chance Farm, LLC and Stud R D I, LLC, B-Stud Rio Dois Irmaos (BRZ), $38,400.
|Also Ran: Neptune’s Storm, Next Shares, Blitzkrieg, Parlor, Emmaus (IRE), Ritzy A. P..
|Winning Time: 1:32 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 1, 1.
|Odds: 4.00, 7.70, 9.30.
|MORE THAN READY JUVENILE S., KD, $498,000, 2YO, 1MT, 9-7.
|3—
|BARRISTER TOM, g, 2, Artie Schiller–Taylor Lane, by Parading. O-Bantry Farms, B-Thomas Girardi (KY), T-Michael Ann Ewing, J-Tyler Baze, $300,700.
|9—
|Pivotal Mission, c, 2, Noble Mission (GB)–Opal Blue (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). ($200,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Albert Frassetto, B-Darrell Brown & Lendy Brown (KY), $97,000.
|2—
|Indy Tourist, c, 2, Tourist–Indy Sue, by Indygo Shiner. ($16,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $50,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Paradise Farms Corp, Staudacher, David, Golden Goose Stable LLC and Carlesimo, Angelo, B-Ralph Kinder (KY), $48,500.
|Also Ran: Shawdyshawdyshawdy, Gypsy King, Really Slow, Citadel, Dreamer’s Disease, Snake Doctor.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, NK, NK.
|Odds: 44.00, 3.40, 6.00.
|MINT JUVENILE FILLIES S., KD, $462,400, 2YO, F, 1MT, 9-7.
|6—
|PLUM ALI, f, 2, First Samurai–Skipping, by Stroll. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Stone Farm (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $291,400.
|13—
|Flown, f, 2, Kitten’s Joy–Rumbaua, by Bernstein. ($90,000 ’19 KEESEP; $90,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Marc Detampel, B-John R Cummins, Kenneth L Ramsey &Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $56,400.
|12—
|Oliviaofthedesert, f, 2, Bernardini–Queenie’s Song, by Unbridled’s Song. ($320,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Susan Moulton, B-Timber Town Stable, LLC & Jane Winegardner (KY), $47,000.
|Also Ran: Cecile’s Chapter, Beautiful Star, Dream Quist, Yogurt, Sunshine City, Stephanies Jewel, Long Monday, Maci’s Jamming.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 3/4, NK, NK.
|Odds: 1.20, 12.30, 11.90.
|ONE DREAMER S., KD, $182,610, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70YT, 9-7.
|4—
|DALIKA (GER), f, 4, Pastorius (GER)–Drawn To Run (IRE), by Hurricane Run (IRE). O-Bal Mar Equine, LLC, B-Gestut Ammerland (GER), T-Albert M. Stall, Jr., J-Miguel Mena, $86,490.
|7—
|Madita (GER), m, 5, Soldier Hollow (GB)–Manita (IRE), by Peintre Celebre. (15,000EUR ’16 BBASEP). O-Team Valor International and Everything’s Cricket Racing, B-Gestut Hachetal (GER), $27,900.
|11—
|Our Bay B Ruth, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Ruthenia, by Pulpit. ($150,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Homewrecker Racing LLC and Summerplace Farm, B-Payson Stud, Inc (KY), $27,900.
|Also Ran: Xanthique, Varenka, Passing Out, Curlin’s Journey, Speedy Solution, Queen Medb (IRE), Harmless, Strike My Fancy, Rushingirl.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, NK, 3/4.
|Odds: 6.20, 21.80, 6.30.
|SORORITY S., MTH, $112,000, 2YO, F, 1MT, 9-7.
|3—
|MISCHIEVOUS DREAM, f, 2, Into Mischief–Just Livin a Dream, by Trippi. O-Patricia A Generazio, B-Patricia Generazio (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joe Bravo, $60,000.
|5—
|Invincible Gal (GB), f, 2, Invincible Spirit (IRE)–Alsindi (IRE), by Acclamation (GB). (200,000gns ’19 TATOCT). O-Ryan, Michael J, Drown, Jeff and Team Hanley, B-Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (GB), $20,000.
|11—
|Tic Tic Tic Boom, f, 2, Hit It a Bomb–Miss Dolan’s Rose, by Judge T C. O-Timory Ridall, B-Anita Nesser & BHMFR, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Stellar Grace, Little Nutter, Flying Aletha, Sky Proposal, Miss Wild, Cilla, Social Exclusion, Tiz Ferguson, Unrequited Love.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HF, HF.
|Odds: 3.70, 1.60, 129.90.
