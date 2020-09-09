September 9, 2020

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results September 9

TAPIT S., KD, $300,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70YT, 9-9.
4— RAMSEY SOLUTION, g, 4, Real Solution–Dynarhythm, by Dynaformer. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Gerardo Corrales, $176,700.
13— Midnight Tea Time, g, 5, Midnight Lute–It’s Tea Time, by Dynaformer. O-Bella Cavello Stables LLC, B-Alex G Campbell, Jr Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $57,000.
8— Hembree, h, 6, Proud Citizen–Knockatrina, by Langfuhr. ($40,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Derby Lane Farm, LLC (KY), $28,500.
Also Ran: English Bee, Split the Wickets, Temple, Morocco, Big Score, Get Western, Hawkish.
Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (fm)
Margins: 1, HF, HD.
Odds: 8.10, 14.80, 7.70.

