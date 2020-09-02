Spot Plays Sept. 3

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Arlington Park
|(1st) Strong Will, 4-1
|(2nd) Riv, 4-1
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Sister Lulu, 4-1
|(2nd) California Sun, 9-2
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Wannaplaybigchief, 3-1
|(7th) Mischievous Mo, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Whose That Lady, 3-1
|(3rd) Dubai Was Lit, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Riverboat Gambler, 3-1
|(5th) Angel of Mischief, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Team Tim, 8-1
|(3rd) Cam’s Carter, 3-1
|Emerald Downs
|(2nd) Halo Hero, 8-1
|(3rd) Dudley Studley, 6-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Fairy Tale Bliss, 5-1
|(6th) Sweetly Spoken, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Commanding Lady
|(3rd) Emolga, 9-2
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Little Mason, 6-1
|(2nd) Lend It Tewmey, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Netti Girl, 7-2
|(5th) Eldritch, 9-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Saint Adorable, 5-1
|(3rd) Josephine, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Dance Doctor, 3-1
|(6th) Tiz Showbiz, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) Holy Emperor, 7-2
|(7th) Music of Life, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Warrior Empress, 9-2
|(3rd) Answer Quietly, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Jill, 3-1
|(2nd) Show Some Skin, 4-1
