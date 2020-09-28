Shared Sense rebounds in Oklahoma Derby, Envoutante claims Remington Park Oaks

Sunday was a productive day for favorites at Remington Park as Shared Sense rolled to victory in the $200,000 Oklahoma Derby (G3) and Envoutante drove clear in the $100,000 Remington Park Oaks (G3).

Shared Sense was the star of the evening. Winner of the Indiana Derby (G3), the stretch-running Godolphin homebred was favored at 19-10 to defeat eight rivals in Remington’s signature race, even though he entered the 1 1/8-mile Oklahoma Derby off a distant fifth-place effort in the Ellis Park Derby.

Bettors who stuck by Shared Sense were rewarded with an impressive performance. Showing a bit more tactical speed than usual, the Brad Cox trainee settled in midpack through conservative splits of :24.11, :48.96, and 1:13.75 before rallying to the front in the homestretch. Under urging from jockey Richard Eramia, the son of Street Sense blazed the final furlong in :11.74 to pull clear and score by two lengths in 1:49.88.

Mo Mosa, prominent from the outset, battled on to finish second over pacesetter Liam. Avant Garde, Salow, Rowdy Yates, Dean Martini, Code Runner, and Creative Plan trailed the field, unable to match the relentless, grinding power of Shared Sense.

Envoutante employed similar tactics to dominate the 1 1/16-mile Remington Park Oaks. The daughter of Uncle Mo was dropping sharply in class after finishing third in the Ashland (G1) and fourth in the Alabama (G1), prompting bettors to establish the bay filly as the overwhelming 3-10 favorite against seven rivals.

The easier competition clearly made a difference. With David Cabrera in the saddle for trainer Kenny McPeek, Envoutante rated in fifth place during the early going, gradually edging closer as longshot Hotasapistol carved out fractions of :23.84, :47.78, and 1:11.89.

The pace-pressing Paige Anne seized command around the far turn and put up a good fight early in the homestretch, but Envoutante was always moving strongest, forging clear to defeat her challenger by 3 1/4 lengths in 1:43.36. Seattle Slang rallied late to miss the runner-up spot by less than a length, while Trixie Racer, Jeweled Princess, Curls and Bows, Darlene Strong, and Hotasapistol completed the order of finish.

Bred in Kentucky by Jumping Jack Racing, Envoutante races for the partnership of Walking L Thoroughbreds and Three Chimneys Farm. With a confidence-building victory under her belt, a jump back up the class ladder could be on the horizon.