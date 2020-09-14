September 14, 2020

Spot Plays September 15

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (2nd) Kitchi, 5-1
(5th) Ohio Silver, 7-2
Finger Lakes (3rd) Run Forever, 3-1
(6th) Hot Diggity, 6-1
Fort Erie (2nd) Written, 8-1
(5th) Rockbarton, 10-1
Indiana Grand (2nd) Will Knows, 9-2
(9th) Spun Eazy, 3-1
Kentucky Downs (3rd) Becca’s Rocket, 4-1
(10th) Red Ghost, 3-1
Louisiana Downs (1st) Double Priority, 7-2
(5th) Cowboys Dream, 6-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Mistie Royale, 6-1
(5th) Hechizada, 8-1
Parx Racing (5th) Soul Planet, 7-2
(8th) Magnificent Mags, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs (7th) Feets of Feather, 4-1
(8th) Sea Candy, 10-1
Thistledown (1st) Off the Mark, 4-1
(2nd) Danzig Rainbow, 9-2

