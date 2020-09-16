September 16, 2020

Spot Plays Sept. 17

September 16, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (2nd) First Masamune, 3-1
(3rd) Benelux, 3-1
Belterra Park (1st) Unbridled’s Girl, 3-1
(2nd) Platinum Gale, 4-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Runtech, 9-2
(3rd) Chance to Shine, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Longstorylucy, 4-1
(4th) Aussie Gold, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Double Oaked, 3-1
(4th) Good Clean Fun, 5-1
Delaware Park (1st) Blue Suade Guitar, 6-1
(2nd) Polished Gal, 9-2
Emerald Downs (1st) Sigrid’s Gold, 4-1
(5th) Jacana, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Proud Lion, 6-1
(4th) Tippy Top, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) El Pillo, 3-1
(2nd) Osprey, 7-2
Indiana Grand (1st) Ocelia, 6-1
(6th) Can’t Touch Me, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Calypso Ghost, 7-2
(4th) Miami Mumbles, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Josephine, 7-2
(3rd) Sir Aggravator, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Grand Royale, 6-1
(4th) Vix Vision, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Sammy’s Sister, 7-2
(2nd) Ucantkeepup, 3-1
Woodbine (4th) Pleather Jacket, 6-1
(5th) Miss Savvy, 3-1

