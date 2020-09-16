Spot Plays Sept. 17

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(2nd) First Masamune, 3-1
|(3rd) Benelux, 3-1
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Unbridled’s Girl, 3-1
|(2nd) Platinum Gale, 4-1
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Runtech, 9-2
|(3rd) Chance to Shine, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Longstorylucy, 4-1
|(4th) Aussie Gold, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Double Oaked, 3-1
|(4th) Good Clean Fun, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Blue Suade Guitar, 6-1
|(2nd) Polished Gal, 9-2
|Emerald Downs
|(1st) Sigrid’s Gold, 4-1
|(5th) Jacana, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Proud Lion, 6-1
|(4th) Tippy Top, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) El Pillo, 3-1
|(2nd) Osprey, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Ocelia, 6-1
|(6th) Can’t Touch Me, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Calypso Ghost, 7-2
|(4th) Miami Mumbles, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Josephine, 7-2
|(3rd) Sir Aggravator, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Grand Royale, 6-1
|(4th) Vix Vision, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Sammy’s Sister, 7-2
|(2nd) Ucantkeepup, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Pleather Jacket, 6-1
|(5th) Miss Savvy, 3-1