|BANJO PICKER SPRINT S., PRX, $106,775, 3YO/UP, 6F, 9-7.
|1—
|MIDTOWNCHARLYBROWN, h, 6, Uptowncharlybrown–Torchwood, by Speightstown. O-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC and Godric LLC, B-Godric LLC (PA), T-Edward J. Coletti, Jr., J-Roberto J. Rosado, $58,250.
|1A—
|Midnightcharly, g, 5, Uptowncharlybrown–Torchwood, by Speightstown. O-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC and Godric LLC, B-Godric LLC (PA), $29,750.
|5—
|Final Shot, g, 5, Talent Search–Last Shot, by Pioneering. O-Hopes Racing Stable, Inc, B-Wendy H Mutnick (PA), $9,875.
|Also Ran: Dancing Bull, Jaguar Poz, Johnny Ritt.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HD, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.80, 0.80, 4.40.
|DEL MAR JUVENILE TURF S., DMR, $102,500, 2YO, 1MT, 9-7.
|5—
|BIG FISH, g, 2, Mr. Big–Perched, by Into Mischief. ($45,000 ’19 CTNAUG). O-Legacy Ranch, Inc, B-George Krikorian (CA), T-David E. Hofmans, J-Victor Espinoza, $60,000.
|13—
|Ebeko (IRE), c, 2, Awtaad (IRE)–Allegrezza (GB), by Sir Percy (GB). O-Altamira Racing Stable, CYBT and Nentwig, Michael, B-Roundhill Stud & J S Investments (IRE), $20,000.
|1—
|Ambivalent, c, 2, Constitution–Screwgie, by Smart Strike. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP; $550,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-J Stephen McDonald (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Get Her Number, Cotopaxi (IRE), Rombauer, None Above the Law, C’Mon Jenna, Herd Immunity, Inner Ghost.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1, NO, NO.
|Odds: 4.70, 11.90, 4.90.
|MRS. PENNY S., PRX, $100,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 9-7.
|3—
|ITS A JOURNEY, m, 7, Jump Start–Lovely Senorita, by Not for Love. ($105,000 2015 FTMMAY). O-Gap View Stables and Jagger Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Robert A Szeyller (PA), T-Jamie Ness, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $60,000.
|10—
|Puca Penny, f, 4, Ghostzapper–Coppermine, by Unbridled’s Song. ($200,000 ’17 FTSAUG; $85,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Highlander Training Center, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $16,000.
|9—
|Wildcat Cartridge, m, 6, Messner–Her Lady Grace, by Lord Carson. O-Nicolby Racing Stable LLC, B-Donald L Brown Jr (PA), $10,500.
|Also Ran: Redeem My Heart, Saffron Spirit, Shemakesmehappy, Dixie Serenade, Trolley Ride, Ujjayi, Moon Chant, Promised Storm.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 5.40, 3.40, 10.40.
|LAUREL DASH S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 9-7.
|7—
|COMPLETED PASS, g, 6, Pass Rush–Christina’s Gold, by Gold Token. O-Robert D Bone, B-Swifty Farms (IN), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Angel Cruz, $60,000.
|5—
|So Street, g, 3, Street Magician–So Vain, by Mr. Greeley. ($3,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Runnymoore Racing, LLC, B-R Larry Johnson (MD), $20,000.
|4—
|Love You Much, g, 6, Not for Love–Runaway Pearl, by Runaway Groom. ($15,000 2016 FTMWIN). O-Warwick Stable, B-Earl Barnhart (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Lemon Zip, Joseph, Wet Your Whistle, Missin the Big Dog, Singanothersong, Oldies But Goodies, Tempt Me Twice.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3/4, HD, HF.
|Odds: 2.50, 20.80, 14.70.
|FEDERICO TESIO S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 9-7.
|4—
|HAPPY SAVER, c, 3, Super Saver–Happy Week, by Distorted Humor. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Trevor McCarthy, $60,000.
|6—
|Monday Morning Qb, c, 3, Imagining–How My Heart Works, by Not for Love. ($25,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-Bowman & Higgins Stable & Cary Frommer (MD), $20,000.
|3—
|Big City Bob, c, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Southern Accents, by Birdstone. ($140,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Colts Neck Stables LLC, B-Buck Pond Farm, Inc (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Mexican Wonder Boy, Amen Corner, Letmeno.
|Winning Time: 1:49 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 9, 1HF.
|Odds: 0.20, 4.70, 28.60.
|HENRY S. CLARK S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 9-7.
