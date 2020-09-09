September 9, 2020

Spot Plays Sept. 10

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (1st) Here Comes Kyle, 9-2
(2nd) War Colors, 7-2
Belterra Park (1st) Nod to Persia, 3-1
(2nd) Trust and Obey, 4-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Mizzen Air, 4-1
(3rd) Scent of Success, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) No Sugar No Cream, 3-1
(4th) Rip Thorn, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Miss Friesan, 8-1
(4th) Laughin’ Place, 6-1
Emerald Downs (2nd) Sherm, 3-1
(3rd) Cats Gulch, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Carismatica, 4-1
(4th) Awesome Beach, 4-1
Hastings (2nd) Deep Explorer, 6-1
(4th) You Got This, 7-2
Indiana Grand (1st) Real Bella, 4-1
(4th) February Son, 6-1
Kentucky Downs (1st) Santino, 7-2
(2nd) Clear for Action, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) H R H Jellybean, 6-1
(5th) Blue Sky Venezuela, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Lets Race Ladys, 6-1
(2nd) Nice Ace, 7-2
Remington Park (2nd) Poderoso Equs, 6-1
(4th) Natalie’s Toccet, 5-1
Thistledown (1st) April Marie, 9-2
(3rd) Ms Sassy Atitude, 3-1

