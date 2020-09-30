Spot Plays October 1

|Belmont Park
|
|(1st) Made My Day, 8-1
|
|
|(2nd) Blunt Force, 4-1
|Belterra Park
|
|(4th) Dreammeister, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Carmel Bay, 9-2
|Charles Town
|
|(7th) Miss Grandstander, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Imperial Ivor, 3-1
| Delaware Park
|
|(1st) Day, 8-1
|
|
|(3rd) Golazo, 10-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(1st) The Metal Man, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) This Great Nation, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(1st) Jason X L, 8-1
|
|
|(4th) Kenna Is Spicy, 7-2
|Hastings
|
|(3rd) Chef, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Sharp Contrast, 4-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(4th) Insofar, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Gawkier, 4-1
|Pimlico
|
|(3rd) Girls Love Me, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Maklin Creek, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(3rd) One Real Cowboy, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Silver G T O, 3-1
|Remington Park
|
|(1st) Okie Zipit, 9-2
|
|
|(9th) That’s Something, 5-1
|Thistledown
|
|(3rd) Yurubi, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Mrs. Robinson, 3-1
|Woodbine
|
|(1st) Tackle the North, 8-1
|
|
|(5th) Saratoga Vision, 6-1
Leave a Reply