September 13, 2020

Spot Plays September 14

September 13, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park (3rd) Nashvegas, 3-1
(8th) Mr. Vecchio, 4-1
Finger Lakes (4th) Tequila Road, 12-1
(5th) Discreet Mission, 6-1
Fort Erie (2nd) Loquacious, 8-1
(8th) Trappeze Artist, 3-1
Indiana Grand (3rd) Better Watch Out, 9-2
(6th) Healing, 7-2
Louisiana Downs (3rd) Temple of Roses, 10-1
(8th) Super Handy Man, 6-1
Mountaineer (1st) Americain Joey, 7-2
(2nd) Kalydar, 9-2
Parx (1st) Muntahez, 4-1
(2nd) Happyascanb, 9-2
Prairie Meadows (5th) Miss Ocean Express, 3-1
(7th) Red White and Loud, 3-1
Presque Isle (4th) Ryoan, 3-1
(5th) Kitten With a Whip, 4-1
Thistledown (6th) Istillgotit, 6-1
(7th) Market Success, 7-2

