September 10, 2020

Spot Plays Sept. 11

September 10, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) Present of Hero, 4-1
(4th) Abbmar, 9-2
Belterra Park (1st) Springdale, 9-2
(2nd) Captain Corn, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Mr. Snap, 3-1
(5th) Dusky, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Four O’Five, 7-2
(4th) Bernie’s Big Boy, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Catching Fish, 4-1
(5th) Rudiger, 9-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Feature Act, 3-1
(5tth) Glory Song, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Ornery Angel, 3-1
(2nd) Colonel Moorhead, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (5th) Barbed Wire, 5-1
(6th) Stuart Hall, 5-1
Remington Park (2nd) Unlawful Assembly, 4-1
(5th) Quick Calisia, 9-2
Woodbine (1st) Pearl Heist, 3-1
(4th) Miss Matilda, 3-1

