September 22, 2020

Spot Plays Sept. 23

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Emperor’s Gold, 7-2
(4th) Dreams of Yvonne, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Union Song, 7-2
(4th) Passageway, 3-1
Delaware Park (4th) Flirtatious Lass, 5-1
(6th) Hollywood Talent, 7-2
Finger Lakes (1st) Beta, 4-1
(4th) Star of the West, 3-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Itsallaboutyoulou, 7-2
(4th) Varton, 5-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Dream Twister, 7-2
(2nd) Many Sweet Treats, 9-2
Mountaineeer (1st) Abilify, 7-2
(3rd) Fancy Fierce, 8-1
Parx (3rd) Lucky Olivia Rose, 9-2
(4th) Aamaal, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) My Train, 8-1
(6th) Known Quantity, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Tequila Mary, 9-2
(5th) Foltynewicz, 6-1
Remington Park (2nd) Princess Phone, 7-2
(5th) First Alternate, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Smooth Talkin Tom, 4-1
(2nd) Little Blaker, 3-1

