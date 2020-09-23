Shared Sense, Dean Martini headline Oklahoma Derby

Neither Shared Sense or Dean Martini made the Kentucky Derby (G1) cut when finishing many lengths adrift of Art Collector in last month’s Ellis Park Derby. However, the Grade 3 winners look solid for Sunday’s $200,000 Oklahoma Derby (G3) at Remington Park over 9 furlongs.

Shared Sense, an impressive winner of the Indiana Derby (G3) by three lengths two starts back, is the likely favorite for trainer Brad Cox, who won the Oklahoma Derby last year with Owendale. Shared Sense lagged in last early on in the Ellis Park Derby before improving his position to fifth. He was nearly 11 lengths behind Art Collector, but two lengths in front of Dean Martini.

The Ellis Park Derby was the first start for Dean Martini since his 14-1 upset score in the June 27 Ohio Derby (G3), in which he defeated South Bend and champion Storm the Court. Trainer Tom Amoss claimed the son of Cairo Prince for $50,000 in mid-May from a winning performance against maiden foes in the gelding’s eighth career start.

Rowdy Yates, a multiple stakes winner at Remington last season, finished fourth in both the Ohio Derby and Ellis Park Derby and merits consideration for Steve Asmussen, who also sends out the less classy Code Runner. Mo Mosa went unplaced in two prior stakes engagements, but might be ready to do better after a strong entry-level allowance score at Ellis for Mike Maker last out.

Avant Garde has dominated claiming and starter allowance foes at Gulfstream of late and will be tested for class, while Salow brings a 2-for-2 record on turf into his first main track and stakes assignment.

The stakes-laden card at Remington on Sunday also features the $100,000 Remington Park Oaks (G3) for fillies at 1 1/16 miles. Envoutante, third in the Ashland (G1) and fourth in the Alabama (G1), will benefit from the class drop but might still find the distance on the short side. However, she still figures as a strong favorite over California shipper Paige Anne and others.