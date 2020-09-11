September 11, 2020

Spot Plays September 12

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Arlington (4th) Luna Fortis, 4-1
(7th) Foggy Flight, 4-1
Charles Town (4th) Maz’s Magic, 3-1
(6th) My Blonde Mary, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Borsa Vento, 4-1
(7th) Thundershook, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Unusual Dancer, 6-1
(5th) Winning Appeal, 3-1
Kentucky Downs (6th) Bluegrass Pharoah, 4-1
(9th) County Final, 9-2
Laurel (2nd) Phantom Ro, 3-1
(8th) Jebologist, 4-1
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Jomo, 8-1
(5th) Just for Casey, 9-2
Monmouth Park (5th) Timed Out, 10-1
(8th) Skol Chant, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (7th) Scratch N Sniff, 9-2
(10th) Suspect a Storm, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Eye On Harper, 9-2
(6th) Covington Quality, 8-1
Woodbine (8th) Truth Hurts, 6-1
(13th) Giant Critic, 4-1

