September 24, 2020

Spot Plays Sept. 25

September 24, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington Park (1st) Mojo Man, 9-2
(2nd) Medal of Fact, 5-1
Belmont Park (1st) Brees Bayou, 5-1
(2nd) Gone Glimmering, 6-1
Belterra Park (1st) Hipster, 3-1
(4th) Valycove, 8-1
Charles Town (3rd) Nakibeya, 7-2
(6th) Astro Rider, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Make Noise, 6-1
(4th) Pintxos, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Unusual Dancer, 5-1
(3rd) Shari, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) C.P.A. Genius, 3-1
(2nd) Cherry Rock Bridge, 5-1
Penn National (1st) No Worries Mate, 7-2
(2nd) Waverly Sunset, 5-1
Pimlico (1st) Lovely Lady Lexi, 9-2
(3rd) Proper Attire, 5-1
Remington Park (1st) Cruisin Cue, 5-1
(2nd) Hallelujah Hit, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Lucky Peridot, 4-1
(3rd) Psycho Dar, 6-1
Woodbine (2nd) Bread Crumbs, 3-1
(3rd) Ice Blue, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions