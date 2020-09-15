Spot Plays Sept. 16

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Lizzy’s Lure, 4-1
|(3rd) Maliced, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Big Man Bob, 9-2
|(6th) Rental Pool, 9-2
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Monkey’s Medal, 3-1
|(2nd) Redeem Eddie, 8-1
|Emerald Downs
|(2nd) Smoothee Lee, 3-1
|(3rd) Zippin Wine, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Gringotts, 9-2
|(5th) Oh My Papa, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) B R Cooper, 4-1
|(4th) Papa Sugar, 5-1
|Kentucky Downs
|(2nd) Run Tappy, 8-1
|(5th) Next, 5-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Andthebandplayedon, 7-2
|(3rd) Medieval Lady, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Shy Guy, 5-1
|(2nd) Palladium, 8-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Gunfighter’s Girl, 8-1
|(4th) Pantaloni, 5-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Boat’s a Rockin, 3-1
|(2nd) Apache Brave, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Lady Madison, 6-1
|(3rd) Sophie’s Angel, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(4th) Behold That Word, 7-2
|(5th) Weekend Fun, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Cant Buy Cool, 9-2
|(3rd) Annisquam, 3-1
