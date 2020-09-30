September 30, 2020

Spot Plays October 1

September 30, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Made My Day, 8-1
(2nd) Blunt Force, 4-1
Belterra Park (4th) Dreammeister, 3-1
(8th) Carmel Bay, 9-2
Charles Town (7th) Miss Grandstander, 7-2
(8th) Imperial Ivor, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Day, 8-1
(3rd) Golazo, 10-1
Emerald Downs (1st) The Metal Man, 7-2
(6th) This Great Nation, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Jason X L, 8-1
(4th) Kenna Is Spicy, 7-2
Hastings (3rd) Chef, 3-1
(9th) Sharp Contrast, 4-1
Indiana Grand (4th) Insofar, 4-1
(7th) Gawkier, 4-1
Pimlico (3rd) Girls Love Me, 7-2
(7th) Maklin Creek, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) One Real Cowboy, 6-1
(6th) Silver G T O, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Okie Zipit, 9-2
(9th) That’s Something, 5-1
Thistledown (3rd) Yurubi, 7-2
(5th) Mrs. Robinson, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Tackle the North, 8-1
(5th) Saratoga Vision, 6-1