|1—
|DOCTOR MOUNTY, h, 7, Street Sense–On a Roll, by A.P. Indy. ($150,000 ’14 KEESEP; $170,000 2015 OBSJUN). O-Pratt, Larry and Alden, Dave, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr, Susan Keller,Vicki Oliver & G Watts Humphrey III (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Forest Boyce, $60,000.
|10—
|Ninety One Assault, g, 7, Artie Schiller–Lilly Ladue, by Chief Three Sox. O-Morley, Thomas and Braverman, Paul, B-Richey & Strode Stables LLC (LA), $20,000.
|8—
|Serve the King (GB), c, 4, Kingman (GB)–Fallen in Love (GB), by Galileo (IRE). (260,000gns ’17 TATOCT). O-Peter M Brant, B-Normandie Stud Ltd (GB), $10,000.
|Also Ran: O Dionysus, Talk Or Listen (IRE), Taxable Goods, Gunnison.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1 3/4, HF, HF.
|Odds: 2.00, 4.80, 1.50.
|WEBER CITY MISS S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, F, A1 1/16M, 9-7.
|1—
|GRAND CRU CLASSE, f, 3, Bernardini–Christmas Lass, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($137,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $335,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Speedway Stable LLC, B-Daniel J Burke (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Julian Pimentel, $60,000.
|10—
|Market Rumor, f, 3, Afleet Alex–Taylor Street, by Street Sense. O-Bloch, Randall L and Six Column Stables, LLC, et al, B-Randy Bloch, et al (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|Perfect Alibi, f, 3, Sky Mesa–No Use Denying, by Maria’s Mon. ($220,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Tracy Farmer, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Ankle Monitor, Lasting Union, Princess Cadey, Breviary, Malibeauty, Project Whiskey.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, 3.
|Odds: 1.00, 15.60, 7.60.
|STORM CAT S., PRX, $97,550, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 9-7.
|4—
|WAIT FOR IT, g, 5, Uptowncharlybrown–Kimberley Diamond, by Posse. O-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC, B-Fantasy Lane Stable (PA), T-Edward J. Coletti, Jr., J-Anthony Y. Nunez, $58,500.
|1—
|Someday Jones, h, 7, Smarty Jones–Last Toots, by Concern. O-Main Line Racing Stable, and Alexandria Stable, B-Patricia L Chapman (PA), $19,500.
|7—
|Tudox Expectations, g, 5, Any Given Saturday–Town Talk, by Thunder Gulch. ($50,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Tudox Farm, B-Mr & Mrs Robert A Szeyller (PA), $9,750.
|Also Ran: Hockey Puck, Broad Street Bully, Jump for Alex, Wise Jude.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1 3/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.40, 1.80, 58.70.
|ALL ALONG S., LRL, $96,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 9-7.
|5—
|NAY LADY NAY (IRE), f, 4, No Nay Never–Lady Ederle, by English Channel. (44,000EUR ’16 GOFNOV; 50,000EUR ’17 GOFORB; $210,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-First Row Partners and Hidden Brook Farm, B-Stephen Sullivan (IRE), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $60,000.
|2—
|No Mo Lady, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Thunderous Lady, by Thunder Gulch. O-Johnson, R Larry and R D M Racing Stable, B-Richard Larry Johnson (MD), $20,000.
|9—
|Beautiful Lover, f, 4, Arch–American Skipper, by Quiet American. ($475,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Pompa, Jr, Paul P and Tolchin, Gary, B-Thomas Coleman (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Jabuticaba.
|Winning Time: 1:51 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 5HF, 1, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.00, 5.50, 0.90.
|MARSHALL JENNEY H., PRX, $88,000, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 9-7.
|12—
|THE CRITICAL WAY, g, 6, Tizway–Critical Factor, by Star De Naskra. ($17,000 ’14 KEENOV; $65,000 ’15 KEESEP; $75,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Monster Racing Stables, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), T-Jose H. Delgado, J-Ruben Silvera, $48,000.
|5—
|Smooth B, h, 5, Weigelia–Katarica Disco, by Disco Rico. O-LC Racing, B-St Omer’s Farm & WynOaks Farm, LLC (PA), $20,000.
|3—
|Admiral Abe, g, 5, Midshipman-Precious Penny, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Stefcon Racing, B-White Diamond Inc. & Five Ring Stables (PA), $8,000.
|Also Ran: Flyingontheground, American Talent, Hollywood Talent, Thiscatcanjump, Ventriloquism, Word On a Wing, Amblin Man, Smokin Nitro.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 4HF, 3/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 11.50, 5.70, 11.80.
