Sittin On Go rallies to upset Iroquois

Overlooked at 24-1, Sittin On Go ran down Midnight Bourbon in deep stretch to capture Saturday’s $200,000 Iroquois (G3) at Churchill Downs. The one-mile test opened the 2021 Road to the Kentucky Derby series, with the winner picking up 10 points toward a berth in next year’s Run for the Roses, and Sittin On Go stamped his ticket to the Nov. 6 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) by taking the “Win & You’re In” event.

Owned by Albaugh Family Stables and trained by Dale Romans, Sittin On Go is from the first crop of Grade 1 winner Brody’s Cause, who was also owned by the Albaughs and trained by Romans. The chestnut colt provided Romans with his fourth Iroquois victory in the last seven years, tying Bill Mott for the most wins, and the same connections won last year’s race with Dennis’ Moment.

With Corey Lanerie up, Sittin On Go settled toward the back of the pack in early stages and took the overland route through the far turn and into the stretch. He had to close fast to defeat 5-1 second choice Midnight Bourbon, who tracked the early leaders in third before surging to a clear lead in upper stretch, and won going away by a 2 1/2-length margin.

Sittin On Go completed the one-turn mile in 1:35, and he’s now 2-for-2 following a 4 1/4-length debut win at Ellis Park on Aug. 16.

“He broke really good and put me right where I thought he would be after watching his replay from Ellis Park,” Lanerie said. “Down the backside, he was trying to get out on me. I don’t know why, but he settled in real nice. I was actually going to follow Dale’s (Romans) other horse (Ultimate Badger), but I had so much horse, I went to the outside and let him come on. Watching the races, it looked like the outside is the best place to be. I didn’t want any excuses for getting him stopped. I put him in the clear and he was just like his daddy (stakes winner Brody’s Cause).”

The Albuaghs and Romans also captured Thursday’s Pocahontas (G3) with Girl Daddy, who earned an expenses-paid trip to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1).

“We’re having ourselves a great weekend,” Romans said. “This horse reminds us a lot of his father (Brody’s Cause). We were pretty confident he’d be able to stretch out from his training and this race set up perfectly for us. We’re on to the Breeders’ Cup.”

Therideofalifetime, the 4-5 favorite among 10 runners following his runner-up effort in the Aug. 7 Saratoga Special (G2), showed speed from the start and established reasonable splits in :23.04, :45.64, and 1:10 on a short lead before being overhauled by Midnight Bourbon. The runner-up wound up about two lengths clear of third-placer Super Stock, and Therideofalifetime held for fourth. Pico d’Oro, Notary, Ultimate Badger, Crazy Shot, Drop Anchor, and Belafonte completed the order of finish.

Bred in Kentucky by Wynnstay, Sittin On Go is out of the More Than Ready mare Set’n On Ready and was purchased for $65,000 as a weanling at the 2018 Keeneland November sale.