Spot Plays Sept. 30

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Faithful Neighbor, 7-2
|(3rd) Tin Can Allie, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Gypsy Girl, 8-1
|(3rd) Blameless, 9-2
|Emerald Downs
|(3rd) Oreo’s Dream, 7-2
|(4th) Mitch and John E, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Pippi, 3-1
|(2nd) Lake Rudolph, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Christian Miss, 9-2
|(2nd) Charles Chrome, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Lil Sweetheart, 6-1
|(4th) Denver Sky, 4-1
|Parx
|(1st) E J’s Revenge, 6-1
|(5th) Celtic Treasure, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Shanghai Magic, 3-1
|(3rd) Il Mio Amore, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Run Laughing, 7-2
|(3rd) Frosty Linz, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) Annmaria, 7-2
|(2nd) Grace Appeal, 8-1
