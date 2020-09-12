September 12, 2020

Spot Plays September 13

September 12, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Billtown Banner, 3-1
(2nd) I’m So Adorable, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (5th) Hard West, 3-1
(7th) Doo Wop Don, 5-1
Hastings (6th) Aditya, 9-2
(8th) The Valentine Kid, 9-2
Kentucky Downs (2nd) Gianna’s Gift, 9-2
(3rd) Becca’s Rocket, 4-1
Monmouth Park (8th) Seven Gems, 6-1
(12th) Forever Mo, 5-1
Mountaineer (1st) Zurlin, 7-2
(7th) Miss Oxbow, 5-1
Prairie Meadows (6th) Chinlee, 9-2
(7th) Mafia Don, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Nero Davola, 3-1
(9th) Shedat, 3-1

