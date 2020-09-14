Spot Plays September 15

|Belterra Park
|
|(2nd) Kitchi, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Ohio Silver, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|
|(3rd) Run Forever, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Hot Diggity, 6-1
|Fort Erie
|
|(2nd) Written, 8-1
|
|
|(5th) Rockbarton, 10-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(2nd) Will Knows, 9-2
|
|
|(9th) Spun Eazy, 3-1
|Kentucky Downs
|
|(3rd) Becca’s Rocket, 4-1
|
|
|(10th) Red Ghost, 3-1
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(1st) Double Priority, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Cowboys Dream, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(2nd) Mistie Royale, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Hechizada, 8-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(5th) Soul Planet, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Magnificent Mags, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(7th) Feets of Feather, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Sea Candy, 10-1
|Thistledown
|
|(1st) Off the Mark, 4-1
|
|
|(2nd) Danzig Rainbow, 9-2
