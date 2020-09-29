September 29, 2020

Spot Plays Sept. 30

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Faithful Neighbor, 7-2
(3rd) Tin Can Allie, 7-2
Delaware Park (1st) Gypsy Girl, 8-1
(3rd) Blameless, 9-2
Emerald Downs (3rd) Oreo’s Dream, 7-2
(4th) Mitch and John E, 3-1
Finger Lakes (1st) Pippi, 3-1
(2nd) Lake Rudolph, 3-1
Indiana Grand (1st) Christian Miss, 9-2
(2nd) Charles Chrome, 7-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Lil Sweetheart, 6-1
(4th) Denver Sky, 4-1
Parx (1st) E J’s Revenge, 6-1
(5th) Celtic Treasure, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Shanghai Magic, 3-1
(3rd) Il Mio Amore, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Run Laughing, 7-2
(3rd) Frosty Linz, 7-2
Thistledown (1st) Annmaria, 7-2
(2nd) Grace Appeal, 8-1

