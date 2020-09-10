Spot Plays Sept. 11

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(2nd) Present of Hero, 4-1
|(4th) Abbmar, 9-2
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Springdale, 9-2
|(2nd) Captain Corn, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Mr. Snap, 3-1
|(5th) Dusky, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Four O’Five, 7-2
|(4th) Bernie’s Big Boy, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Catching Fish, 4-1
|(5th) Rudiger, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Feature Act, 3-1
|(5tth) Glory Song, 9-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Ornery Angel, 3-1
|(2nd) Colonel Moorhead, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Barbed Wire, 5-1
|(6th) Stuart Hall, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Unlawful Assembly, 4-1
|(5th) Quick Calisia, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Pearl Heist, 3-1
|(4th) Miss Matilda, 3-1
