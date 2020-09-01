Spot Plays September 2

|Belterra Park
|
|(4th) Indicating, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Appealing Julia, 5-1
|Canterbury
|
|(1st) Settle Down Eileen, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Facing North, 7-2
| Churchill Downs
|
|(4th) Lemon Chill, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Lady of Luxury, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|
|(4th) The Stifler, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Ray’swarrior, 7-2
|Emerald Downs
|
|(5th) Pistol Power, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Sunshine Beach, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(5th) So Noted, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Mo and Go, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|
|(1st) Birdie Blue, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Thatswhatithought, 9-2
|Louisiana Downs
|
|(2nd) Dracarys Fire, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) Colossal Storm, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) First Talent, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) Machinist, 8-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(3rd) Penance, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Petulant Delight, 5-1
|Penn National
|
|(3rd) Main Cool Cat, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Hollywood Handsome, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(2nd) Enjoy Baseball, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Wild Winter, 6-1
|Saratoga
|
|(4th) Malthael, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Saratoga Love, 9-2
|Thistledown
|
|(2nd) Hickory Hill, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Trombone Easton, 8-1
Leave a Reply