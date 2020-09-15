September 16, 2020

Spot Plays Sept. 16

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Lizzy’s Lure, 4-1
(3rd) Maliced, 7-2
Canterbury Park (1st) Big Man Bob, 9-2
(6th) Rental Pool, 9-2
Delaware Park (1st) Monkey’s Medal, 3-1
(2nd) Redeem Eddie, 8-1
Emerald Downs (2nd) Smoothee Lee, 3-1
(3rd) Zippin Wine, 4-1
Finger Lakes (3rd) Gringotts, 9-2
(5th) Oh My Papa, 3-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) B R Cooper, 4-1
(4th) Papa Sugar, 5-1
Kentucky Downs (2nd) Run Tappy, 8-1
(5th) Next, 5-1
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Andthebandplayedon, 7-2
(3rd) Medieval Lady, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Shy Guy, 5-1
(2nd) Palladium, 8-1
Parx (2nd) Gunfighter’s Girl, 8-1
(4th) Pantaloni, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Boat’s a Rockin, 3-1
(2nd) Apache Brave, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Lady Madison, 6-1
(3rd) Sophie’s Angel, 7-2
Remington Park (4th) Behold That Word, 7-2
(5th) Weekend Fun, 3-1
Thistledown (2nd) Cant Buy Cool, 9-2
(3rd) Annisquam, 3-1