|DR. TERESA GAROFALO MEMORIAL S., PRX, $83,200, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 9-7.
|7—
|PINK CADDY, f, 3, El Padrino–Avani Force, by Forestry. ($40,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Club Risque Stable and Quick, Gregory K, B-Beatrice Patterson & Vicky Schowe (PA), T-Randy Allen, J-Mychel J. Sanchez, $49,200.
|6—
|Sunny Dale, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Medea (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). ($100,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Barry R Ostrager, B-Godolphin &Cornerstone Thoroughbreds LLC (PA), $16,000.
|4—
|Bronx Beauty, m, 5, Liaison–Forever Sunshine, by Rockport Harbor. O-2W Stables LLC, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $8,000.
|Also Ran: I’m the Talent, Trace of Grace, Hey Mamaluke, E T’s Gypsy Woman.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, NK, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.10, 3.30, 1.80.
|LURE S., SAR, $82,450, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 9-7.
|4—
|BALLAGH ROCKS, h, 7, Stormy Atlantic–Bells Are Ringing, by Sadler’s Wells. ($70,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Turner Breeders, LLC (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $46,750.
|2—
|Largent, g, 4, Into Mischief–Life in Seattle, by Unbridled. ($460,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Lazy Lane Farms, LLC (VA), $17,000.
|1—
|Devamani (FR), g, 6, Dubawi (IRE)–Daryakana (FR), by Selkirk. (62,500EUR 2017 ARQARC). O-Goldfarb, Sanford J. and Abraham, Samuel, B-S. C. H. H. The Aga Khan Studs (FR), $10,200.
|Also Ran: Breaking the Rules, Olympico (FR).
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1, NK.
|Odds: 7.50, 2.40, 4.70.
|MR. STEELE S., GP, $75,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 9-7.
|2—
|SAILING SOLO, h, 5, Smart Strike–Proviso (GB), by Dansili (GB). ($30,000 2018 KEENOV). O-Louie J Roussel III, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-Louie J. Roussel, III, J-Edgar S. Prado, $45,105.
|1—
|Louder Than Bombs, g, 4, Violence–Orabella, by More Than Ready. ($37,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sandra New, B-Hidden Brook Farm & Spruce Lane Farm (KY), $14,550.
|11—
|Galleon Mast, g, 7, Mizzen Mast–P. J.’s Eskimo, by Eskimo. O-Anne D Scott, B-H & A Stables LLC (FL), $7,275.
|Also Ran: Stirling Drive, Cowboy’s Hero, Identifier, Cheyenne’s Colonel, Scraps.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1HF, 2HF, HF.
|Odds: 0.50, 5.40, 3.90.
|MONROE S., GP, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 9-7.
|7—
|ALWAYS SHOPPING, f, 4, Awesome Again–Stopshoppingmaria, by More Than Ready. O-Repole Stable, B-Repole Stable Inc (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $45,570.
|1—
|Bienville Street, m, 5, Street Boss–Milk Run, by Running Stag. O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-Double W Thoroughbred Racing, Inc (FL), $14,700.
|10—
|Kelsey’s Cross, f, 4, Anthony’s Cross–Amy’s Allie, by Trippi. O-Bacon, Sanford and Patrick L Biancone Racing, LLC, B-T Wynn Jolley & Mary Jolley (FL), $7,350.
|Also Ran: Crown and Sugar, Makeme Dream, Great Sister Diane, Sensible Myth.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: NK, 2 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 3.70, 11.30, 2.20.
|ROLLING GREEN S., GG, $60,300, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 9-7.
|2—
|CAMINO DEL PARAISO, g, 7, Suances (GB)–Loni’s Appeal, by Successful Appeal. ($5,000 ’14 CTNAUG). O-Paradise Road Ranch, LLC, B-Red Barons Barn LLC (CA), T-O. J. Jauregui, J-Catalino Martinez, $39,400.
|5—
|Kiwi’s Dream (AUS), g, 5, Sebring (AUS)–Goldlago (AUS), by Encosta De Lago (AUS). O-Victor Trujillo, B-Lockyer Thoroughbreds (AUS), $10,000.
|3—
|Navy Armed Guard, g, 5, Midshipman–Black Java, by Pine Bluff. ($47,000 2017 OBSAPR; $60,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Travis Boersma, B-George Pruette & Philip Coomer (KY), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Majestic Eagle, Sloane Garden (GB), The Black Album (FR), Irish Heatwave.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (fm)
|Margins: 1, 3, HF.
|Odds: 5.70, 1.90, 15.60.
Leave a Reply