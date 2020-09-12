Spot Plays September 13

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Billtown Banner, 3-1
|(2nd) I’m So Adorable, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Hard West, 3-1
|(7th) Doo Wop Don, 5-1
|Hastings
|(6th) Aditya, 9-2
|(8th) The Valentine Kid, 9-2
|Kentucky Downs
|(2nd) Gianna’s Gift, 9-2
|(3rd) Becca’s Rocket, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(8th) Seven Gems, 6-1
|(12th) Forever Mo, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Zurlin, 7-2
|(7th) Miss Oxbow, 5-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Chinlee, 9-2
|(7th) Mafia Don, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Nero Davola, 3-1
|(9th) Shedat, 3-1
