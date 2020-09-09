Spot Plays Sept. 10

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(1st) Here Comes Kyle, 9-2
|(2nd) War Colors, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Nod to Persia, 3-1
|(2nd) Trust and Obey, 4-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Mizzen Air, 4-1
|(3rd) Scent of Success, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) No Sugar No Cream, 3-1
|(4th) Rip Thorn, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Miss Friesan, 8-1
|(4th) Laughin’ Place, 6-1
|Emerald Downs
|(2nd) Sherm, 3-1
|(3rd) Cats Gulch, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Carismatica, 4-1
|(4th) Awesome Beach, 4-1
|Hastings
|(2nd) Deep Explorer, 6-1
|(4th) You Got This, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Real Bella, 4-1
|(4th) February Son, 6-1
|Kentucky Downs
|(1st) Santino, 7-2
|(2nd) Clear for Action, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) H R H Jellybean, 6-1
|(5th) Blue Sky Venezuela, 5-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Lets Race Ladys, 6-1
|(2nd) Nice Ace, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Poderoso Equs, 6-1
|(4th) Natalie’s Toccet, 5-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) April Marie, 9-2
|(3rd) Ms Sassy Atitude, 3-1
