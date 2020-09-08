September 8, 2020

Spot Plays Sept. 9

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (3rd) Candy Mover, 4-1
(6th) Half Trick, 7-2
Canterbury Park (2nd) Candy Prince, 4-1
(3rd) Rosehill Road, 4-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Felix the Fox, 3-1
(6th) Zabracadabra, 6-1
Emerald Downs (2nd) Streetlightromance, 3-1
(3rd) True Regards, 3-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Union Banks, 4-1
(5th) Ginger and Jingle, 7-2
Indiana Grand (3rd) Flowerpecker, 7-2
(4th) Kitten Rocks, 5-1
Kentucky Downs (2nd) Knights Key, 3-1
(4th) Fooch, 9-2
Louisiana Downs (1st) Sarah’s Vision, 9-2
(4th) Humor Controller, 4-1
Mountaineer (3rd) Lazzarella, 7-2
(5th) Daily Feature, 4-1
Parx (2nd) Mighty Electrica, 6-1
(4th) Livin a Dream, 7-2
Penn National (1st) New Found Treasure, 3-1
(2nd) Morgans Melody, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Carolyn, 6-1
(3rd0 Don’t Make Me Beg, 5-1
Thistledown (2nd) Ibelieveinmiracles, 6-1
(3rd) Kennedie Sky, 3-1

