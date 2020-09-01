September 1, 2020

Spot Plays September 2

September 1, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (4th) Indicating, 4-1
(8th) Appealing Julia, 5-1
Canterbury (1st) Settle Down Eileen, 6-1
(7th) Facing North, 7-2
Churchill Downs (4th) Lemon Chill, 3-1
(7th) Lady of Luxury, 7-2
Delaware Park (4th) The Stifler, 7-2
(6th) Ray’swarrior, 7-2
Emerald Downs (5th) Pistol Power, 3-1
(6th) Sunshine Beach, 3-1
Finger Lakes (5th) So Noted, 3-1
(7th) Mo and Go, 3-1
Indiana Grand (1st) Birdie Blue, 7-2
(7th) Thatswhatithought, 9-2
Louisiana Downs (2nd) Dracarys Fire, 6-1
(4th) Colossal Storm, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) First Talent, 9-2
(5th) Machinist, 8-1
Parx Racing (3rd) Penance, 9-2
(7th) Petulant Delight, 5-1
Penn National (3rd) Main Cool Cat, 6-1
(5th) Hollywood Handsome, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Enjoy Baseball, 3-1
(6th) Wild Winter, 6-1
Saratoga (4th) Malthael, 9-2
(6th) Saratoga Love, 9-2
Thistledown (2nd) Hickory Hill, 7-2
(4th) Trombone Easton, 8-1

